Judicial Ballot Positions Drawn; They’re Off and Running!

The Pennsylvania Dept. of State drew ballot positions for Philadelphia County Common Pleas and Municipal Court candidates this morning.

There are 10 vacancies in Common Pleas Court. The ballot order among Democrats is:

1 Judge Stella Tsai

2 Vikki Kristiansson

3 Deborah Cianfrani

4 John Macoretta

5 Rania Major

6 Henry McGregor Sias

7 Lawrence J. Bozzelli

8 Vincent Furlong

9 Brian McLaughlin

10 Shanese Johnson

11 Mark B. Cohen

12 Judge Daniel R. Sulman

13 Matthew C. Monroe

14 Leon Goodman

15 Deborah Canty

16 Dawn Tancredi

17 Joshua Roberts

18 Wendi Barish

19 Leonard Deutchman

20 Zac Shaffer

21 Jennifer Schultz

22 David S. Glanzberg

23 Judge Vincent Melchiorre

24 Betsy Wahl

25 Jon Marshall

26 Leanne L. Litwin

27 William J. Ciancaglini

28 James F. Berardinelli

29 Chris McCabe

30 James C. Crumlish

31 David Conroy

32 Marissa Brumbach

33 Carmella Jacquinto

34 Chris Hall

35 Matt Wolf

36 Henry Lewandowski III

37 Mark J. Moore

38 Sharon Piper

39 Danyl S. Patterson

40 Terri M. Booker

41 Gary Silver

42 Lucretia C. Clemons

43 Christian DiCicco

44 George Twardy

45 Crystal B. Powell

46 Bill Rice

47 Anthony Kyriakakis

48 Sherman Toppin

One Republican candidate submitted petitions. He is Judge Vincent Furlong.

There are three vacancies in Municipal Court. The ballot order among Democrats is:

1 Sherman Toppin

2 Leanne L. Litwin

3 David S. Glanzberg

4 Vikki Kristiansson

5 Rania Major

6 Marissa Brumbach

7 David Conroy

8 Betsy Wahl

9 Zac Shaffer

10 Anthony Kyriakakis

11 Judge Vincent Melchiorre

12 Deborah Cianfrani

13 Carmella Jacquinto

14 Lawrence J. Bozzelli

15 Judge Daniel R. Sulman

16 Gary Silver

17 Christian DiCicco

18 Bill Rice

19 Matt Wolf

20 Shanese Johnson

21 William J. Ciancaglini

22 Mark B. Cohen

23 Crystal B. Powell

24 Jon Marshall

25 George Twardy

26 Matthew C. Monroe

