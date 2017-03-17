Judicial Ballot Positions Drawn; They’re Off and Running!

The Pennsylvania Dept. of State drew ballot positions for Philadelphia County Common Pleas and Municipal Court candidates this morning.

There are 10 vacancies in Common Pleas Court. The ballot order among Democrats is:

1 Judge Stella Tsai

2 Vikki Kristiansson

3 Deborah Cianfrani

4 John Macoretta

5 Rania Major

6 Henry McGregor Sias

7 Lawrence J. Bozzelli

8 Vincent Furlong

9 Brian McLaughlin

10 Shanese Johnson

11 Mark B. Cohen

12 Judge Daniel R. Sulman

13 Matthew C. Monroe

14 Leon Goodman

15 Deborah Canty

16 Dawn Tancredi

17 Joshua Roberts

18 Wendi Barish

19 Leonard Deutchman

20 Zac Shaffer

21 Jennifer Schultz

22 David S. Glanzberg

23 Judge Vincent Melchiorre

24 Betsy Wahl

25 Jon Marshall

26 Leanne L. Litwin

27 William J. Ciancaglini

28 James F. Berardinelli

29 Chris McCabe

30 James C. Crumlish

31 David Conroy

32 Marissa Brumbach

33 Carmella Jacquinto

34 Chris Hall

35 Matt Wolf

36 Henry Lewandowski III

37 Mark J. Moore

38 Sharon Piper

39 Danyl S. Patterson

40 Terri M. Booker

41 Gary Silver

42 Lucretia C. Clemons

43 Christian DiCicco

44 George Twardy

45 Crystal B. Powell

46 Bill Rice

47 Anthony Kyriakakis

48 Sherman Toppin

One Republican candidate submitted petitions. He is Judge Vincent Furlong.

There are three vacancies in Municipal Court. The ballot order among Democrats is:

1 Matt Wolf

2 Marissa Brumbach

3 Judge Daniel R. Sulman

4 Shanese Johnson

5 George Twardy

6 Lawrence J. Bozzelli

7 Betsy Wahl

8 Jon Marshall

9 Sherman Toppin

10 Carmella Jacquinto

11 William J. Ciancaglini

12 DLeanne L. Litwin

13 Rania Major

14 David S. Glanzberg

15 Vikki Kristiansson

16 Deborah Cianfrani

17 Anthony Kyriakakis

18 Matthew C. Monroe

19 Gary Silver

20 Christian DiCicco

21 Judge Vincent Melchiorre

22 Mark B. Cohen

23 Zac Shaffer

24 Bill Rice

25 Crystal B. Powell

26 David Conroy

