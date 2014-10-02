CATCH–Citizens Acting Together Can Help–To Mark 35th Year

Ray Pescatore can be likened to St. Francis of Assisi when it comes to providing South Philadelphians with needed behavioral-health and intellectual disability services. He’s earned that comparison because he knew South Philadelphia had little of the services needed for a burgeoning population of individuals needing help because of disabilities not covered by local hospital.

He founded CATCH, Inc., in 1979 to provide those services and ever since it has become a cornerstone and anchor in the South Philadelphia community.

Raymond A. Pescatore continues to this day as chief executive officer. His very-active board of directors includes Emilio R. Matticoli, EdD, chairman; Hon. Dominic M. Cermele, vice chairman; Royal E. Brown, MBA, secretary-treasurer; Hon. Matthew D. Carrafiello; Claudia S. Sherrod; Angela Palmieri-Sukeena; and Josephine Stanish.

The Board of Directors will host an anniversary gala in celebration of CATCH, Inc.’s 35 years of service in South Philadelphia and its surrounding community at the Union League on Saturday, Oct. 18. It’s expected to draw a capacity crowd to the formal setting.

As an established, licensed and credentialed provider of Community Behavioral Health & Intellectual Disability Services, CATCH continues to daily reassert its public commitment to the Philadelphia region to conduct all its programs at the highest level, with the best personnel, utilizing the best resources, creating the most stabilizing environment as financed and enabled by the public grant structures in the Behavioral Health System.

Citizens Acting Together Can Help, Inc. (CATCH) is a not-for-profit corporation providing community mental-health and mental-retardation services in the designated geographic service area that includes portions of Center City and South Philadelphia, west of Broad Street to the Schuylkill River, and south of Chestnut Street to the Naval Base. Services are accessible to the hearing impaired as well as to those persons speaking languages other than English.

The program mission of CATCH, Inc. focuses on the global “recovery” of each consumer, of all ages. The constant goal of each program is to develop realistic, specific and individualized programs for each person to achieve, to live and to succeed at home, at work, at play and in the evolving course of every personal relationship.

Currently, CATCH’s executive practices and procedures are more efficient than ever. Newly designed programs continue to strengthen CATCH’s base of offerings. There are increased efforts toward the employment of the intellectually disabled; the establishment of new programs for monitoring children; new programs for students of Girard College and the School District of Philadelphia; long-term, interventional, emergency and geriatric resident programs continue throughout the city; ongoing outreach in consultation to brother and sister agencies, work-training programs; and the expanded transportation department specializing in the delivery of residents to health-care providers – these are just a few its more-recent accomplishments. It continues to enjoy the continuing financial support and partnering CATCH receives from the City of Philadelphia, Office of Mental Health/Mental Retardation, Community Behavioral Health, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, as well as numerous unnamed friends and benefactors.

Pescatore lauds the “efforts of our Board of Directors and staff, as well as the steadfast support of our local, Commonwealth and Federal representatives for having made it possible to continue to expand our programming and to serve our community.”

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website. We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.