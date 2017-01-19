MLK Day of Service Around Philadelphia



THOUSANDS of people took to the streets on Martin Luther King Day, from Independence Hall to historic Mother Bethel Church, in a call for social justice. Photo by Eldon Graham



UNION activists like these from UniteHere were vigorous participants in the MLK Day march through Center City. Photo by Bill Myers



THIS celebrated political movement of 2016 was still on the march in 2017. Photo by Bill Myers



PHILA. Federation of Teachers President Jerry Jordan was a keynote speaker. Photo by Bill Myers



A YOUNGSTER at Girard College colors in a portrait of Martin Luther King. Photo by Leona Dixon



THE KEYSTONE STATE Boychoir performs a rousing tribute to Martin Luther King at the massive annual gathering in Girard College marking this week’s Day of Service. Photo by Wendell Douglas



ALPHA KAPPA ALPHA Sorority did service at the Women’s Christian Alliance on Cecil B. Moore Avenue. Photo by Leona Dixon



L-R, FORMER State Sen. Shirley Kitchen, State Sen. Sharif Street, WCA Exec. Dir. Lisa Rhodes, Sherman Toppin, Esq. and Pastor David Jones of Bethlehem of Deliverance Church served at the WCA. Photo by Leona Dixon



MEETING UP with W. Phila. HS cheerleading squad members, citywide champs this year, is smiling State Rep. Jim Roebuck. Photo by Bonnie Squires



SHERIFF Jewell Williams, 2nd from R, posed with Malcolm Harris (C, wearing a hat), Most Worshipful Grand Master of Prince Hall of Penna. Free and other Accepted Masons. The event was at Zion Baptist Church for a Day of Remembrance commemorating the Life of Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. and honoring the Legacy of Rev Leon H. Sullivan. Photo by Robert Mendelsohn



USCIENCES sent 50 student volunteers to nearby Clark Park to spread mulch from neighborhood Christmas trees around the bases of its canopy. L-R, Friends of Clark Park President Lisa McDonald Hanes, UC Green Coordinator Winnie Harris and Tree Leader Maurice Jones.



L-R at Girard College, in front, Congressman Dwight Evans, Dr. Lorina Marshall-Blake and Penna. First Lady Frances Wolf. Photo by Wendell Douglas



CITY COMMISSIONER Al Schmidt got to work building bookshelves for literature to be donated. Photo by Wendell Douglas



CITY COMMISSIONER Al Schmidt got to work building bookshelves for literature to be donated. Photo by Wendell Douglas



PEDRO RAMOS, C, from the Phila. Foundation received the “Drum Major Honoree” for Philanthropic Community Development from Louise Moss, VP, and Dr. William Tucker, President and CEO, Phila. Martin Luther King Jr. Association for Nonviolence, Inc. Photo by Leona Dixon

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website. We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.