Learning How To Play The Game Of Life

Lots of people like football, but few of them have their own football coach. Thatâ€™s because most people would rather let someone else learn how to play football better. But everyone deals with things they would like to get better at â€“ important things in their life. And coaching can be just as helpful on the playing field of life.

So says Paula Michele Boyle, a certified â€œlife coachâ€. This is work Paula Michele has been doing for 10 years. Now she is training others how to do it.

â€œI started out organizing homes and offices,â€ Paula Michele relates. â€œAs I was doing it, I would have to ask questions of customer about when they read or pay the bills or play with the kids. I would have to ask them questions about life. I noticed they were divulging things.â€

Paula Michele always had a passion for helping friends and family move forward as well as herself. â€œI noticed they were getting results in their lives, finding careers that matched their talents,â€ she says. One day someone asked her, â€œAre you a life coach?â€ â€œMaybe I am,â€ she replied.

Life coaching is a recognized field which has been systematized. Paula Michele is a certified Master Coach through the Master Coaching Academy in California.

One key insight is that most peopleâ€™s life challenges fall into common categories: work, play, health, finances, physical environment, stress. Even successful people would like to see improvements in a few of these areas. Another insight is that areas tend to be related. Want to improve your health? You may need to exercise more. But much exercise costs money, which brings in your finances. It also requires time, which may take away from time with your relationshipsâ€¦. There is a reason you havenâ€™t lived up to all your New Yearâ€™s resolutions yet; life gets complicated easily. So making one simple change often requires a holistic approach.

A life coach helps you sort out your goals and set achievable steps to ratchet up your progress. Much like a coach who encourages you to do 10 pushups so you can eventually work up to 50, Paula Michele can help you figure out the first step you can take, this week, to eat better, get along with your son, or earn a raise. Then she will monitor your progress, continuously, giving you feedback on your efforts and looking for ways around new obstacles. Itâ€™s a bit like therapy, but it is action-oriented.

And it doesnâ€™t require office visits. â€œMost of my work can be done by phone,â€ Paula Michele says. Some of her clients are in different states and she has never met them in person.

â€œI have excellent results with my clients because they know Iâ€™m going to talk to them next week. That holds their feet to the fire,â€ she explains

Many of us are â€œlife coachesâ€ for other people in practice, Paula Michele points out; we just donâ€™t realize it. Managers, labor organizers, marketers, salespersons, nutritionists, teachers, and other leaders can benefit from a tool that helps them guide others to step up their game.

This September, Paula Micheleâ€™s practice, Lifecoachphilly, will begin a training program for life coaches in Northeast Philadelphia. â€œProfessional coach training is an interactive, comprehensive life-coaching system designed to empower students with topnotch training,â€ Boyle explains. â€œYou will learn the skill sets needed to attract and maintain clients. It can be used for starting a new career as a coach or enhancing your existing career.â€

This 18-hour course will start in the second week of September. It can be taken over the telephone. It is best done, however, with access to a computer or another way to print out course material. The tuition is $597. A $200 deposit will hold your space. Payments can be made by PenPal through Boyleâ€™s website, Lifecoachphilly.com. Graduates will receive a certification from the Master Coaching Academy.

â€œYou will be able to help your clients â€“ understand what they really want, find what motivates them, eliminate self-doubt, overcome their obstacles, enhance their relationships, manage their time effectively, become inspired and move forward and improve the quality of their health and wellness,â€ Paula Michele says. â€œAll you need is a caring and empathetic attitude, a willingness and desire to help yourself and others succeed and create a more-fulfilling life.â€

In her other professional life, Paula Michele specializes in relationship coaching and parent coaching. She is a cofounder of Personal Empowerment Group, which conducts energy healing. She is a member of the Greater Northeast Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website. We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.