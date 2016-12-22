Updated Dec. 22

Dec. 27- Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell and SWPDS host Kwanzaa Celebration at Kingsessing Rec. Ctr., 50th & Kingsessing Ave., 6 to 8;30 p.m.
Dec. 29- Kwanzaa 50th Anniversary Program at W. Phila. HS, 4901 Chestnut St., 6-8 Adults $10, Seniors and Children $8. Featuring creator of Kwanzaa, Dr. Maulana Karenga. For info: (215) 385-0214.
Jan. 1- Local 1199C President Henry Nicholas hosts New Year Welcome at his home at 15th & Jefferson Sts., 1 p.m.
Jan. 1- New Year Parade #2 on “2 Street,” Charles Bernard on Reviewing Stand at Happy Tappers Cl., 5 p.m.
Jan. 14- Phila. Republican Party hosts S. Phila. Trump Inauguration Gala at Toll Man Joe’s, 26 E. Oregon Ave., 7 p.m. Beef, pork, pasta sides; draft beer and wine. Auction raffles, door prizes. Tickets $35. For info: Vince Minniti vminniti16@gmail.com.
Feb. 3- Chapel of 4 Chaplains hosts Gala Awards Night at IATSE Ha., 2401 Swanson St. Tickets $100.

