YOUR PUBLIC SERVANTS AT WORK, Dec. 8, 2016

Council Approves Family-Friendly Accommodation in City Facilities

City Council has passed a bill that would require all city buildings and facilities with bathrooms open to the public have baby diaper-changing stations, including City Hall, recreation centers, libraries, pools and more.

Currently, baby-changing tables are not required by state or federal law. Though common in women’s restrooms, very few men’s restrooms are equipped with changing tables, making it logistically difficult for a father or male guardian to adequately care for his child. The legislation, introduced by 8th Dist. Councilwoman Cindy Bass, will require the installation of changing tables in both women’s and men’s restrooms in city buildings, making civic participation more friendly and welcoming for active moms and dads alike.

“Modern families require modern amenities. Parenting responsibilities are more equally shared than ever before, and it’s time that our public buildings catch up to that trend. Local government represents all city residents, even our little ones,” said the Councilwoman.

“Maternity Care Coalition is thrilled with Councilwoman Bass’ legislation, as it shows her commitment to making Philadelphia a great place to raise a family. This is the beginning of what we hope will be more family-friendly and family-focused legislation for the City of Philadelphia,” said Sara Jann, executive associate at MCC.

The bill also requires that diaper-changing stations be installed or maintained in connection with every major renovation or new construction project that the City undertakes involving capital monies.

Oh Bill Would Create Teacher’s Slush Fund

A Councilman at Large David Oh bill would create a fund for Philadelphia teachers so they can be reimbursed for using their personal money to purchase school items for their classrooms. The bill authorizes city officials to file articles of incorporation to establish a nonprofit corporation with the name: “The Philadelphia School Teacher’s Reimbursement Fund.”

According to Oh, many schools in the city lack basic school supplies and materials for their students. Frequently, Philadelphia teachers spend personal income to provide instructional materials such as books, art supplies, and electronics that are necessary for their students.

DeLissio Plans Open House

State Rep. Pamela A. DeLissio (D-Northwest) will host her annual open house from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12 at her constituent-services office, 6511 Ridge Avenue.

All constituents who reside in the 194th Legislative Dist. are welcome to attend.

Light refreshments will be prepared by students in the culinary arts program at the A. Philip Randolph Career and Technical High School, located in the 194th Legislative Dist.

“Our open houses are lively and fun, with neighbors and friends coming in and checking out the services the district office provides,” she said. “It is an opportunity to ask questions and interact with me and staff, who can share information on state services and how we can best assist you.”

Although not necessary, DeLissio said it would be helpful for attendees planning to attend to RSVP her office.

To RSVP or obtain more information, constituents can call DeLissio’s office at (215) 482-8726 or email Repdelissio@Pahouse.Net.

Council Legislation Seeks Historical Commission Fees

Councilwoman at Large Blondell Reynolds Brown, 1st Dist. Councilman Mark Squilla and Councilman at Large Al Taubenberger have introduced legislation that amends the Philadelphia Building Construction & Occupancy Code by creating a fee structure for Historical Commission review in respect to permitting for new construction, additions, alterations, and demolition.

The goal of this legislation is to raise revenue for the City that can be allocated to increase the Philadelphia Historical Commission’s annual budget. The fees are estimated to generate $350,000 annually. In FY16 the Historical Commission annual budget is $424,560.

