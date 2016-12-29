POLS ON THE STREET: Businessman Wolf Is Now Politician Wolf

by Joe Shaheeli

Gov. Tom Wolf is getting to look more like a politician than the good businessman he touted himself as in his successful campaign to win that office. Now, as he enters the last half of his four-year term, he is getting to look more like a political leader seeking re-election to a second term.

He’s announced no broad-based tax hike to balance the budget. We wonder if he will woo the House and Senate leadership to kick back some of the millions in their slush funds to help in that process instead, to balance an ambitious spending plan.

His job approval, which had dropped by the end of his first budget battle to 40% favorable, is now at 43-40% approval as he easily wrapped up a second budget.

Now he is looking to return to his campaign staff those who did well in that role. Wolf’s administration announced Press Secretary Jeff Sheridan will be leaving the administration at year’s end, with Deputy Press Secretary J.J. Abbott to replace him. Sheridan will take on a new role for Gov. Wolf outside his official office at the beginning of the new year.

Sheridan has told the media he’s going to be Wolf’s campaign manager for the governor’s re-election bid. As for Abbott, he knows the ropes, having been around the block a few times in state and local government, as well as political campaigns.

Medical-Marijuana Businesses to Get Papers

The State is making 12 permits available for growing and 27 permits for distribution across the



Commonwealth beginning Jan. 17. They will be the culmination of a painstaking process spearheaded by the Pennsylvania Dept. of Health and involving numerous other governmental agencies, legal talent and medical experts.

Recreational marijuana and smokable marijuana are not allowed under the terms of these permits.

Regardless, interest is high and potential competitors will need the support of some of the legislators representing districts in which they wish to locate. The program will be flying by 2018. That should help Wolf’s approval rating.

Want To Visit Harrisburg on Swearing-in Day?

Buses will be leaving for Harrisburg Tuesday morning, Jan. 3. If you wish to get a ride on one of them, contact your local state representative or state senator.

Some will welcome you to join them without cost or small fee which usually accompanies a box lunch. Swearing in begins at noon. Not all will be offering bus rides, though. State Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown announced her bus, with a $20 fee, will depart from her office at 1435 W. 52nd St., will leave at 9 a.m. Call her office at (215) 879-6615.

Another Candidate for DA Primary

We understand Judge Leon Tucker is being pressed by friends to retire from Common Pleas Court and run in the Democratic primary against DA Seth Williams. That could weaken the chances of any of those announced they are running in that primary. He’s a tested campaigner. More to follow.

We All Know Pa. Election Process Is Free From Hacking

When Donald Trump said Pennsylvania elections are hackable, he was wrong. So was Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein. When she demanded the State conduct a vote recount, she got egg on her face and has earned a reputation of knowing nothing about electoral processes.

What remains true is Pennsylvania elections can be and will always be influenced statewide by whichever party controls how district maps are drawn every 10 years. Check your political history books.

At the local level, evidence points to the fact votes do get ringed up in some precincts or divisions, where one party controls all the Election Board seats. It’s easy to vote for those the Board knows won’t be showing up to vote.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website. We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.