Updated March 23th

Mar. 23- State Rep. Isabella Fitzgerald hosts Town Ha. Mtg. at Simons Rec Ctr., 7200 Woolston Ave., 6-8 p.m. For info: (215) 549-0220.
Mar. 23- Green Party of Phila. holds Membership Mtg. at Shissler Rec, 1800 Blair St., 7 p.m. Free and open to the public. For info: (215) 843-4256 or gpop@gpop.org.
Mar. 23- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts Town Ha. Mtg. at Mifflin ES Aud., 3624 Conrad St., 7 p.m. Focus on legislative process. For info: (717) 787-7895.
Mar. 24- State Rep. Curtis Thomas hosts Career & Technical Opportunity Conference at Berean Presbyterian Ch., 2101 N. Broad St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Community colleges and technical institutes discuss jobs for people aged 18-34. (215) 560-3261.
Mar. 24- DA candidate Larry Krasner is hosted “Party4Justice” at Voyeur Nightclub, 1221 St. James St., 5 p.m.
Mar. 24- DA candidate Larry Krasner is hosted Fundraiser Bash at Maas Bldg., 1325 N. Randolph St., 7 p.m.-2 a.m. Live acts. Free food, wine & beer. Admission $20.
Mar. 24- Tribute to Warrior Sisters honors Pam and Ramona Africa and Monica Moorehead at Church of the Advocate, 1810 W. Diamond St., 6-9 p.m. Tickets $15. For info: 484-343-2172.
Mar. 27- Judicial candidate Marissa Brumbach is hosted Fundraiser at Maggiano’s Little Italy, 1201 Filbert St., 5:30-8 p.m. Complimentary drinks & buffet. Contribution levels: Guest $50, Bronze $100, Silver $250, Gold $500, Platinum $1,000. For info: (267) 918-1626.
Mar. 28- State Rep. Joanna McClinton hosts Entrepreneurship Seminar at Ezekiel Bapt. Ch., 5701 Grays Ave., 6-8 p.m. Helpful small-business tools. For info: (215) 748-6712.
Mar. 29- Nonprofit Fundraiser for 290 Pennsylvanians killed in Iraq and Afghanistan Memorial is hosted at Law Offices of Bochetto & Lentz, 1524 Locust St., 5-7:30 p.m. For info: Dave Henderson (215) 350-8855.
Mar. 29- Women for Councilwoman Blondell Reynolds Brown hosts Ruby Red Reception at Enterprise Business Ctr. 4545 Market St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. For info: Taylor (267) 671-7208 or blondellonline@gmail.com.
Mar. 30- State Sen. Art Haywood hosts “Hot Chocolate with Haywood” at High Point Café, 602 Carpenter La., 8 a.m. For info: Michelle Welk (215) 242-8171.
Mar. 30- Councilman Bill Greenlee celebrates Birthday at Plays & Players Theater, 1714 Delancey Pl., 5:30 p.m. Tickets $200, Friends $500, Supporters $1,000. RSVP: John Brady (267) 432 4254.
Mar. 30- State Sen. Larry Farnese hosts cocktail reception at Globar, 13th & Walnut Sts., 5:30-7 p.m. Contribution levels $1,000, $500, $250, $75. Payable to “Friends of Larry Farnese.” RSVP: Taylor Daukaus (267) 671-7208 or farnese2016@gmail.com.
Mar. 30- DA candidate Beth Grossman is hosted Fundraiser at Linda A. Kerns, LLC, 1420 Locust St., Su. 220, 5:30-7 p.m. Donations $100. RSVP: Shannon Oscar shannon@bethgrossman4da.com.
Mar. 30- State Rep. Stephen Kinsey hosts “State of the State” town hall mtg. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Ch., 6344 N. Broad St., 6-8 p.m. Reps from state and city agencies for questions. For info: 215) 849-6592.
Mar. 31- State Rep. Morgan Cephas hosts Open House at new office, 5921 Lancaster Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For info: (215) 879-6625.
Mar. 31- 60th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Beef & Beer Fundraiser at Steve’s Sports Lounge, 5300 Market St., 5:30-9:30 p.m. Candidates $35, Others $25.
Apr. 4- 23rd Ward Democratic Committee hosts Fundraiser at Harmonia Cl., 2404 Orthodox St. (Orthodox & Aramingo Ave.), 6-9 p.m. $35 per person, $100 per candidate. Checks payable to “23rd Democratic Ward.”
Apr. 4- Barbershop Talk Human Family Day is hosted at City Hall, Mayor’s Reception Rm. 202. RSVP by March 29: (215) 879-9935.
Apr. 5- Phila. Jewish Labor Committee hosts Bobbi Willig Labor Seder at Temple Beth Zion-Beth Israel, 300 S. 18th St., 7 p.m. Suggested cover $25. No one turned away for lack of funds. RSVP: Michael Hersch (215) 668-5454.
Apr. 6- Self Help Movement, Lt. Gov. Michael Stack and State Sen. John Sabatina, Jr. host “Pathways to Pardons” Event, 6:30 at Plumbers’ Local 690 Ha., 2791 Southampton Rd., 6-8 p.m.
