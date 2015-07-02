POLS ON THE STREET: Inkie Prejudiced Toward Kenney?

by Joe Shaheeli

Philadelphia Republican City Committee called on the Philadelphia Inquirer to “give the same free advertising to Melissa Murray Bailey and her internship program they gave to Jim Kenney.”

That’s the charge from Republican City Committee Exec. Dir. Joe DeFelice, Esq., who said a news article written by Chris Hepp “read more like a help-wanted ad from the classifieds; where the Kenney campaign asked for campaign fellows to go into communities and explain why Jim Kenney isn’t responsible for the bad schools and poverty that has become the status quo in too many of our neighborhoods.”

He noted, “Melissa Murray Bailey has worked tirelessly to go into all corners of the city to challenge the Kenney-Nutter status quo that has left too many Philadelphians behind. We expect more from the local media which have routinely called Kenney ‘Likely Mayor,’ ‘Mayor-Elect’ and ‘Presumptive Mayor.’ We are not asking the local media to do anything outside the norm; rather, all we ask is that Melissa be given an equal opportunity to tell her story and share her vision for a better Philadelphia for all neighborhoods and communities.

“Many in the media like to say they want a more-competitive Republican Party and yearn for a two-party system. However, their actions and lack of coverage for our candidates, coupled with fluff ad pieces for the opposition, help tilt the playing field even more.

“Those interested in helping Melissa Murray Bailey’s campaign are encouraged to contact our office at (215) 561-0650 or reach us via Facebook or Twitter @PhillyGOP to get involved.”

DeFelice, interviewed over WHYY, in a Monday morning phone interview with NinetyNine, said the story about the Kenney campaign’s community-activism training program was the proverbial “straw that broke the camel’s back.”

“I’m not naive. I get it, the ‘presumptive Mayor’ label. I get it,” he said of the fact that the city’s party-registration disparities set Kenney up nicely for the general election.

“I’ve never been one to whine about the media, and I wasn’t whining about media [in the post], but c’mon man,” he continued. “I really believe Melissa has bold ideas, but will they even get coverage? I don’t know.”

DeFelice acknowledged it’s long been difficult for Republican candidates to garner attention in the city, but conceded Bailey has gotten some attention after attending numerous forums during her uncontested party primary. That, along with attention paid to the recent Republican council-at-large primary, is part of a gradual effort to ingrain GOP candidates into the regular political-coverage fold.

He also said the 2013 district-attorney race between Seth Williams and Republican challenger Danny Alvarez marked a strategic turning point that could help Bailey get more attention in the coming months.

On the campaign trail, Alvarez continually chided the incumbent for the scarcity of public-corruption cases brought by the DA’s office.

“I’m not saying Danny Alvarez is responsible for the [cases brought against former State Reps.] J.P. Miranda, Vanessa Brown [and] the election-board workers, but I do believe it played a part in it,” said DeFelice. “The candidates are in it to win, but if we’re not going to win a race, at least we can change the conversation. From a party perspective, that’s what we can get out of these races as well.”

For her part, Bailey didn’t comment on the post itself, but said, “Whether I am the candidate or not, voters really do deserve to have the whole picture.”

Asked for comment on DeFelice’s post, Kenney Communications Dir. Lauren Hitt told NinetyNine, “If our plan to literally get voters to the polls isn’t relevant coverage of the mayoral race, I’m not sure what is. These petty, insider complaints do nothing to advance a serious dialogue about our city’s future.”

But, still the news we get from either of the mayoral candidates and their respective parties indicates by the time November rolls around, many Philadelphians might just stay home thinking Jim Kenney is already the Mayor.

Almost every day we get news reports from his campaign public-relations team where Kenney can be found somewhere cutting ribbons, making an address, or being presenting awards on behalf of a group which invited him to their end of year closings. In addition, he’s constantly being stopped by voters who wish to take a picture with him.

From his opponent’s campaign team, we hear GOP mayoral candidate Melissa Murray Bailey has been written up in Forbes magazine. We fault her campaign team for not sending out releases promoting her activities.

It’s the same mistake that was made by State Sen. Tony Williams’ (D-W. Phila.) mayoral campaign team. Kenney’s releases to media came in a daily blitz of six or more, with hourly events thrown in. From Williams, little if ever, though he was all over the field campaigning hard.

Cohen Was To Host Clinton, But…

It was hush, hush, hush for a fundraising event hosted by Comcast VP David Cohen at his home in Chestnut Hill last Friday. No press was allowed and those attending needed security clearance, since the honoree was presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

It was a bit of déjà vu, since Cohen backed Hillary in her last run. But it didn’t come off, for it was canceled at the last moment, with Hillary’s campaign team directing her to attend that afternoon’s funeral of the South Carolina pastor killed in a church massacre.

Rumored Look For Burning Exit?

Maybe when the budget passes or sooner, look for a resignation from Jim Burn, Democratic State Committee Chairman. He’s not anywhere near getting the ear of the Governor, nor is he getting strong support from the various county chairs.

Gov. Tom Wolf set up a PAC to run around him in his successful election. Kathy McGinty continues to wax in popularity and support, since first challenging his leadership. Now the Governor wants her to stick around as chief of staff. He is promoting Montgomery County Chair Marcel Groen as a replacement. Groen’s county has been doing well for Dems.

Why Ashdale Strategy Makes Labor Sense

Organized labor normally supports Democratic candidates running in legislative races. But, IUPAT DC 21 Business Mgr. Joe Ashdale was key to the 170th Dist. election of Martina White in a special election. He drew labor support for her campaign and money needed to fuel her campaign. Her victory ended a long drought for City Republicans.

Ashdale’s rationale: “Why not put another City Republican into the legislator to support RCC Party Chair State Rep. John Taylor, now a driving force in the legislature?”

Press reports Democrats from Philly and around the state have been complaining about Republicans ignoring procedural rules and opposition budget requests in both the House and Senate. We do not understand why they have not learned the basic rule: Majority control works when rank-and-file follow marching orders of their leaders.

When Democratic leaders held the majorities, they were unable to control their rank and file when it came to party-line votes.

The Republicans, from the distant past to present, do know how to keep unity in the ranks. It’s easy to understand why Gov. Tom Wolf did not get his budget on time and has to order partial shutdowns in state-government operations.

Ashdale has to smile when he knows two of the city’s Republican legislators will work to ensure legislation aiding labor’s fight for rights.

