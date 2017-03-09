Updated Mar. 9th

Mar. 9- Councilman Derek Green hosts Cocktail Reception at Estia, 1405 Locust St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Young Professionals $100, Supporters $250, Sponsors $500. Payable to “The Green Fund,” P.O. Box 4984, Phila., PA 19119 or www.dereksgreen.com/contribute. RSVP: Kelly Bauer kbauer1122@gmail.com.

Mar. 9- State rep candidate Emilio Vázquez hosts Fundraiser at 3401 N. 10th St., Su. 215, 5:30-7 p.m. Sponsorship levels $250, $500, $1,000, $2,500. For info: Nick Custodio (814) 470-1069.

Mar. 9- So. Phila. Business Ass’n honors 2017 Persons of the Year at Galdo’s Catering, 20th & Moyamensing Ave. For info: Gaeton Tavella (215) 868 5502. Honorees Daniel Rendine, Esq., Dawn Retallick Rhodes, Dorette Rota Jackson and Vincent DeFino, Esq.

Mar. 10- Councilman Bobby Henon hosts Women Veterans Round Table at City Hall Caucus Rm., 400, 3-6 p.m. For info: (267) 231-2328.

Mar. 10- Pat Parkinson hosts 57th Ward Democrats’ St. Patrick’s Day Bash at Paddy Whacks, 9241 Roosevelt Blvd., 7 p.m. Tickets $40. Food, drink, music. Candidates $100.

Mar. 11- Councilwoman Blondell Reynolds Brown hosts Step into College Pre-College Conference at USciences, 600 S. 43rd St., 9 a.m.-2 p.m. College preparation, guidance and informational resources. To register: http://www.steppingstonescholars.org/sitc17..

Mar. 11- Fish & Chicken Fry for Lucinda Little is hosted by Phila. Black Republican Ward Leaders Caucus at American Legion Post 832, 301 E. Godfrey Ave., 4-8 p.m. Donation $20. For tickets: (267) 800-4123.

Mar. 11- State Rep. Joanna McClinton hosts Energy Forum at 12th Dist. Police, 6448 Woodland Ave., 6-7:30 p.m. Free.

Mar. 12- St. Patrick’s Day Parade marches, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Mar. 12- Senatorial candidate Dale Kerns hosts Town Hall Event at Clarion Phila. Airport Hotel, 76 Industrial Hwy., Essington, Pa., 11 a.m. Topic is the negative impact of criminalization on drug addicts. For info: Robert Clarke (484)252-1961.

Mar. 12- 61st Ward Democratic Committee hosts Dinner at Platinum Grille, 7719 Crittenden Str., 3-6 p.m. Music by DJ Rose. Candidates $100. Payable to “61st Ward.” For info: Big Pete Lyde (267) 701-4503.

Mar. 15- Judge Vincent Melchiorre is hosted Reception at PFCU Services, 1600 Locust St., 5-7 p.m. Benefactors $1,000, Patrons $500, Sponsors $250. Payable to “Committee to Elect Vince Melchiorre Judge,” 1600 Locust St., Phila., PA 19103. For info: Eli Fields (610) 324-3834.

Mar. 16- Republican 57th Ward hosts St. Patrick’s Day Party at Paddy Whack’s, 9241 Roosevelt Blvd., 6-9 p.m. All you can eat & drink. Tickets $40.

Mar. 17– Judge Jimmy Lynn hosts St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast at The Plough & The Stars Restaurant,(2nd St. above Chestnut Street), 7:30 a.m. Music, dancing, songs, poetry, stories, traditional Irish breakfast. Tickets $25. Payable to “The Plough & The Stars,” Students $20. RSVP: Alison Krajewski (215) 783-3709 or judgejimmy@comcast.net.

Mar. 18- Councilman Curtis Jones, Jr. hosts Block Captain Boot Camp at St. Joseph’s U., Mandeville Ha., 5600 City Line Ave., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free on-site parking. RSVP: Charlita.Davis@Phila.Gov.

Mar. 18- Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell hosts “Getting Your House in Order” at Harrington ES, 5300 Baltimore Ave., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Weatherization, utilities, home-buying, taxes, Streets and L&I. Free monthly pack of diapers.

Mar. 18- UNCF hosts Mayor’s Masked Ball Fundraiser at Penna. Convention Ctr., Broad & Race Sts., 6-8 p.m. Celebrity guests, elected officials, public- and private-sector leaders, live and silent auction, dining, dancing, live entertainment, Masked Award Pre-Ball Reception and Red Carpet Photo Op. Tickets $225. For info: (215) 925-9044.

