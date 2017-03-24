Updated March 23th

Mar. 23- State Rep. Isabella Fitzgerald hosts Town Ha. Mtg. at Simons Rec Ctr., 7200 Woolston Ave., 6-8 p.m. For info: (215) 549-0220.

Mar. 23- Green Party of Phila. holds Membership Mtg. at Shissler Rec, 1800 Blair St., 7 p.m. Free and open to the public. For info: (215) 843-4256 or gpop@gpop.org.

Mar. 23- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts Town Ha. Mtg. at Mifflin ES Aud., 3624 Conrad St., 7 p.m. Focus on legislative process. For info: (717) 787-7895.

Mar. 24- State Rep. Curtis Thomas hosts Career & Technical Opportunity Conference at Berean Presbyterian Ch., 2101 N. Broad St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Community colleges and technical institutes discuss jobs for people aged 18-34. (215) 560-3261.

Mar. 24- DA candidate Larry Krasner is hosted “Party4Justice” at Voyeur Nightclub, 1221 St. James St., 5 p.m.

Mar. 24- DA candidate Larry Krasner is hosted Fundraiser Bash at Maas Bldg., 1325 N. Randolph St., 7 p.m.-2 a.m. Live acts. Free food, wine & beer. Admission $20.

Mar. 24- Tribute to Warrior Sisters honors Pam and Ramona Africa and Monica Moorehead at Church of the Advocate, 1810 W. Diamond St., 6-9 p.m. Tickets $15. For info: 484-343-2172.

Mar. 27- Judicial candidate Marissa Brumbach is hosted Fundraiser at Maggiano’s Little Italy, 1201 Filbert St., 5:30-8 p.m. Complimentary drinks & buffet. Contribution levels: Guest $50, Bronze $100, Silver $250, Gold $500, Platinum $1,000. For info: (267) 918-1626.

Mar. 28- State Rep. Joanna McClinton hosts Entrepreneurship Seminar at Ezekiel Bapt. Ch., 5701 Grays Ave., 6-8 p.m. Helpful small-business tools. For info: (215) 748-6712.

Mar. 29- Nonprofit Fundraiser for 290 Pennsylvanians killed in Iraq and Afghanistan Memorial is hosted at Law Offices of Bochetto & Lentz, 1524 Locust St., 5-7:30 p.m. For info: Dave Henderson (215) 350-8855.

Mar. 29- Women for Councilwoman Blondell Reynolds Brown hosts Ruby Red Reception at Enterprise Business Ctr. 4545 Market St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. For info: Taylor (267) 671-7208 or blondellonline@gmail.com.

Mar. 30- State Sen. Art Haywood hosts “Hot Chocolate with Haywood” at High Point Café, 602 Carpenter La., 8 a.m. For info: Michelle Welk (215) 242-8171.

Mar. 30- Councilman Bill Greenlee celebrates Birthday at Plays & Players Theater, 1714 Delancey Pl., 5:30 p.m. Tickets $200, Friends $500, Supporters $1,000. RSVP: John Brady (267) 432 4254.

Mar. 30- State Sen. Larry Farnese hosts cocktail reception at Globar, 13th & Walnut Sts., 5:30-7 p.m. Contribution levels $1,000, $500, $250, $75. Payable to “Friends of Larry Farnese.” RSVP: Taylor Daukaus (267) 671-7208 or farnese2016@gmail.com.

Mar. 30- DA candidate Beth Grossman is hosted Fundraiser at Linda A. Kerns, LLC, 1420 Locust St., Su. 220, 5:30-7 p.m. Donations $100. RSVP: Shannon Oscar shannon@bethgrossman4da.com.

Mar. 30- State Rep. Stephen Kinsey hosts “State of the State” town hall mtg. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Ch., 6344 N. Broad St., 6-8 p.m. Reps from state and city agencies for questions. For info: 215) 849-6592.

Mar. 31- State Rep. Morgan Cephas hosts Open House at new office, 5921 Lancaster Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For info: (215) 879-6625.

Mar. 31- 60th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Beef & Beer Fundraiser at Steve’s Sports Lounge, 5300 Market St., 5:30-9:30 p.m. Candidates $35, Others $25.

Apr. 4- 23rd Ward Democratic Committee hosts Fundraiser at Harmonia Cl., 2404 Orthodox St. (Orthodox & Aramingo Ave.), 6-9 p.m. $35 per person, $100 per candidate. Checks payable to “23rd Democratic Ward.”

Apr. 4- Barbershop Talk Human Family Day is hosted at City Hall, Mayor’s Reception Rm. 202. RSVP by March 29: (215) 879-9935.

Apr. 5- Phila. Jewish Labor Committee hosts Bobbi Willig Labor Seder at Temple Beth Zion-Beth Israel, 300 S. 18th St., 7 p.m. Suggested cover $25. No one turned away for lack of funds. RSVP: Michael Hersch (215) 668-5454.

Apr. 6- Self Help Movement, Lt. Gov. Michael Stack and State Sen. John Sabatina, Jr. host “Pathways to Pardons” Event, 6:30 at Plumbers’ Local 690 Ha., 2791 Southampton Rd., 6-8 p.m.

