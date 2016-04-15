New Kids’ Joint Is Jumping In South Philadelphia

Kids now have a new place to play in South Philadelphia. Jump To It Family Fun Center opened this weekend featuring an inflatable sports arena, arcade games and even a mechanical bull. But the best part is— parents get in free!

There was a steady stream of parents and children on Saturday for the soft launch. Many said they only saw it advertised on Facebook and headed right over. “I saw it on Facebook yesterday,” said mother Lela Khadijah of North Philadelphia. “We just wanted to do something with the kids. There aren’t too many places (in the city) that have something just for children without alcoholic beverages.”

“I think it’s nice,” said Jeanina Dix who brought her two children, ages 10 and 7. “We needed something like this. Everything is in Jersey.”

Jump To It is the dream of Mohamed El-Sheikh, a 16-year resident of South Philadelphia. He’s the proud father of three children, ages 15, 10 and 9. He believes South Philly is one of the greatest neighborhoods in the city, but ask him, “what was missing?” He’d tell you — a place for family entertainment. So he built it.

“We never had anything here other than Chuck E. Cheese, and Chuck E. Cheese is usually for very young kids.” El-Sheikh said. He has felt the pain and frustration of being a parent looking to entertain his children in his neighborhood. “We suffer usually to take our kids some place. And usually too far, either near King of Prussia or Devon or over in Jersey.”



So he and his business partner created Jump To It for children 13 and under. El-Sheikh and his partner renovated a rented space in a shopping center at 2528 S. 24th Street, behind the Citizens Bank. The location is close to I-76 and I-95. It has easy access to Center City, the airport, and West Philadelphia. And because it’s in a shopping center, the parking is free.

All the planning over the last eight years has been geared toward helping fellow parents. “You work all week, and then the weekend. You don’t want to travel, and you go somewhere, you don’t want to search for parking. You just want to relax. You want them (your children) to have a good time and come back home. We did this to be convenient for families.”

It’s his idea to only charge parents for the number of children who want to play games. “I don’t like when I go someplace I have to pay for myself,” he said. “None of us are rich in South Philly. We’re all working people.” Unlimited access to all the inflatable games in the sports arena is $14.99 each. There are other package deals for food and activities.

El-Sheikh believes the inflatable games in his sports arena will get kids moving. “I want them when they come here to exercise; less video games and watching TV.” Parents will get some exercise too. They can play basketball, dodgeball, or volleyball with their children, or in teams against them in the sports arena.

The kitchen will sell pizza, chicken fingers, chicken wings, and mozzarella sticks baked in a conveyor oven. El-Sheikh said it was important to him that the food is not fried. He wants a healthier alternative. There will be soda, but also apple and orange juice.

“I hope everyone will come to enjoy the place,” said El-Sheikh.

