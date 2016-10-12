Fundraiser Set for Bainbridge St. Remake

by Eldon Graham

This Sunday, the Friends of Bainbridge Green, South Street Headhouse District, and Queen Village Neighbors will hold their first annual Bainbridge Green Brunch Festival. The event will take place on the south side of Bainbridge Street, between 3rd and 4th Streets.

Jonathan Rubin, chair of Friends of Bainbridge Green, discusses what this event will enable the neighborhood to do. He says, “The Bainbridge Green Brunch Fest is a fundraiser in support of open space in Center City. We have the exciting opportunity to create a transformational public space where now there is an unimagined and lifeless strip of brown space.”

Those who attend the brunch will not be disappointed. Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., top chefs from around the city will be cooking up delicious food to be served on the street. Chefs such as Jason Chiconski from Ela, Chris D’Ambro from Southwark, Jeremy Nolen from Whetstone, Scott Schroeder, from Hungry Pigeon, The Good King Tavern, South Street Bagels, Kanella, Sabrina’s Café and Plenty Café will all be there to serve up deliciousness.

Entertainment will be provided for by the lovely vocals of local favorite Sweetbriar Rose. Other activities include, pumpkin painting by Painting with a Twist and Greensgrow Farms. The Philadelphia Magic Gardens will engage kids young and old.

“Proceeds for the fundraiser will help us to continue our efforts in improving the space as it is now, as well as creating a programming that will start now and continue once the park is built,” Rubin says. “Bainbridge Green is a symbol of the new Philadelphia, of a city that values sustainability and public amenities, a city that is not afraid to dream big to pursue its goals.”

Their value as a community is “were not just building a park, were building a community.” To purchase tickets, visit Bainbridgegreenpark.org.

Ticket pricing for the event:

$25 Student = 4 food tickets + bottomless coffee

$35 Individual = 5 food tickets + 1 drink ticket + bottomless coffee

$70 Family = 12 food tickets + 2 drink ticket + bottomless coffee

$150 VIP ticket = reserved seating with private chef tasting + 2 drink tickets + bottomless coffee (10:00 to

11:00)

For more information, contact Jonathan Rubin at (610) 715-3002 or email at bainbridgegreenpark@gmail.com.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website. We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.