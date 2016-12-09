Masino Appointed to Delaware River Port Authority

Labor leader Gary Masino has been appointed to the Delaware River Port Authority by Gov. Tom Wolf.

Masino is president/business manager of Local 19 and the International Sheet Metal Workers Union’s 11th general vice president.

DRPA is responsible for the operation of four of the five bridges spanning the Delaware River: Commodore Barry, Ben Franklin, Betsy Ross and Walt Whitman Bridges.

DRPA is self-sustaining, operating without tax support. It is administered by a 16-member Board of Commissioners, eight from each state. They are appointed by their respective governors, except the auditor-general and treasurer of Pennsylvania, who are ex officio members. All commissioners serve without compensation. All DRPA commissioners also serve as PATCO’s Board of Directors.

His appointment gives labor another voice on the authority. Its chairman is Ryan N. Boyer, business manager for Laborers’ District Council. Other members from labor include Richard Sweeney, Albert Fratalli and E. Frank DiAntonio.

Masino resides in Northeast Philadelphia and has lived in Philadelphia his entire life. He is a third-generation sheet-metal worker with a proud family contribution to his industry. For nearly 33 years he has been an active member and committed to the advancement of Local 19. He was elected as president/business manager in 2011.

Masino has earned respect from many in the industry and is currently president of the Pennsylvania State Council of Sheet Metal Workers, and vice president of the Metropolitan Association of Presidents & Business Representatives, Philadelphia AFL-CIO and Mechanical Trades District Council of Delaware Valley. He is an executive-board member of the Pennsylvania State Building Trades and the Pennsylvania State AFL-CIO. He is also the co-chairman of the Health & Welfare Funds, Joint Apprentice & Training Council, the Scholarship Fund and the Sheet Metal Industry Advancement Committee of Local 19.

He was appointed to the License & Inspection Appeals Board for the City of Philadelphia in September 2012 and was appointed to the Philadelphia Zoning Board of Appeals in March 2014 by Mayor Michael Nutter. Last year, he was appointed to the Governor’s Transition Committee for Labor & Industry for the State of Pennsylvania.

Gary is a proud father of two sons, Gary and Eric. Gary was a graduate of Roman Catholic High School and recently graduated from Widener University; Eric is a junior at The Art Institute of Philadelphia. The elder Gary is married to Karen and is a stepfather to her three children, Brynn, Bobby and Joey.

