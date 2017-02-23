Updated Feb. 23rd

Feb. 23- Lt. Gov. Mike Stack hosts Mardi Gras Celebration at Scarpetta Restaurant, 210 W. Rittenhouse Sq., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets $250 up. Checks payable to “Committee to Elect Mike Stack,” PO Box 292, Newtown, PA 18940. For info: (215) 893-4281.

Feb. 23- State Rep. Jim Roebuck celebrates his Birthday Bash at Warmdaddy’s, 1400 S. Columbus Blvd., 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Jazz, soul food & fun. RSVP: Bonnie Squires (610) 329-6826.

Feb. 23- Commissioner Al Schmidt holds Fundraiser at Firefighters’ Union Ha., 415 N. 5th St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Open bar, catering from Paesano’s. Contributions $100. Payable to “Friends of Al Schmidt,” P.O. Box 18538, Phila., PA 19129.

Feb. 23- Councilwoman Helen Gym hosts Community Action Mtg. at Arch St. United Methodist Ch., 55 N. Broad St., 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Feb. 23- State Rep. John Taylor hosts Mtg. on Saving Lives with Narcan at St. Anne’s Ha., 2328 E. Lehigh Ave., 2nd fl., 6-8 p.m. Free. Must be 16 years or older. RSVP: (215) 708-3139.

Feb. 23- Fundraising Reception honors Judge Vince Furlong at Ristorante La Veranda, 31 N. Columbus Blvd., 6-8 p.m. Donation Levels $250, $500, $1,000. Payable to “Judge Furlong Election Committee,” 15041 Kelvin Ave., Phila., PA 19116. RSVP: INFO@ELECTIONJUDGEFURLONG.COM or (267) 571-53238.

Feb. 23- 60th Ward Democratic Committee hosts meet-greet-&-eat Petition Party at Urban Art Gallery, 262 S. 52nd St. 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 24- Friends of 56th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Fundraiser & Petition-Signing Party at FOP Lodge 5 Ha., 11630 Caroline Rd., 7-11 p.m. Tickets $50, Candidates $125. Checks payable to “Friends of 56th Ward.” RSVP: John Sabatina, 7720 Castor Ave., 2nd fl., Phila., PA 19152. For info: (215) 742-8600.

Feb. 25- Octavius Catto Day is honored at 6th & Lombard Sts., 10 a.m.; then at Union League for Lunch and Awards. Tickets $35. For info: (215) 204-5452.

Feb. 25- Women’s March of Penna. rallies to Defend the ACA at 1401 JFK Blvd., 12-3 p.m.

Feb. 25- 32nd Ward Democratic Committee hosts Petition Party at Mander Plg., 33rd & Diamond Sts., 2-5 p.m. For info: Bernard Lopez (215) 317-9232 or email Blop21457@gmail.com for candidates.

Feb. 25- Councilwoman Cindy Bass hosts Chicken or Fish Fry at Lou & Choo’s, 2101 W. Hunting Pk. Ave., 2-6 p.m. Tickets $15.

Feb. 25- State Rep. Rosita Youngblood’s 13th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Candidates Petition Signing at DeLink Social Cl., 4172 Germantown Ave., 5-8 p.m. Light dinner. Candidates $125. Committee people and friends welcome. For info: Charles Carn (267) 269 4608.

Feb. 25- State Sen. Anthony Williams celebrates 60th Birthday at Hilton City Line, 4100 City Line Ave., 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Various contribution levels. For info: (267) 888-4165.

Feb. 25– State Rep. Morgan Cephas hosts Community Mtg. on Fire Safety & Prevention at Freedom Christian Bible Fellowship, 6100 W. Columbia Ave., 10 a.m.-12 m.

Feb. 28- State Sen. John Sabatina hosts Mardi Gras Reception at Ladder 15, 1528 Sansom St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets $150, Friends $250, Hosts $500, Sponsors, $1,000. For info: (215) 821-7606 or re.elect.johnsabatina@gmail.com.

Feb. 28- Judge Carolyn Nichols is hosted Kickoff for Superior Ct. at Penna. 6, 114 S. 12th St., 3rd fl., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Contribution levels $100, $250, $500, $1,000. RSVP: Kate Martucci (412) 398-9827.

Mar. 1- Phila. Council AFL-CIO PAC/COPE hosts Fundraiser at Art Bar, Sonesta Hotel, 1800 Market St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Featuring Mayor Jim Kenney. Tickets $250. For info: Danny Bauder (215) 410-1517.

Mar. 1– Judge Dan Sulman for Judge is hosted Reception at 1518 Bar & Grill, 1518 Sansom St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Complimentary drinks and light fare. Contribution Levels: $50, $100, $250, $500, $1,000, $1,500. Checks payable to “Committee to Elect Dan Sulman,” mailed by Feb. 24 to: Committee to Elect Dan Sulman, 1500 Walnut St., Su. 2000, Phila., PA 19102 or at the door. For info & RSVP: Karen Sugarman ksugarman1@gmail.com or (215) 370-1423(c).

Mar. 2- Phila. Chapter of the Federalist Society hosts former Lt. Gov. Jim Cawley at 5:30 pm at Dilworth Paxson LLP, 1500 Market St., Su. 3500E, 5:30 p.m.

