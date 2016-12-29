Updated Dec. 29th

Dec. 29- Kwanzaa 50th Anniversary Program at W. Phila. HS, 4901 Chestnut St., 6-8 Adults $10, Seniors and Children $8. Featuring creator of Kwanzaa, Dr. Maulana Karenga. For info: (215) 385-0214.
Dec. 30- State Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown hosts Kwanzaa at African American Museum, 701 Arch St., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Cultural presentations, performances, staqte programs and services. For info: (215) 879-6615.
Jan. 1- Local 1199C President Henry Nicholas hosts New Year Welcome at his home at 15th & Jefferson Sts., 1 p.m.
Jan. 1- New Year Parade #2 on “2 Street,” Charles Bernard on Reviewing Stand at Happy Tappers Cl., 5 p.m.
Jan. 3- State Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown hosts Bus Trip to Swearing-In Ceremony, departing at 1435 N. 52nd St., 9 a.m. Lunch. Tickets $20. For info: (215) 879-6615.
Jan. 7- State Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown hosts Bus Trip to Pa. Farm Show, departing at 1435 N. 52nd St., 9 a.m. For info: (215) 879-6615.
Jan. 14- Phila. Republican Party hosts S. Phila. Trump Inauguration Gala at Toll Man Joe’s, 26 E. Oregon Ave., 7 p.m. Beef, pork, pasta sides; draft beer and wine. Auction raffles, door prizes. Tickets $35. For info: Vince Minniti vminniti16@gmail.com.
Feb. 3- Chapel of 4 Chaplains hosts Gala Awards Night at IATSE Ha., 2401 Swanson St. Tickets $100.
Feb. 13- Union League hosts Lincoln Day at 140 S. Broad St., Lincoln reads Gettysburg Address outside 12 m., Lunch 12:30 p.m., Parade to Independence Hall ceremony follows.
Feb. 18- 42nd Ward Democratic Committee hosts Candidates Morning Out at Aspira Olney HS, 100 W. Duncannon Ave., enter at Mascher & Duncannon, 9:30 a.m.-12 m. Meet & greet committee people, voter petition-signing. Refreshments. Candidates’ donation $50, checks payable to “42nd Democratic Ward,” P.O. Box 24419, Phila., PA 19120. RSVP: Elaine Tomlin Elaine.Tomlin@verizon.net or (267) 496-5662.
Feb. 25- Maj. Octavius Catto is honored at 6th & Lombard Sts., 10 a.m.; then at Union League for Lunch and Awards. Tickets $35. For info: (215) 204-5452.
Mar. 3- Spirit of Port Luncheon honors Eugene Mattioni at Hilton at Penn’s Landing, 201 S. Columbus Blvd., 11:30 a.m. For info: Christine (215) 940-9900, ext. 104.