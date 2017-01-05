Updated Jan. 5th

Jan. 7- State Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown hosts Bus Trip to Pa. Farm Show, departing at 1435 N. 52nd St., 9 a.m. For info: (215) 879-6615.
Jan. 10- S. Phila. Business Ass’n holds General Membership Mtg. at Popi’s Restaurant, 3120 S. 20th St., 6 p.m. Cash bar. $40.
Jan. 13- State Sen. John Sabatina hosts Shrimp Night at Harmonia Cl., 2404 Orthodox St., 7-11 p.m. All-you-can-eat shrimp, buffet & beer. Tickets $35, table of 10 $300. Checks to “Committee to Re-Elect John Sabatina.” For info or RSVP: (215) 821-7606 or re.elect.johnsabatina@gmail.com.
Jan. 14- Phila. Republican Party hosts S. Phila. Trump Inauguration Gala at Toll Man Joe’s, 26 E. Oregon Ave., 7 p.m. Beef, pork, pasta sides; draft beer and wine. Auction raffles, door prizes. Tickets $35. For info: Vince Minniti vminniti16@gmail.com.
Jan. 21- Ribbon Cutting for Rev. Mary L.B. Franks Resource Ctr. at Wayland Memorial Baptist Ch., 52nd & Baltimore Ave., 1 p.m.
Jan. 25- Green Party of Phila. holds Nomination Mtg. at Roxborough Read & Eat, 6156 Ridge Ave., 7 p.m. City residents interested in running for office are welcome. Free. For info: (215) 215) 843-4256.
Feb. 3- Chapel of 4 Chaplains hosts Gala Awards Night at IATSE Ha., 2401 Swanson St. Tickets $100.
Feb. 10- Ward Leader Bobby Henon hosts 65th Ward Party at Maggie’s Waterfront Café, 9247 N. Delaware Ave., 6-9 p.m. Tickets $40. Checks payable to “Friends of the 65th Ward,” 9209 Torresdale Ave., Phila., PA 19114. For info: John Donohoe (267) 334-3775.
Feb. 13- Union League hosts Lincoln Day at 140 S. Broad St., Lincoln reads Gettysburg Address outside 12 m., Lunch 12:30 p.m., Parade to Independence Hall ceremony follows.
Feb.18- 9th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Fundraiser/Petition-Signing Party at 7165 Bar & Lounge, 7165 Germantown Ave., 7-10 p.m. Tickets $60, Host level $100, Sponsor level $250. For info: (215) 917-4410.
Feb. 18- 42nd Ward Democratic Committee hosts Candidates Morning Out at Aspira Olney HS, 100 W. Duncannon Ave., enter at Mascher & Duncannon, 9:30 a.m.-12 m. Meet & greet committee people, voter petition-signing. Refreshments. Candidates’ donation $50, checks payable to “42nd Democratic Ward,” P.O. Box 24419, Phila., PA 19120. RSVP: Elaine Tomlin Elaine.Tomlin@verizon.net or (267) 496-5662.
Feb. 25- Maj. Octavius Catto is honored at 6th & Lombard Sts., 10 a.m.; then at Union League for Lunch and Awards. Tickets $35. For info: (215) 204-5452.
Mar. 3- Spirit of Port Luncheon honors Eugene Mattioni at Hilton at Penn’s Landing, 201 S. Columbus Blvd., 11:30 a.m. For info: Christine (215) 940-9900, ext. 104.
Mar. 10- Pat Parkinson hosts 57th Ward Democrats’ St. Patrick’s Day Bash at Paddy Whacks, 9241 Roosevelt Blvd., 7 p.m. Tickets $40. Food, drink. Music. Candidates $100.
Mar. 16- Republican 57th Ward hosts St. Patrick’s Day Party at Paddy Whack’s, 9241 Roosevelt Blvd., 6-9 p.m. All you can eat & drink. Tickets $40.