Apr. 8- Lucretia Clemons is hosted Chicken or Fish Fry Fundraiser at Lou & Choo’s Lounge, 2101 W. Hinting Pk. Ave., 2-6 p.m. Tickets $20. Buy online: www.lucretia4judge.com/events. For info: l;ucretia4judge@comcast.net.

Apr. 9- All-Star Labor Classic is held at Phila. U., 4100 Henry Ave., 10:30 a.m. 10 young basketball stars who each scored 1,000+ points in high school. Benefits cerebral palsy.

Apr. 15- United Block Captains hosts Investiture for all block captains at Drexel U., Bossone Bldg., 32nd & Market Sts., 12-3 p.m. First 10-0 receive Key to the City! Must bring official card. RSVP by Apr. 7: (215) 309-5754.

Apr. 15- Ducky Birts Foundation hosts Awards at 1st Dist. Plaza, 3801 Market St., 12 noon.

Apr. 15- Philly Jewish Labor hosts Seder at Temple Beth Zion, 300 S. 18th St., 7 p.m. Donations $25.

Apr. 26- Phila. Democratic Progressive Committee hosts K5DCN Candidates Night at Kingsessing Free Lib., 1201 S. 51st St., 6-8 p.m.

Apr. 26- Councilman Mark Squilla hosts NFL Draft Party at Prime Stache Restaurant, 220 Sr. Broad St., 6-9 p.m. Special guests, signed Eagles gear. Hail Mary Pass $2,500, Touchdown $1,000, Field Goal $500, General Admission $100. Payable to “Squilla for Council,” P.O. Box 37332, Phila., PA 19148. RSVP: Brittany@lperrygroup.com. For info: (215) 893-4281.

Apr. 27- Committee to Re-elect Rep. John Taylor hosts annual Historical Site Cigar & Wine Tasting at Colonial Dames of Phila., 1630 Latimer St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets $250. Sponsorships available.

Apr. 27- State Rep. Stephen Kinsey hosts “State of the State” town hall mtg. at 2nd Macedonia Bapt. Ch., 1301 W. Ruscomb St., 6-8 p.m. State & city elected officials & administrators. For info: (215) 849-6592.

Apr. 29- Sky Community Partners hosts 5K Pt. Breeze Walk & Run at Wharton Sq. Pk., 2300 Wharton Ave., Registration 7:30 a.m., ceremony 8:15 a.m. Join many civic leaders. For info: info@skycommunitypartners.com.

Apr. 29- United Voices for Phila. hosts DA Candidates Forum at CCP, 1700 Spring Garden St., 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Apr. 29- DA Candidates Forum is held at CCP, 1600 Spring Garden St., 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Apr. 29- Grands as Parents host Skating Party at Carmen Skating Rink, 3226 Germantown Ave., 4 p.m.

Apr. 29- Congressman Dwight Evans hosts Birthday party Pre-Election Fundraiser at Hilton City Li. Hot., 4200 City Ave., VIP Reception7:30-8:30 p.m., Party 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Patrons $70, Supporters $100, Friends $250, Sponsors $1,000, Hosts $2,500. For info: Mary Kate (215) 242-3213.

Apr. 30- Crisis Intervention Network Reunion Committee hosts Trip to Nat’l Mus. of African American History & Culture, Washington, D.C. Bus leaves Progress Plaza 10 a.m. Tickets $48. For info: Mike Reed (215) 796-5499.

May 4- Self Help Movement hosts Reception at Knowlton Mansion, 80012 Verree Rd., 6-10 p.m. Honoring Pa. National Guard’s 28th Div., 56th Brig. and Gary Tennis, former Secretary Dept. of Drug & Alcohol Programs. For info: (215) 992-6710.

May 14- Reunion Committee hosts Mother’s Day Trip to Resorts Hotel & Casino, lv. Progress Plaza, Broad & Oxford Sts., 3:30 p.m. Video bus, long-stemmed rose for all mothers, champagne toast en route. Tickets $30. For info: Mike Reed (215) 796-5499.

Jun. 9- State Rep. Stephen Kinsey hosts Senior Fair at Ctre. In the Park, 5818 Germantown Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. State & local agencies, health-care providers, volunteer opportunities, screenings, giveaways & prizes. For info (215) 849-6592.

Jun. 11-12- Indigenous Muslim Sisters hosts Nat’l Reunion at Int’l Ho., 3701 Chestnut St. Tickets $50. For info and tickets: Aisha (443) 851-9212, Saeedah (215) 828-1969, Majeedah (215) 778-2748, Ayesha (979) 319-2983.

Jun. 12- CATCH hosts Golf Classic at Old York Rd. C.C., 801 Tennis Ave., Spring House, Pa., 8 a.m. Registration & Breakfast, 10 a.m. Shotgun, 3.p. 19th Hole Anniversary Celebration & Awards. Proceeds benefit CATCH Community Scholarship Fund. For info: (215) 735-7435.

Jun. 18- Reunion Committee hosts Father’s Day Trip to Nat’l Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, D.C., lv. Progress Plaza 8:15 a.m. Video bus, MLK Memorial, complimentary museum passes, stop at Baltimore Harbor, gift for all fathers. Tickets $50. Payable to “Crisis Intervention Network, Inc.,” P.O. Box 9449, Phila., PA 19139. For info: Mike Reed (215) 796-5499.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website. We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.