Mar. 23- Green Party of Phila. holds Membership Mtg. at Shissler Rec, 1800 Blair St., 7 p.m. Free and open to the public. For info: (215) 843-4256 or gpop@gpop.org.

Mar. 27- Judicial candidate Marissa Brumbach is hosted Fundraiser at Maggiano’s Little Italy, 1201 Filbert St., 5:30-8 p.m. Sponsorship levels Bronze $100, Silver $250, Gold $500, Platinum $1,000. For info: (267) 918-1626.

Mar. 29- Women for Councilwoman Blondell Reynolds Brown hosts Ruby Red Reception at Enterprise Business Ctr. 4545 Market St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. For info: Taylor (267) 671-7208 or blondellonline@gmail.com.

Mar. 30- Councilman Bill Greenlee celebrates Birthday at Plays & Players Theater, 1714 Delancey Pl., 5:30 p.m. Tickets $200, Friends $500, Supporters $1,000. RSVP: John Brady (267) 432 4254.

Mar. 30- State Sen. Larry Farnese hosts cocktail reception at Globar, 13th & Walnut Sts., 5:30-7 p.m. Contribution levels $1,000, $500, $250, $75. Payable to “Friends of Larry Farnese.” RSVP: Taylor Daukaus (267) 671-7208 or farnese2016@gmail.com.

Apr. 4- 23rd Ward Democratic Committee hosts Fundraiser at Harmonia Cl., 2404 Orthodox St. (Orthodox & Aramingo Ave.), 6-9 p.m. $35 per person, $100 per candidate. Checks payable to “23rd Democratic Ward.”

Apr. 9- All-Star Labor Classic is held at Phila. U., 4100 Henry Ave., 10:30 a.m. 10 young basketball stars who each scored 1,000+ points in high school. Benefits cerebral palsy.

Apr. 15- United Block Captains hosts Investiture for all block captains at Drexel U., Bossone Bldg., 32nd & Market Sts., 12-3 p.m. First 10-0 receive Key to the City! Must bring official card. RSVP by Apr. 7: (215) 309-5754.

Apr. 15- Ducky Birts Foundation hosts Awards at 1st Dist. Plaza, 3801 Market St., 12 m.

Apr. 26- Phila. Democratic Progressive Committee hosts K5DCN Candidates Night at Kingsessing Free Lib., 1201 S. 51st St., 6-8 p.m.

Apr. 26- Councilman Mark Squilla hosts NFL Draft Party at BOP Restaurant, 220 S.Broad St., 6-9 p.m. Special guests, signed Eagles gear. Hail Mary Pass $2,500, Touchdown $1,000, Field Goal $500, General Admission $100. Payable to “Squilla for Council,” P.O. Box 37332, Phila., PA 19148. RSVP: Brittany@lperrygroup.com. For info: (215) 893-4281.

Apr. 27- Committee to Re-elect Rep. John Taylor hosts annual Historical Site Cigar & Wine Tasting at Colonial Dames of Phila., 1630 Latimer St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets $250. Sponsorships available.

Apr. 29- Sky Community Partners hosts 5K Pt. Breeze Walk & Run at Wharton Sq. Pk., 2300 Wharton Ave., Registration 7:30 a.m., ceremony 8:15 a.m. Join many civic leaders. For info: info@skycommunitypartners.com.

Apr. 30- Crisis Intervention Network Reunion Committee hosts Trip to Nat’l Mus. of African American History & Culture, Washington, D.C. Bus leaves Progress Plaza 10 a.m. Tickets $48. For info: Mike Reed (215) 796-5499.

Jun. 11-12- Indigenous Muslim Sisters hosts Nat’l Reunion at Int’l Ho., 3701 Chestnut St. Tickets $50. For info and tickets: Aisha (443) 851-9212, Saeedah (215) 828-1969, Majeedah (215) 778-2748, Ayesha (979) 319-2983.

Jun. 12- CATCH hosts Golf Classic at Old York Rd. C.C., 801 Tennis Ave., Spring House, Pa., 8 a.m. Registration & Breakfast, 10 a.m. Shotgun, 3.p. 19th Hole Anniversary Celebration & Awards. Proceeds benefit CATCH Community Scholarship Fund. For info: (215) 735-7435.

