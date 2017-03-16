Updated March 16th

Mar. 16- Republican 57th Ward hosts St. Patrick’s Day Party at Paddy Whack’s, 9241 Roosevelt Blvd., 6-9 p.m. All you can eat & drink. Tickets $40.

Mar. 17– Judge Jimmy Lynn hosts St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast at The Plough & The Stars Restaurant, 2nd St. above Chestnut St.), 7:30 a.m. Music, dancing, songs, poetry, stories, traditional Irish breakfast. Tickets $25. Payable to “The Plough & The Stars,” Students $20. RSVP: Alison Krajewski (215) 783-3709 or judgejimmy@comcast.net.

Mar. 17- Ceremony is held at Irish Memorial, Front & Chestnut Sts., 11 a.m. Free.

Mar. 18- Councilman Curtis Jones, Jr. hosts Block Captain Boot Camp at St. Joseph’s U., Mandeville Ha., 5600 City Line Ave., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free on-site parking. RSVP: Charlita.Davis@Phila.Gov.

Mar. 18- Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell hosts “Getting Your House in Order” at Harrington ES, 5300 Baltimore Ave., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Weatherization, utilities, home-buying, taxes, Streets and L&I. Free monthly pack of diapers.

Mar. 18- Judicial candidate Vikki Kristiansson is hosted Fundraiser at Hyla & David Rosenberg, 818 N. 24th St, 4-6 p.m. Guests $100, Couples $150, Friends $250, Co-Hosts $500, Hosts $1,500. RSVP: Melissa (215) 251-0585 or Melissa@RittenhousePolitical.com.

Mar. 18- UNCF hosts Mayor’s Masked Ball Fundraiser at Penna. Convention Ctr., Broad & Race Sts., 6-8 p.m. Celebrity guests, elected officials, public- and private-sector leaders, live and silent auction, dining, dancing, live entertainment, Masked Award Pre-Ball Reception and Red Carpet Photo Op. Tickets $225. For info: (215) 925-9044.

Mar. 19- Lucinda Little hosts Pre-Election Party at United Republican Cl., 3156 Frankford Ave., 5-8 p.m. “4-or-$40.” For info: Ivan Soltero isoltero.oh@gmail.com.

Mar. 20- 4th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Candidates Night at 6011 Market St., 6-9 p.m. All candidates invited. Free.

Mar. 22- Pt. Breeze Community Development Corp. hosts Candidates Night at Pentecostal Ch. Ha., 1232 Pt. Breeze Ave., 6 p.m. For info: Al Littlepage (267) 240-1855.

Mar. 23- Green Party of Phila. holds Membership Mtg. at Shissler Rec, 1800 Blair St., 7 p.m. Free and open to the public. For info: (215) 843-4256 or gpop@gpop.org.

Mar. 23- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts Town Ha. Mtg. at Mifflin ES Aud., 3624 Conrad St., 7 p.m. Focus on legislative process. For info: (717) 787-7895.

Mar. 27- Judicial candidate Marissa Brumbach is hosted Fundraiser at Maggiano’s Little Italy, 1201 Filbert St., 5:30-8 p.m. Sponsorship levels Bronze $100, Silver $250, Gold $500, Platinum $1,000. For info: (267) 918-1626.

Mar. 29- Women for Councilwoman Blondell Reynolds Brown hosts Ruby Red Reception at Enterprise Business Ctr. 4545 Market St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. For info: Taylor (267) 671-7208 or blondellonline@gmail.com.

Mar. 30- Councilman Bill Greenlee celebrates Birthday at Plays & Players Theater, 1714 Delancey Pl., 5:30 p.m. Tickets $200, Friends $500, Supporters $1,000. RSVP: John Brady (267) 432 4254.

Mar. 30- State Sen. Larry Farnese hosts cocktail reception at Globar, 13th & Walnut Sts., 5:30-7 p.m. Contribution levels $1,000, $500, $250, $75. Payable to “Friends of Larry Farnese.” RSVP: Taylor Daukaus (267) 671-7208 or farnese2016@gmail.com.

