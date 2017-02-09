Updated Feb. 9

Feb. 10- Ward Leader Bobby Henon hosts 65th Ward Party at Maggie’s Waterfront Café, 9247 N. Delaware Ave., 6-9 p.m. Tickets $40. Checks payable to “Friends of the 65th Ward,” 9209 Torresdale Ave., Phila., PA 19114. For info: John Donohoe (267) 334-3775.

Feb. 10- S.W. Phila. Dist. Services & Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell present African American History Month at Kingsessing Rec Ctr., 50th & Chester Ave., 6-8:30 p.m. Free dinner and admission. For info: Marcus Sharp, coordinator (267) 237-4283; Mike Ross, president (484) 250-9055.

Feb. 13- Union League hosts Lincoln Day at 140 S. Broad St., Lincoln reads Gettysburg Address outside 12 m., Lunch 12:30 p.m., Parade to Independence Hall ceremony follows.

Feb. 13- Lt. Gov. Mike Stack & State Sen. Sharif Street attend Pathways to Pardons Opportunity Fair at Dobbins HS, 2150 W. Lehigh Ave., starting 5 p.m.

Feb. 13- Phila. Democratic Progressive Coalition hosts “How to Run for Local Office & Win – W. Philly Edition”” at Mt. Carmel Baptist Ch., 5732 Race St., 7-8:30 p.m. Free

Feb. 14- 53rd Ward Democratic Committee hosts Petition Party at Nick’s Roast Beef, 2212 Cottman Ave., Banquet Rm., rear, 7 p.m. Light refreshments. Donations $100. For info: Janice Sulman (215) 470-7542.

Feb. 15- 5th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Dinner Fundraiser for candidates at Meatballs & More, 214 South St., 7 p.m. Candidates’ admission $100. Checks payable to “5th Ward Democratic Executive Committee.”

Feb. 16- Sherman Toppin is hosted Kickoff & Petition-Signing Party at Philly Platinum Grill in Market Sq. Mall, 7719 Crittenden St., 6-8 p.m. Contribution levels $50, $100, $250, $500, $1,000. Payable to “Committee to Elect Sherman Toppin for Judge,” 1800 JFK Blvd., Su. 300, Phila., PA 19103 or at door. For info: (215) 564-3600 or vote@ToppinForJudge.com.

Feb. 16- Phila. Democratic Progressive Committee hosts “How to Run for Local Office & Win – N. Philly Edition” at Dobbins HS, 2150 W. Lehigh Ave., 6 p.m.

Feb. 16- 58th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Mtg. at 1247 Southampton Rd., 7 p.m. Candidates invited to bring petitions. For info: Skip Montell (267) 444-7945 or Jim Donnelly (610) 360-5682.

Feb. 17- 44th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Evening of Jazz & Petition Party at Danny Banquet Ha., 50th & Market Sts. Featuring Napoleon Black Redeemed & 61st St. Band. Tickets $150. Checks payable to “Ward 44” RSVP: (215) 429-4819 by Feb. 13.

Feb. 17- 33rd Ward Democratic Committee hosts Sweetheart Dance Fundraiser at Juniata G.C., 1391 E. Cayuga St., 7-12 p.m. Parking, dancing, beer, wine, soda. Tickets $35, 2 for $60. For info: (215) 370-3689.

Feb. 18- State Rep. Angel Cruz and 7th Ward Democratic Committee host Candidates Fundraiser/Petition Party at Salsa, 2126 E. Lehigh Ave., 7-10 p.m. Friends $50, Candidates $100. Checks payable to “7th Ward.” For info: José Giral (267) 228-7231 or elections215@gmail.com.

Feb. 18- 42nd Ward Democratic Committee hosts Candidates Morning Out at Aspira Olney HS, 100 W. Duncannon Ave., enter at Mascher & Duncannon, 9:30 a.m.-12 m. Meet & greet community members, voter petition-signing. Refreshments. Candidates’ donation $50, checks payable to “42nd Democratic Ward,” P.O. Box 24419, Phila., PA 19120. Send checks + info by Feb. 4. RSVP: Elaine Tomlin Elaine.Tomlin@verizon.net or (267) 496-5662.

Feb.18- 9th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Fundraiser/Petition-Signing Party at 7165 Bar & Lounge, 7165 Germantown Ave., 7-10 p.m. Tickets $60, Host level $100, Sponsor level $250. For info: (215) 917-4410.

Feb. 21- Phila. Democratic Progressive Committee hosts Candidate Petition Party at Field Ho., 1150 Filbert St., 6-8 p.m.

Feb. 22- Public Record hosts Who’s Who Night honoring Councilman James Tayoun at Sheet Metal Workers Ha., 1301 S. Columbus Blvd., 5:30 p.m. Congressman Bob Brady, others speak. Buffet, premium bar, hors d’oeuvres. Tickets $40, 4 for $140. For tickets: (215) 755-2000, ext. 7 or events@cityandstatepa.com.

strong>Feb. 22- Phila. Democratic Progressive Committee hosts “How to Run for Political Office – S. Philly Edition” at St. Barnabas Ch., 1814 Wharton St., 6-7:30 p.m.

strong>Feb. 22- Green Party elects New City Committee at Shissler Rec Ctr., 1800 Blair St. (near Girard Ave.) 7 p.m. Wheelchair accessible. The meeting open to the public with no admission charge. For more info: (215) 843-4256 or gpop@gpop.org.

strong>Feb. 23- Lt. Gov. Mike Stack hosts Mardi Gras Celebration at Scarpetta Restaurant, 210 W. Rittenhouse Sq., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets $250 up. Checks payable to “Committee to Elect Mike Stack,” PO Box 292, Newtown, PA 18940. For info: (215) 893-4281.

strong>Feb. 23- State Rep. Jim Roebuck celebrates his Birthday Bash at Warmdaddy’s, 1400 S. Columbus Blvd., 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Jazz, soul food & fun. RSVP: Bonnie Squires (610) 329-6826.

strong>Feb. 23- Commissioner Al Schmidt holds Fundraiser at Firefighters’ Union Ha., 415 N. 5th St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Open bar, catering from Paesano’s. Contributions $100. Payable to “Friends of Al Schmidt,” P.O. Box 18538, Phila., PA 19129.

