Friends of Labor Committee Honors Gary Masino, Darrell Clarke
COMMUNITY leader honoree Council President Darrell Clarke is congratulated by Laborers’ LECET Administrator and former Councilman Juan Ramos.
LONGTIME LDC members Mike Merrill and Charles Branch were among over 500 in attendance.
HONORING Gary Masino and Darrell Clarke were, L-R, Josclyn Reinecke, Gary Masino, Jr., Warren Borish and Sam Spear. Photo by Wendell Douglas
AMONG Friends of Labor are DC 47 retirees’ leader Dorothy Wilson, Geraldine Kennedy, congressional aide Donald “Ducky” Birts and Rev. Stan Laws. Photo by Wendell Douglas
SAM STATEN, JR., L, son of the founder of the Friends of Labor awards, shares this moment with Darrell Clarke and Gary Masino. Photo by Wendell Douglas
LECET administrator Juan Ramos, L, and his wife Ana meet with their old friend Charlie Branch at annual Labor gala which drew capacity crowd. Photo by Wendell Douglas
WARD LEADER Pete Lyde, also a Laborer, greets Local 332 Business Mgr. Sam Staten, Jr. Photo by Wendell Douglas
LABORERS’ Local 135 members Jesus Pernell, L, and Mel & Stephanie Barnes came into town for this affair. Photo by Wendell Douglas
DOC AND DUCKY! IBEW Leader John Dougherty, L, shares a moment with philanthropist Ducky Birts. Photo by Wendell Douglas
AMONG VIPs in attendance were, L-R, senatorial aide Omar Sabir, DC 47 leader Fred Wright, LDC leader Ryan Boyer and Congressman Bob Brady’s right-hand man Donald Birts. Photo by Wendell Douglas
L-R are labor leader Sam Staten, Jr., Eric Oree, John Dougherty and Councilman Bobby Henon. Photo by Wendell Douglas
L-R, congressional candidate Dwight Evans, Laborers’ veteran exec Tony Lewis, Ducky Birts and Omar Sabir get together for a shot. Photo by Wendell Douglas
AFL-CIO LEADER Pat Eiding, L, joins forces with Councilwoman Cherelle Parker and Donald “Ducky” Birts. Photo by Wendell Douglas
L-R, Faatima & Kenny Gamble consort with old friend Louise Williams Bishop. Photo by Wendell Douglas
SEASONED activists all are, L-R, Michael Youngblood, Congressman Bob Brady, state senatorial candidate Sharif Street and Cody Anderson. Photo by Wendell Douglas
FARMED by their “Sammy Awards” are this year’s honorees Gary Masino and Darrell Clarke. Photo by Wendell Douglas
SHARING A MOMENT at Friends of Labor’s annual gala were Guy Generals, Kenny Gamble, Congressman Bob Brady and AFLCIO President Pat Eiding.
FOUNDED IN 1987 BY Laborers Local 332, the Friends of Labor marked its 30th year by honoring Gary Masino as Labor Man of Year And Council President Darrell Clarke as its Outstanding Community Leader. Seen here with Sheet Metal Local 19 Business Mgr. and President Gary Masino, R, are Councilwoman Cherelle Parker; LDC’s Sam Staten, Jr. and Ryan N. Boyer; IBEW’s John Dougherty; and TWU’s Fred Wright.
LABORERS’ DISTRICT COUNCIL leaders also welcomed Congressman-to-be Dwight Evans to the event. In the photo are Donald Ducky Birts, Omar Sabir, Evans, Sam Staten, Jr., Councilwoman Cherelle Parker, Ryan Boyer, and Daniel “Tiger” Woodall.
AFL-CIO Recording Secretary and Laborers’ Political Dir. Ken Washington walks with honoree Council President Darrell Clarke into the main ballroom at Hilton Hotel on Columbus Boulevard.
What were the requirements for the award? Was there a noticeable increase in minority representation? Why no story on the celebration?
Michael Bell
November 7, 2016 at 2:56 pm