Mar. 30- DA candidate Beth Grossman is hosted Fundraiser at Linda A. Kerns, LLC, 1420 Locust St., Su. 220, 5:30-7 p.m. Donations $100. RSVP: Shannon Oscar shannon@bethgrossman4da.com.

Mar. 30- State Rep. Stephen Kinsey hosts “State of the State” town hall mtg. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Ch., 6344 N. Broad St., 6-8 p.m. Reps from state and city agencies for questions. For info: 215) 849-6592.

Apr. 4- 23rd Ward Democratic Committee hosts Fundraiser at Harmonia Cl., 2404 Orthodox St. (Orthodox & Aramingo Ave.), 6-9 p.m. $35 per person, $100 per candidate. Checks payable to “23rd Democratic Ward.”

Apr. 4- Barbershop Talk Human Family Day is hosted at City Hall, Mayor’s Reception Rm. 202. RSVP by March 29: (215) 879-9935.

Apr. 5- Phila. Jewish Labor Committee hosts Bobbi Willig Labor Seder at Temple Beth Zion-Beth Israel, 300 S. 18th St., 7 p.m. Suggested cover $25. No one turned away for lack of funds. RSVP: Michael Hersch (215) 668-5454.

Apr. 9- All-Star Labor Classic is held at Phila. U., 4100 Henry Ave., 10:30 a.m. 10 young basketball stars who each scored 1,000+ points in high school. Benefits cerebral palsy.

Apr. 15- United Block Captains hosts Investiture for all block captains at Drexel U., Bossone Bldg., 32nd & Market Sts., 12-3 p.m. First 10-0 receive Key to the City! Must bring official card. RSVP by Apr. 7: (215) 309-5754.

Apr. 15- Ducky Birts Foundation hosts Awards at 1st Dist. Plaza, 3801 Market St., 12 noon.

Apr. 26- Phila. Democratic Progressive Committee hosts K5DCN Candidates Night at Kingsessing Free Lib., 1201 S. 51st St., 6-8 p.m.

Apr. 26- Councilman Mark Squilla hosts NFL Draft Party at BOP Restaurant, 220 Sr. Broad St., 6-9 p.m. Special guests, signed Eagles gear. Hail Mary Pass $2,500, Touchdown $1,000, Field Goal $500, General Admission $100. Payable to “Squilla for Council,” P.O. Box 37332, Phila., PA 19148. RSVP: Brittany@lperrygroup.com. For info: (215) 893-4281.

Apr. 27- Committee to Re-elect Rep. John Taylor hosts annual Historical Site Cigar & Wine Tasting at Colonial Dames of Phila., 1630 Latimer St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets $250. Sponsorships available.

Apr. 29- Sky Community Partners hosts 5K Pt. Breeze Walk & Run at Wharton Sq. Pk., 2300 Wharton Ave., Registration 7:30 a.m., ceremony 8:15 a.m. Join many civic leaders. For info: info@skycommunitypartners.com.

Apr. 29- United Voices for Phila. hosts DA Candidates Forum at CCP, 1700 Spring Garden St., 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Apr. 29- Grands as Parents host Skating Party at Carmen Skating Rink, 3226 Germantown Ave., 4 p.m.

Apr. 30- Crisis Intervention Network Reunion Committee hosts Trip to Nat’l Mus. of African American History & Culture, Washington, D.C. Bus leaves Progress Plaza 10 a.m. Tickets $48. For info: Mike Reed (215) 796-5499.

Jun. 11-12- Indigenous Muslim Sisters hosts Nat’l Reunion at Int’l Ho., 3701 Chestnut St. Tickets $50. For info and tickets: Aisha (443) 851-9212, Saeedah (215) 828-1969, Majeedah (215) 778-2748, Ayesha (979) 319-2983.

Jun. 12- CATCH hosts Golf Classic at Old York Rd. C.C., 801 Tennis Ave., Spring House, Pa., 8 a.m. Registration & Breakfast, 10 a.m. Shotgun, 3.p. 19th Hole Anniversary Celebration & Awards. Proceeds benefit CATCH Community Scholarship Fund. For info: (215) 735-7435.

