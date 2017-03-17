Judicial Ballot Positions Drawn; They’re Off and Running!

The Pennsylvania Dept. of State drew ballot positions for Philadelphia County Common Pleas and Municipal Court candidates this morning.
There are 10 vacancies in Common Pleas Court. The ballot order among Democrats is:
1 Judge Stella Tsai
2 Vikki Kristiansson
3 Deborah Cianfrani
4 John Macoretta
5 Rania Major
6 Henry McGregor Sias
7 Lawrence J. Bozzelli
8 Vincent Furlong
9 Brian McLaughlin
10 Shanese Johnson
11 Mark B. Cohen
12 Judge Daniel R. Sulman
13 Matthew C. Monroe
14 Leon Goodman
15 Deborah Canty
16 Dawn Tancredi
17 Joshua Roberts
18 Wendi Barish
19 Leonard Deutchman
20 Zac Shaffer
21 Jennifer Schultz
22 David S. Glanzberg
23 Judge Vincent Melchiorre
24 Betsy Wahl
25 Jon Marshall
26 Leanne L. Litwin
27 William J. Ciancaglini
28 James F. Berardinelli
29 Chris McCabe
30 James C. Crumlish
31 David Conroy
32 Marissa Brumbach
33 Carmella Jacquinto
34 Chris Hall
35 Matt Wolf
36 Henry Lewandowski III
37 Mark J. Moore
38 Sharon Piper
39 Danyl S. Patterson
40 Terri M. Booker
41 Gary Silver
42 Lucretia C. Clemons
43 Christian DiCicco
44 George Twardy
45 Crystal B. Powell
46 Bill Rice
47 Anthony Kyriakakis
48 Sherman Toppin
One Republican candidate submitted petitions. He is Judge Vincent Furlong.
There are three vacancies in Municipal Court. The ballot order among Democrats is:
1 Sherman Toppin
2 Leanne L. Litwin
3 David S. Glanzberg
4 Vikki Kristiansson
5 Rania Major
6 Marissa Brumbach
7 David Conroy
8 Betsy Wahl
9 Zac Shaffer
10 Anthony Kyriakakis
11 Judge Vincent Melchiorre
12 Deborah Cianfrani
13 Carmella Jacquinto
14 Lawrence J. Bozzelli
15 Judge Daniel R. Sulman
16 Gary Silver
17 Christian DiCicco
18 Bill Rice
19 Matt Wolf
20 Shanese Johnson
21 William J. Ciancaglini
22 Mark B. Cohen
23 Crystal B. Powell
24 Jon Marshall
25 George Twardy
26 Matthew C. Monroe