New Kids’ Joint Is Jumping In South Philadelphia

There was a steady stream of parents and children on Saturday for the soft launch. Many said they only saw it advertised on Facebook and headed right over. “I saw it on Facebook yesterday,” said mother Lela Khadijah of North Philadelphia. “We just wanted to do something with the kids. There aren’t too many places (in the city) that have something just for children without alcoholic beverages.”
“I think it’s nice,” said Jeanina Dix who brought her two children, ages 10 and 7. “We needed something like this. Everything is in Jersey.”
Jump To It is the dream of Mohamed El-Sheikh, a 16-year resident of South Philadelphia. He’s the proud father of three children, ages 15, 10 and 9. He believes South Philly is one of the greatest neighborhoods in the city, but ask him, “what was missing?” He’d tell you — a place for family entertainment. So he built it.
“We never had anything here other than Chuck E. Cheese, and Chuck E. Cheese is usually for very young kids.” El-Sheikh said. He has felt the pain and frustration of being a parent looking to entertain his children in his neighborhood. “We suffer usually to take our kids some place. And usually too far, either near King of Prussia or Devon or over in Jersey.”
All the planning over the last eight years has been geared toward helping fellow parents. “You work all week, and then the weekend. You don’t want to travel, and you go somewhere, you don’t want to search for parking. You just want to relax. You want them (your children) to have a good time and come back home. We did this to be convenient for families.”
It’s his idea to only charge parents for the number of children who want to play games. “I don’t like when I go someplace I have to pay for myself,” he said. “None of us are rich in South Philly. We’re all working people.” Unlimited access to all the inflatable games in the sports arena is $14.99 each. There are other package deals for food and activities.
El-Sheikh believes the inflatable games in his sports arena will get kids moving. “I want them when they come here to exercise; less video games and watching TV.” Parents will get some exercise too. They can play basketball, dodgeball, or volleyball with their children, or in teams against them in the sports arena.
The kitchen will sell pizza, chicken fingers, chicken wings, and mozzarella sticks baked in a conveyor oven. El-Sheikh said it was important to him that the food is not fried. He wants a healthier alternative. There will be soda, but also apple and orange juice.
“I hope everyone will come to enjoy the place,” said El-Sheikh.
Interested in having my 5yr old sons birthday there in june. Can u please call me at 215-954-6503
Margaux
May 3, 2016 at 6:44 am
I have been waiting for a place to take my grandchildren, when I have them. I don’t like traveling long distances, so I am pleased that they opened this center and wish them great success.
Ms. White
May 9, 2016 at 8:24 pm
Jump to “It sucks.” Bad service. Boss is a jerk.
jess
May 15, 2016 at 2:48 pm
Hours of site and days open?
Lyvette
May 15, 2016 at 8:03 pm
It’s not a website with contact information of hours of operation or days open to the public.
Lyvette
May 15, 2016 at 8:57 pm
Was there two weeks ago for my granddaughter’s birthday party. Most of the games were out of order. Please have them fxed now for the prizes. Two hundred fifty tickets for a small container of bubbles, that’s ridiculous… Also can you have salads and some other healthy foods?
kisha Madison
May 23, 2016 at 7:18 pm
The kids had fun. I was unimpressed. They charge for everything. The fountain drinks were very small and refills were 50 cents. There are no promotional deals. The games were okay but there were so few of them. The pizza was okay but the chicken was salty. The kids want to go back and we probably will but we will eat first and I’ll bring my own drinks.
Letitia Parish
September 18, 2016 at 12:26 pm
Not worth 15 with 3 kids plus pay for everything else like he said us phila leople don’t got money
Cc
October 8, 2016 at 6:38 am
Had my daughter’s 4th birthday party there yesterday and loved it … the staff they were young and very nice, the owner was nice and kept coming to my party room to make sure we were satisfied. I will be returning.
Trina
November 7, 2016 at 5:24 pm