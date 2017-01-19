Updated Jan 19th

Jan. 20- Councilwoman Blondell Reynolds Brown presents Dr. Martin Luther King Breakfast at Gas Workers Local 686, 9190 Marshall St. (enter off Welsh Rd. at Citizens Bank), 8-9:30 a.m. Honoring 2017 Outstanding Labor Awardees Anthony Gallagher and Evon Sutton. Champions of Labor $2,500, Friends of Labor $1,000, Supporters of Labor $500, Activists of Labor $250. Payable to “Friends of Blondell Reynolds Brown.”
Jan. 20- Talk Radio 1210 AM hosts Trump Inauguration Party at Chickie’s & Pete’s Café, 1526 Packer Ave., Dom Giordano live, open 11 a.m., Rich Zeoli live 3-6 p.m., Happy Hour 6-8 p.m.
Jan. 20- State Rep. Joanna McClinton & State Sen. Anthony Williams host Criminal-record Expungement & Sealing Clinic at Myers Rec Ctr., 5801 Kingsessing Ave., 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Only Phila. arrests; non-conviction charges or summary convictions with no arrests in last 5 years; no pendings; not on probation. Reservations required: (215) 492-2980 or ewaters@pasenate.com.
Jan. 21- Ribbon-Cutting for Rev. Mary L.B. Franks Resource Ctr. at Wayland Memorial Baptist Ch., 52nd & Baltimore Ave., 1 p.m.
Jan. 21- Democratic Women of Phila. holds rescheduled Meeting at 833 S. 58th St., 1-3 p.m. For info: Juanita Hatton (215) 749-0161 or jhattonsr@icloud.com.
Jan. 25- Green Party of Phila. holds Nomination Mtg. at Roxborough Read & Eat, 6156 Ridge Ave., 7 p.m. City residents interested in running for office are welcome. Free. For info: (215) 215) 843-4256.
Jan. 26- State Sen. Art Haywood is hosted 60th Birthday Celebration at Ladder 15, 1528 Sansom St., 6-8 p.m. Tickets $50, Donation amounts $2,000, $1,000, $500. Payable to “Campaign for Compassion Committee,” P.O. Box 30234, Elkins Park, PA 19027. RSVP: Dominque (609) 784-4513 or dominque@pasenatedems.com.
Jan. 26- Academy Town Square hosts US Sen. Bob Casey in Talk & Panel Discussion on effects of climate change on health, particularly children, at Acad. Of Natural Sciences, 1900 B. Franklin Pkwy., open 6:45 p.m., talk starts 7:15 p.m. Free. To ensure seating: register http://bit.ly/2j9BQ4Z.
Jan. 28- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts Town Hall Mtg. at Cathedral Ha. Audit, Cathedral Village, 600 E. Cathedral Rd., 10 a.m.
Feb. 2- Judicial candidate Dan Sulman hosts Campaign Kickoff Party at Pagano’s Market & Bar, 2001 Market St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Complimentary light fare. Contribution levels $50, $100, $250, $500, $1,000. Payable to “Committee to Elect Dan Sulman” mailed by Jan. 30 to 1500 Walnut St., Su. 2000, Phila., PA 19102 or at door. For info: ksugarman1@gmail.com or (215) 370-1423.
Feb. 2- Phila. Republican Party and House Speaker Mike Turzai host Winter Cocktail Party at Pyramid Club, 1735 Market St., 6-8 p.m. Sponsors $500. RSVP: Annie Havey (215) 561-0651 by Feb. 1.
Feb. 3- Chapel of 4 Chaplains hosts Gala Awards Night at IATSE Ha., 2401 Swanson St. Tickets $100.
Feb. 4- Green Party of Phila. hosts Welcome Party for new members at William Way LGBT Comm. Ctr., 1315 Spruce St., 1-3 pm. Kristen Combs and Cheri Honkala to speak. For info: (215) 843-4256.
Feb. 10- Ward Leader Bobby Henon hosts 65th Ward Party at Maggie’s Waterfront Café, 9247 N. Delaware Ave., 6-9 p.m. Tickets $40. Checks payable to “Friends of the 65th Ward,” 9209 Torresdale Ave., Phila., PA 19114. For info: John Donohoe (267) 334-3775.
Feb. 13- Union League hosts Lincoln Day at 140 S. Broad St., Lincoln reads Gettysburg Address outside 12 m., Lunch 12:30 p.m., Parade to Independence Hall ceremony follows.
Feb. 17- 44th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Evening of Jazz & Petition Party at Danny Banquet Ha., 50th & Market Sts. Featuring Napoleon Black Redeemed & 61st St. Band. Tickets $150. Checks payable to “Ward 44” RSVP: (215) 429-4819 by Feb. 13.
Feb.18- 9th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Fundraiser/Petition-Signing Party at 7165 Bar & Lounge, 7165 Germantown Ave., 7-10 p.m. Tickets $60, Host level $100, Sponsor level $250. For info: (215) 917-4410.
Feb. 18- 42nd Ward Democratic Committee hosts Candidates Morning Out at Aspira Olney HS, 100 W. Duncannon Ave., enter at Mascher & Duncannon, 9:30 a.m.-12 m. Meet & greet community members, voter petition-signing. Refreshments. Candidates’ donation $50, checks payable to “42nd Democratic Ward,” P.O. Box 24419, Phila., PA 19120. RSVP: Elaine Tomlin Elaine.Tomlin@verizon.net or (267) 496-5662.
Feb. 24- Friends of 56th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Fundraiser & Petition-Signing Party at FOP Lodge 5 Ha., 11630 Caroline Rd., 7-11 p.m. Tickets $50, Candidates $125. Checks payable to “Friends of 56th Ward.” RSVP: John Sabatina, 7720 Castor Ave., 2nd fl., Phila., PA 19152. For info: (215) 742-8600.
Feb. 25- Octavius Catto Day is honored at 6th & Lombard Sts., 10 a.m.; then at Union League for Lunch and Awards. Tickets $35. For info: (215) 204-5452.
Mar. 3- Spirit of Port Luncheon honors Eugene Mattioni at Hilton at Penn’s Landing, 201 S. Columbus Blvd., 11:30 a.m. For info: Christine (215) 940-9900, ext. 104.
Mar. 3- Jim Donnelly hosts the 58th Ward Democratic Committee’s St. Patrick’s Day Bash at Knowlton Mansion, 931 Rhawn St., 7-11 p.m. Special guest Lt. Gov. Mike Stack. Food, drink, live music. Tickets $50/person, Candidates $100. RSVP: Jim Donnelly (610) 360-5682 or Skip Montell (267) 444-7945.
Mar. 10- Pat Parkinson hosts 57th Ward Democrats’ St. Patrick’s Day Bash at Paddy Whacks, 9241 Roosevelt Blvd., 7 p.m. Tickets $40. Food, drink. Music. Candidates $100.
Mar. 11- State Rep. Joanna McClinton hosts Energy Forum at 12th Dist. Police, 6448 Woodland Ave., 6-7:30 p.m. Free.
Mar. 12- St. Patrick’s Day Parade marches, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Mar. 16- Republican 57th Ward hosts St. Patrick’s Day Party at Paddy Whack’s, 9241 Roosevelt Blvd., 6-9 p.m. All you can eat & drink. Tickets $40.
Apr. 30- Crisis Intervention Network Reunion Committee Trip to National Museum of African American History and Culture, Washington, DC. Bus leaves Progress Plaza 10 am sharp. Ticket $48. For info Mike Reed 215-796-5499.