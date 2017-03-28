Choose Your Judges



In Pennsylvania, citizens are expected to choose the men and women who sit on the bench by electing them. Some like this fact, others don’t. But it is a duty every voter should accept.

Judicial candidates cannot take positions on points of law. But there are many other ways to judge them.

It is possible to learn about a candidate’s life story and particular legal career. There are many different paths to follow in law, and they inevitably shape a person’s knowledge base and inclinations.

It is possible to learn about the institutional support that rallies behind a candidate. Do the people who like a candidate represent or believe in some of the things you value? That tells you something.

It is possible to meet candidates in person if you attend some of the many Candidates Night” events sponsored around the city by ward leaders, other community organizations and specialized political groups. You are entitled to form your own opinions after hearing them speak.

There are 10 vacancies on Common Pleas Court. This body handles weightier criminal and civil cases – in some cases life-or-death decisions. There are 3 vacancies on Municipal Court. This body handles less-serious felonies, misdemeanors, petty-claims disputes and traffic cases (except you won’t think they’re less serious if it’s your case). It’s important that there be judges who seem to be your sort of person and represent your particular interests. But it is also important to have balance on the bench.

We need judges who are experts in procedure and administration; experts in prosecution as in defense; experts in criminal, civil and family law; beacons of justice and exemplars of compassion.

Do your job between now and the May 16 primary election, citizens. Then go to the polls and make 13 informed choices for judge.

