Forman Mills Gives Back $100,000 In Coats

by Bonnie Squires

In Philadelphia, Forman Mills teamed up with Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell and Senator Tina Tartaglione to give out vouchers for winter gear in the West Philadelphia Forman Mills Store and the Rising Sun Avenue Forman Mills store to needy people, pre-selected with the assistance of the Salvation Army and other charities.

iHeartMedia also helped to give vouchers for the Giveback Giveaway Coat initiative, which saw hundreds of needy people around the country in the 10 cities where Forman Mills Inc. has a presence, receive vouchers for $25 each to buy a winter coat plus a scarf or gloves.

Rick Forman, CEO of Forman Mills, said, “We reached out to Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell and Senator Tina Tartaglione for recommendations and selection of needy people to receive the coat vouchers. They were more than happy to work with us on this project.”

Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell of West Philadelphia, and Senator Tina Tartaglione, of Northeast Philadelphia, thanked Rick Forman and Forman Mills Inc. for demonstrating that the business community has a heart and cares about the citizens who live in the Forman Mills store’s area.

“It is always heart-warming, “ agreed Blackwell and Tartaglione, “when a business leader shows his commitment to the well-being of people who live in the area.”

The Salvation Army’s Randall Thomas commented, “We want to thank Rick Forman and Forman Mills for this wonderful gesture. This has been an especially hard winter for our clients, and the donation of thousands of dollars-worth of coats and other cold weather equipment will certainly make life a little better for them.”

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website. We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.