PA Society Weekend: Lunch at the Waldorf

Having lunch at the Peacock Alley restaurant on Friday of PA Society weekend at the Waldorf are (L-R) Congressman-elect Dwight Evans; Hon. Marian Tasco; and consultant Chuck Finney. Photos by Bonnie Squires

Also lunching at the Waldorf are Hon. Mike Gerber and his old school-mate and PepsiCo exec Gian-Carlo Peressutti.

Parkway executive Joe Zuritsky and his wife Renee arrive for PA Society.

PA Auditor General Eugene DePasquale (left front) and his friends have lunch at the Waldorf.

Dwight Evans is happy to see his former colleague Mike Gerber while having lunch at the Waldorf.