Feb. 23- State Rep. John Taylor hosts Mtg. on Saving Lives with Narcan at St. Anne’s Ha., 2328 E. Lehigh Ave., 2nd fl., 6-8 p.m. Free. Must be 16 years or older. RSVP: (215) 708-3139.

Feb. 24- Friends of 56th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Fundraiser & Petition-Signing Party at FOP Lodge 5 Ha., 11630 Caroline Rd., 7-11 p.m. Tickets $50, Candidates $125. Checks payable to “Friends of 56th Ward.” RSVP: John Sabatina, 7720 Castor Ave., 2nd fl., Phila., PA 19152. For info: (215) 742-8600.

Feb. 25- Octavius Catto Day is honored at 6th & Lombard Sts., 10 a.m.; then at Union League for Lunch and Awards. Tickets $35. For info: (215) 204-5452.

Feb. 25- 32nd Ward Democratic Committee hosts Petition Party at Mander Plg., 33rd & Diamond Sts., 2-5 p.m. For info: Bernard Lopez (215) 317-9232 or email Blop21457@gmail.com for candidates.

Feb. 25- State Sen. Anthony Williams celebrates 60th Birthday at Hilton City Line, 4100 City Line Ave., 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Various contribution levels. For info: 267) 888-4165.

Feb. 28- State Sen. John Sabatina Hosts Mardi Gras Reception at Ladder 15, 1528 Sansom St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets $150, Friends $250, Hosts $500, Sponsors, $1,000. For info: (215) 821-7606 or re.elect.johnsabatina@gmail.com

Mar. 1- Phila. Council AFL-CIO PAC/COPE hosts Fundraiser at Art Bar, Sonesta Hotel, 1800 Market St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Featuring Mayor Jim Kenney. Tickets $250. For info: Danny Bauder (215) 410-1517.

Mar. 3- Spirit of Port Luncheon honors Eugene Mattioni at Hilton at Penn’s Landing, 201 S. Columbus Blvd., 11:30 a.m. For info: Christine (215) 940-9900, ext. 104.

Mar. 3- Jim Donnelly hosts the 58th Ward Democratic Committee’s St. Patrick’s Day Bash at Knowlton Mansion, 931 Rhawn St., 7-11 p.m. Special guest Lt. Gov. Mike Stack. Food, drink, live music. Tickets $50/person, Candidates $100. RSVP: Jim Donnelly (610) 360-5682 or Skip Montell (267) 444-7945.

Mar. 9- Councilman Derek Green hosts Cocktail Reception at Estia, 1405 Locust St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Young Professionals $100, Supporters $250, Sponsors $500. Payable to “The Green Fund,” P.O. Box 4984, Phila., PA 19119 or www.dereksgreen.com/contribute. RSVP: Kelly Bauer kbauer1122@gmail.com.

Mar. 9- So. Phila. Business Ass’n honors 2017 Persons of the Year at Galdo’s Catering, 20th & Moyamensing Ave. For info: Gaeton Tavella (215) 868 5502. Honorees Daniel Rendine, Esq., Dawn Retallick Rhodes, Dorette Rota Jackson and Vincent DeFino, Esq.

Mar. 10- Pat Parkinson hosts 57th Ward Democrats’ St. Patrick’s Day Bash at Paddy Whacks, 9241 Roosevelt Blvd., 7 p.m. Tickets $40. Food, drink, music. Candidates $100.

Mar. 11- State Rep. Joanna McClinton hosts Energy Forum at 12th Dist. Police, 6448 Woodland Ave., 6-7:30 p.m. Free.

Mar. 12- St. Patrick’s Day Parade marches, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Mar. 16- Republican 57th Ward hosts St. Patrick’s Day Party at Paddy Whack’s, 9241 Roosevelt Blvd., 6-9 p.m. All you can eat & drink. Tickets $40.

Mar. 29- Women for Councilwoman Blondell Reynolds Brown hosts Ruby Red Reception at Enterprise Business Ctr. 4545 Market St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. For info: Taylor (267) 671-7208 or blondellonline@gmail.com.

Mar. 30- Councilman Bill Greenlee Birthday celebration at Plays and Players Theater, 1714 Delancey Place, Rittenhouse Sq., 5:30 pm. $200 ticket, friend $500 and Supporter $1,000. RSVP John Brady 267-432 4254.

Apr. 27- Committee to Re-elect Rep. John Taylor hosts annual Historical Site Cigar & Wine Tasting at Colonial Dames of Phila., 1630 Latimer St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets $250. Sponsorships available.

Apr. 30- Crisis Intervention Network Reunion Committee hosts Trip to Nat’l Mus. of African American History & Culture, Washington, D.C. Bus leaves Progress Plaza 10 a.m. Tickets $48. For info: Mike Reed (215) 796-5499.

Jun.11-12- Indigenous Muslim Sisters hosts Nat’l Reunion at Int’l Ho., 3701 Chestnut St. Tickets $50. For info and tickets: Aisha (443) 851-9212, Saeedah (215) 828-1969, Majeedah (215) 778-2748, Ayesha (979) 319-2983.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website. We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.