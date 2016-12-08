POLS ON THE STREET: Stein Discrediting Both Major Parties

by Joe Shaheeli

Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein’s attempts to recount votes in three states in an effort to derail the election of Donald Trump has become a burden on both the Commonwealth’s major parties as well as those in the other two states in which she issued challenges.

Party regulars know the score – know what the Electoral College means and how its tallies are tabulated. They also fully understand the integrity of the voting machines and ballots which record election victories and defeats.

In Pennsylvania, Stein should have known there is a time when she could have challenged easily and at no cost the veracity of the voting machines. But that time has long passed. Now, bounced out of a Pennsylvania recount, she moved her circus to the federal court.

Now, state and city political leaders look at her as a devious clown, out to increase her contacts only to enrich her Green Party coffers.

The vote of each state determined which candidate got what electoral vote, and with that statement in mind, this city’s commissioners will validate their presidential results tomorrow.

Lawrence Tabas, Esq., lead counsel in Pennsylvania for President-Elect Trump, his Electors, and the Republican Party of Pennsylvania, stated, “The filing of a discontinuance of the election contest by Jill Stein’s petitioners is a recognition their election contest was completely without merit, and meant solely for purposes to delay the Electoral College vote in Pennsylvania for President-Elect Trump.”

The election contest sought a court order for a statewide recount, which is absolutely not allowed under Pennsylvania law. Tabas further said, “Candidate Jill Stein’s allegations created the false allusion that some unidentified foreign government hacked our state’s voting systems when absolutely no such proof existed. We believe that she always knew that she had no such proof.”

In the meantime, the Republican Party of Pennsylvania is considering legal action against Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration for the release of the contact information of the Commonwealth’s Electoral College electors. The home addresses and telephone numbers of the 20 Republican electors were released by the Pennsylvania Dept. of State and appeared in at least two of the state’s daily newspapers.

According to news reports, most of these individuals, who will cast their votes for President and Vice-President on Dec. 19, have been inundated with messages from people who oppose Trump, with at least some of those communications being of a harassing nature. The GOP claims the personal contact information has never been released in the past and questioned why it was released this year, given the potential for the electors to be endangered by the release of their home addresses.

The Dept. of State argues the information is considered by law to be a matter of public record, so when requested it is released.

DA’s Race Raising Contender Interest

The Democratic primary next year will garner much of the political news. That’s already obvious as Joe Khan, and now Judge Teresa Carr Deni have officially announced, with possibly Michael Untermeyer and Rich Negrin testing the waters – and we suspect a couple of others pondering entering the race, with at least another expected to declare from the judiciary.

The Republican primary will have one contender for sure, even though, fettered by a seven to one registration edge enjoyed by Democratic candidates. Local GOPers find it tough to raise the kind of dollars necessary to get into contention with registrations weighing heavily against their efforts.

“But we are moving up the ladder, one rung at a time, and finding candidates who will do well in any citywide contest,” stated Republican Party Chair Joe DeFelice.

He has had three queries to date from individuals interested in tackling the DA’s race and knows for sure that long-time Philadelphia attorney Beth Caren Grossman may soon announce.

As far as challenging Controller Alan Butkovitz, money remains the issue. “It’s tough for our candidates to take on the Controller without the money to grow their name and reputations. By nature of his office, Alan can garner plenty of publicity during the election cycle,” admitted DeFelice.

Harold James Faces Ethics Challenges

Former State Rep. and now 36th Ward Democratic Leader Harold James has been served with an ethical violation suit filed by one of his committee, Ralanda King, and signed by 19 other committee people in the ward.

Last month, the Court of Common Pleas scheduled a hearing on the complaint filed by King to the effect James was sitting as ward leader in violation of Democratic Party bylaws.

The court fight became known after James and the ward’s committee leaders were served by the Sheriff’s Office as to their need to attend the hearing scheduled for August 2017. With petitions to elect or reelect committee people in each division in the city scheduled in the coming May 16 primary, King hopes the news moves the other committee people away from James in the vote for Ward Leader. She said, “I will be fielding a slate of committee people opposed to those who intend to stay with James.”

The 36th is a large ward with over 40 committee people.

King was notified this week her case was dismissed since she needed an attorney to file for her in this case. She said she’ll continue her campaign in every way possible since, she says, “James was found guilty of a criminal charge. What he did was wrong and he should step down, rather than continue to embarrass the ward.”

GOP Sees Casey as Prime Target

Fresh off an historic electoral victory, prominent state Republicans are already painting a target on Democratic US Sen. Bob Casey in the 2018 election. The man they have been talking up to take out the two-term senator is Southeastern Pennsylvania Congressman Pat Meehan (R-Delaware).

“I’ve been talking to Pat in recent days and it sounds to me that he’s seriously considering a run against Casey in 2018,” said Charlie Kopp, a lawyer and veteran Republican fundraiser. “Being a senator was always something he’s had in his vision. So it’s not like something he decided yesterday; it’s been put on his mind for years.”

Meehan began his career as special counsel to the late US Sen. Arlen Specter, later working as a US Attorney and Delaware County District Attorney. He served as a campaign manager for former US Sen. Rick Santorum and ultimately ran successfully for Congress in 2010.

“There was always a notion that it was hard for a Republican to run statewide because of the Southeast,” Kopp said, “and that there weren’t enough voters in the rest of the state to overcome the Southeast. But after this last election, the rest of the state came out pretty strong for a Republican.”

Selecting Pa. Jurors Requires Big Pool

The right to trial by jury in criminal cases, and some civil cases, is guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and Pennsylvania state law. But how many Pennsylvanians serve as jurors in a given year?

For trivia experts, we learned in 2015, 1,238,807 Pennsylvanians received a juror summons, and of those, 237,749 were asked to report for service. Of those who reported for service, 81% were sent through the jury selection process and 3.8% of those were ultimately empaneled in a jury.

Here Is Official City Election Count

City voters gave Hillary Clinton 584,025 votes to 108,748 votes for Trump: 87%.3 to 15.32%. The three minority candidates got less than 14,900 votes altogether.

Katie McGinty scored 560,421 votes to Pat Toomey’s 116,714 in the race for US Senate.

Inside city limits, 1st Dist. Congressman Bob Brady trounced Deborah Williams 183,274 to 37,119. 2nd Dist. Congressman Dwight Evans topped James Jones 294,967 to 23,937, and 13th Dist. Congressman Brendan Boyle tallied 108,906 with no opposition.

In highly contested local races: State Sen. John Sabatina doubled GOP contender Ross Feinberg 64,508 to 31,644; State Rep. Kevin Boyle did the same to Republican Jim Pio in the 172nd, 15,463 to 8,985; State Rep. John Taylor beat back Democrat Joe Hohenstein, in 177th, 14,128 to 11,491; and State Rep. Martina White beat Democrat Matt Darragh 14,265 to 12,192 in the 170th.

Joe Grace Back Where He Belongs

Incoming Attorney General Josh Shapiro has a leg up over his predecessors for the simple fact he has Joe Grace on his staff working his communications chores. Grace knows the political ins and outs of how to maximize the best coverage for the many initiatives expected from Shapiro, who has a lot to do to clean up the image of that office. A former newsman, political candidate and nonprofit champion, we salute Grace on returning to the arena he knows best.

Shapiro was in town Tuesday getting an idea of what are the peoples’ priorities. We can tell him one long-neglected issue is going after the drug suppliers of both licit and illicit drugs in a big way. Just this week, we did lose nine Philadelphians, all addicts, to overdoses.