Mar. 3- Spirit of Port Luncheon honors Eugene Mattioni at Hilton at Penn’s Landing, 201 S. Columbus Blvd., 11:30 a.m. For info: Christine (215) 940-9900, ext. 104.

Mar. 3- Jim Donnelly hosts the 58th Ward Democratic Committee’s St. Patrick’s Day Bash at Knowlton Mansion, 931 Rhawn St., 7-11 p.m. Special guest Lt. Gov. Mike Stack. Food, drink, live music. Tickets $50/person, Candidates $100. RSVP: Jim Donnelly (610) 360-5682 or Skip Montell (267) 444-7945.

Mar. 4- United Democratic Ward Leaders of Color hosts Fundraiser at Park Ave., 4952 Parkside Ave., 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tickets $100. For info: Bernadette Wyche (267) 670-0522 or Sonny Campbell (267) 978-4842.

Mar. 4- 38th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Evening of Jazz & Petition Party at Wissahickon Brewing Co., 3705 School House La., 5-8 p.m. Tickets $25, Candidates $150.

Mar. 8- Judicial candidate Rania Major is hosted Happy Hour Fundraiser at D’Angelo’s Ristorante, 256 S. 20th St., 5-7:30 p.m. Candidates $100, Friends $50, Supporters $100, Sponsors $500, Benefactors $1,000. Payable to “Friends of Rania Major.” RSVP: Emily (215) 203-0733.

Mar. 8- State Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown & Lt. Gov. Mike Stack sponsor Pathways to Pardon Town Hall Mtg. at Greater Bible Way Temple, 1461 N. 52nd St., 6-8 p.m. For info: (215) 879-6615.

Mar. 9- Councilman Derek Green hosts Cocktail Reception at Estia, 1405 Locust St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Young Professionals $100, Supporters $250, Sponsors $500. Payable to “The Green Fund,” P.O. Box 4984, Phila., PA 19119 or www.dereksgreen.com/contribute. RSVP: Kelly Bauer kbauer1122@gmail.com.

Mar. 9- So. Phila. Business Ass’n honors 2017 Persons of the Year at Galdo’s Catering, 20th & Moyamensing Ave. For info: Gaeton Tavella (215) 868 5502. Honorees Daniel Rendine, Esq., Dawn Retallick Rhodes, Dorette Rota Jackson and Vincent DeFino, Esq.

Mar. 10- Pat Parkinson hosts 57th Ward Democrats’ St. Patrick’s Day Bash at Paddy Whacks, 9241 Roosevelt Blvd., 7 p.m. Tickets $40. Food, drink, music. Candidates $100.

Mar. 11- State Rep. Joanna McClinton hosts Energy Forum at 12th Dist. Police, 6448 Woodland Ave., 6-7:30 p.m. Free.

Mar. 12- St. Patrick’s Day Parade marches, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Mar. 15- Judge Vincent Melchiorre is hosted Reception at PFCU Services, 1600 Locust St., 5-7 p.m. Benefactors $1,000, Patrons $500, Sponsors $250. Payable to “Committee to Elect Vince Melchiorre Judge,” 1600 Locust St., Phila., PA 19103. For info: Eli Fields (610) 324-3834.

Mar. 16- Republican 57th Ward hosts St. Patrick’s Day Party at Paddy Whack’s, 9241 Roosevelt Blvd., 6-9 p.m. All you can eat & drink. Tickets $40.

Mar. 17– Judge Jimmy Lynn’s 18th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast

7:30 A.M., The Plough & The Stars Restaurant,(2nd St. above Chestnut Street),Music – Dancing – Songs – Poetry – Stories,Traditional Irish Breakfast

including: scone, brown bread, teas, coffee, juice. $25.00. (Checks should be payable to The Plough and The Stars, $20.00 Students. RSVP Alison Krajewski at 215-783-3709 or by email to judgejimmy@comcast.net.

Mar. 29- Women for Councilwoman Blondell Reynolds Brown hosts Ruby Red Reception at Enterprise Business Ctr. 4545 Market St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. For info: Taylor (267) 671-7208 or blondellonline@gmail.com.

Mar. 30- Councilman Bill Greenlee celebrates Birthday at Plays & Players Theater, 1714 Delancey Pl., 5:30 p.m. Tickets $200, Friends $500, Supporters $1,000. RSVP: John Brady (267) 432 4254.

Apr. 4- 23rd Ward Democratic Committee hosts Fundraiser at Harmonia Cl., 2404 Orthodox St. (Orthodox & Aramingo Ave.), 6-9 p.m. $35 per person, $100 per candidate. Checks payable to “23rd Democratic Ward.”

Apr. 27- Committee to Re-elect Rep. John Taylor hosts annual Historical Site Cigar & Wine Tasting at Colonial Dames of Phila., 1630 Latimer St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets $250. Sponsorships available.

Apr. 30- Crisis Intervention Network Reunion Committee hosts Trip to Nat’l Mus. of African American History & Culture, Washington, D.C. Bus leaves Progress Plaza 10 a.m. Tickets $48. For info: Mike Reed (215) 796-5499.

Jun. 11-12- Indigenous Muslim Sisters hosts Nat’l Reunion at Int’l Ho., 3701 Chestnut St. Tickets $50. For info and tickets: Aisha (443) 851-9212, Saeedah (215) 828-1969, Majeedah (215) 778-2748, Ayesha (979) 319-2983.

