POLS ON THE STREET: Special Elections Getting to Be the Norm in Philadelphia

BY JOE SHAHEELI

Special elections are becoming the norm for a Philadelphia electorate repeatedly called on to vote on filling seats that have become vacant before politicians’ terms expire.

The latest is the 197th Legislative Dist. in North Philadelphia, which will be held March 21 to fill the vacancy left by former State Rep. Leslie Acosta. It’s deemed to be a Democratic win, which is why the Democratic ward leaders making up the district wasted no time in meeting yesterday at Democratic City Committee at high noon to endorse a replacement. It has long been held by a Latino, since Latinos make up the bulk of the district.

Speaker of the House Mike Turzai (R-Allegheny), who orders special elections when necessary, may have to announce another one on Primary Day in May, should a vacancy occur in the 190th Dist., pending the outcome of the trial set for State Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown (D-W. Phila.).

Brown is the last of six legislators who took plea bargains after being charged with accepting bribes. Brown refused such a plea agreement, so her trial has been scheduled for Feb. 13 by Dauphin County Court Judge Scott Evans.

That date is tentative, since Judge Evans must first rule on motions filed by Brown’s Scranton-based lawyer, Pat Casey, including one contending the Democratic legislator was a victim of entrapment and that prosecutors targeted her because of her party affiliation and race.

Candidates for special elections are selected by a process designated by their respective political parties, and the winner of the special election will take office after the results are certified.

In a three-way race for the nomination, the Democratic ward leaders of that district met this morning chose Frederick Ramírez, with 41 votes out of the seven wards sharing in that district. Each ward leader casts a number of votes equal to the number of that ward’s divisions in that district.

The Republican ward leaders are expected to endorse Lucinda Little, the 48-year-old wife of 42nd GOP Ward Leader Jeffrey Little. Married for 25 years, she said she has been active in politics “since I first met Jeffrey.” She feels the district has been changing and “the majority have not been served well by the last two representatives.” She is a clinical research director for SGM Division Research Consortium, based in Wayne.

Hoping to kick a spanner into the bipartisan works is the Green Party of Philadelphia, which is planning to run a colorful veteran street activist, Cheri Honkala, for this seat.

Don’t consider State Senator Larry Farnese’s seat up for grabs. His is a case of Fed overreach. We wish him well.

Torsella’s Treasury Vehicle Pool Is Cut by Half

Pennsylvania Treasurer Joe Torsella is reducing the size of Treasury’s automobile fleet from 21 vehicles to 10. He will not use a dedicated state car and will end the practice of assigning state cars to individual Treasury staff. Wow, what a way to catch the eye of taxpayers hoping to avoid a state tax increase!

“As treasurer, I will closely scrutinize every expense that comes across my desk to ensure that it is used responsibly, and that begins with my own department,” said Torsella. “This policy will ensure that Treasury’s vehicles will only be used to serve the taxpayers who are paying for them. This new policy is just one way that I will honor the commitment that I made at my swearing-in to remember that every dollar the commonwealth spends comes from the hard work of a Pennsylvania taxpayer.”

He will continue to use his personal vehicle. He will not seek reimbursement for mileage. The new policy is effective immediately.

Now we wonder what his next political move will be.

Trump in Town, but No Can See

When word went out Pres. Donald Trump was coming to town today, Republican Party Chairman Joe DeFelice, Esq., had to turn down dozens of inquiries from party stalwarts to see Trump at his meeting with Republican congressional members. The event was sponsored by a group called the Congressional Institute and was closed off to public and press. However, he did call for and supplied volunteer drivers to supply needed transportation.

Place Your Bets on Crowd Size

The Women’s March in Washington last weekend was an eye opener. Its organizers claim, and justly so, they set a crowd size record.

This weekend, about 5,000 Philadelphians are expected to attend a March for Life gathering in the nation’s capital. Coverage has been lopsided with several weeks of promos of all sorts pushing the “anti-Trump” march. Earning little, if any, coverage before the event. This weekend’s event might get some scant coverage, even though a record turnout is predicted for this event as well.

Pollfish Called Trump, Now Polls Us “Nervous”

Last month, we featured a Pollfish poll from before the general election that detailed why Trump would win while all other polls swore Clinton would be the victor.

Now, according to a flash poll conducted by Pollfish, despite overall feelings of anxiety and nervousness, many Americans think the economic situation won’t change much under Trump.

Interesting findings from the survey include:

1) The predominating mood is cautious hope. Asked which adjectives best describe their post-inauguration mood, 29% of Americans said nervous/anxious, 29% said hopeful, and 18% said indifferent.

2) Almost half of Americans think the economy will improve under Trump. Forty-eight percent think the US economy will get better, compared to 36% who think it will fare worse and 16% who believe it will remain unchanged from Obama’s presidency.

3) One in three Americans feel less comfortable making a major purchase under Trump. Only 14% of Americans feel more comfortable buying expensive items such as a house or car in the next year, while 56% of Americans feel neither more nor less comfortable. 30% of Americans feel less comfortable making a big purchase.

4) Most Americans aren’t convinced by Trump’s anti-Big Pharma stance. Despite Trump’s promises to reduce drug prices, 44% of Americans think prices will increase in the next few years. Only 26% of Americans think prices will decrease, while 30% believe they will remain unchanged from their current level.