Apr. 8- Lucretia Clemons is hosted Chicken or Fish Fry Fundraiser at Lou & Choo’s Lounge, 2101 W. Hinting Pk. Ave., 2-6 p.m. Tickets $20. Buy online: www.lucretia4judge.com/events. For info: l;ucretia4judge@comcast.net.
Apr. 9- All-Star Labor Classic is held at Phila. U., 4100 Henry Ave., 10:30 a.m. 10 young basketball stars who each scored 1,000+ points in high school. Benefits cerebral palsy.
Apr. 15- United Block Captains hosts Investiture for all block captains at Drexel U., Bossone Bldg., 32nd & Market Sts., 12-3 p.m. First 10-0 receive Key to the City! Must bring official card. RSVP by Apr. 7: (215) 309-5754.
Apr. 15- Ducky Birts Foundation hosts Awards at 1st Dist. Plaza, 3801 Market St., 12 noon.
Apr. 15- Philly Jewish Labor hosts Seder at Temple Beth Zion, 300 S. 18th St., 7 p.m. Donations $25.
Apr. 26- Phila. Democratic Progressive Committee hosts K5DCN Candidates Night at Kingsessing Free Lib., 1201 S. 51st St., 6-8 p.m.
Apr. 26- Councilman Mark Squilla hosts NFL Draft Party at Prime Stache Restaurant, 220 Sr. Broad St., 6-9 p.m. Special guests, signed Eagles gear. Hail Mary Pass $2,500, Touchdown $1,000, Field Goal $500, General Admission $100. Payable to “Squilla for Council,” P.O. Box 37332, Phila., PA 19148. RSVP: Brittany@lperrygroup.com. For info: (215) 893-4281.
Apr. 27- Committee to Re-elect Rep. John Taylor hosts annual Historical Site Cigar & Wine Tasting at Colonial Dames of Phila., 1630 Latimer St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets $250. Sponsorships available.
Apr. 27- State Rep. Stephen Kinsey hosts “State of the State” town hall mtg. at 2nd Macedonia Bapt. Ch., 1301 W. Ruscomb St., 6-8 p.m. State & city elected officials & administrators. For info: (215) 849-6592.
Apr. 29- Sky Community Partners hosts 5K Pt. Breeze Walk & Run at Wharton Sq. Pk., 2300 Wharton Ave., Registration 7:30 a.m., ceremony 8:15 a.m. Join many civic leaders. For info: info@skycommunitypartners.com.
Apr. 29- United Voices for Phila. hosts DA Candidates Forum at CCP, 1700 Spring Garden St., 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Apr. 29- Grands as Parents host Skating Party at Carmen Skating Rink, 3226 Germantown Ave., 4 p.m.
Apr. 29- Congressman Dwight Evans hosts Birthday party Pre-Election Fundraiser at Hilton City Li. Hot., 4200 City Ave., VIP Reception7:30-8:30 p.m., Party 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Patrons $70, Supporters $100, Friends $250, Sponsors $1,000, Hosts $2,500. For info: Mary Kate (215) 242-3213.
Apr. 30- Crisis Intervention Network Reunion Committee hosts Trip to Nat’l Mus. of African American History & Culture, Washington, D.C. Bus leaves Progress Plaza 10 a.m. Tickets $48. For info: Mike Reed (215) 796-5499.
May 4- Self Help Movement hosts Reception at Knowlton Mansion, 80012 Verree Rd., 6-10 p.m. Honoring Pa. National Guard’s 28th Div., 56th Brig. and Gary Tennis, former Secretary Dept. of Drug & Alcohol Programs. For info: (215) 992-6710.
May 14- Reunion Committee hosts Mother’s Day Trip to Resorts Hotel & Casino, lv. Progress Plaza, Broad & Oxford Sts., 3:30 p.m. Video bus, long-stemmed rose for all mothers, champagne toast en route. Tickets $30. For info: Mike Reed (215) 796-5499.
Jun. 9- State Rep. Stephen Kinsey hosts Senior Fair at Ctre. In the Park, 5818 Germantown Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. State & local agencies, health-care providers, volunteer opportunities, screenings, giveaways & prizes. For info (215) 849-6592.
Jun. 11-12- Indigenous Muslim Sisters hosts Nat’l Reunion at Int’l Ho., 3701 Chestnut St. Tickets $50. For info and tickets: Aisha (443) 851-9212, Saeedah (215) 828-1969, Majeedah (215) 778-2748, Ayesha (979) 319-2983.
Jun. 12- CATCH hosts Golf Classic at Old York Rd. C.C., 801 Tennis Ave., Spring House, Pa., 8 a.m. Registration & Breakfast, 10 a.m. Shotgun, 3.p. 19th Hole Anniversary Celebration & Awards. Proceeds benefit CATCH Community Scholarship Fund. For info: (215) 735-7435.
Jun. 18- Reunion Committee hosts Father’s Day Trip to Nat’l Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, D.C., lv. Progress Plaza 8:15 a.m. Video bus, MLK Memorial, complimentary museum passes, stop at Baltimore Harbor, gift for all fathers. Tickets $50. Payable to “Crisis Intervention Network, Inc.,” P.O. Box 9449, Phila., PA 19139. For info: Mike Reed (215) 796-5499.