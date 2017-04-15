Media Day at Philly’s Newest Museum Deepens Insight into Colonial Era

BY ELDON GRAHAM

Old City has a new resident which brings its history back to life. The Museum of The American Revolution is Philadelphia’s latest attraction: an effort to tell the story of America’s founding comprehensively.

Press members from all over the region were invited on Wednesday to get a sneak peek at what lies inside. “The importance of the press” was noted by Michael C. Quinn, president and chief exec, as a check against oppressive powers. After a 15-minute introductory video history of the revolution, the press was given the green light to venture around the museum’s halls.

They found nothing short of a revolutionary experience. From a life-size recreation of George Washington’s command tent to a model of a “liberty tree,” the museum has procured or reproduced numerous items from the revolutionary era and displayed them prominently.

Located only two blocks away from Independence Hall, the Liberty Bell and the Constitution Center, the museum fits right in at 3rd & Chestnut Streets.

Among the attendees was former governor of the Pennsylvania and Philadelphia mayor and board member of the museum, Ed Rendell. Rendell has been a lofty supporter of the museum since its inception.

Rendell hailed the museum’s offerings as a rich experience of the American revolution. “It’s an amazing story how a ragtag group of farmers and shopkeepers beat the greatest army and navy in the world at the time, aided by veteran soldiers,” he said. “How did they do it? Well, they did it because they were fighting for an idea.”

Each exhibit dazzles visitors who come to see how the revolution was put together and how the people who were its backbone made it happen. It documents the detailed history of the American Revolution without missing a beat.

In addition to Washington’s tent and other artifacts, the museum also pays tribute to the Oneida Native American community. There is an exhibit dedicated to its service in the revolution.

The museum is interactive for children and adults of all ages. Children dress up just like colonial-era people and relive the days of the 18th century. Some objects invite touching, like the replica of a stamp emblem.

Every schoolteacher who teaches American colonial history in the tri-state area will be breaking down these doors to get in, bringing their students with them.

The Museum of The American Revolution opens April 19 to public with a special guest appearance of former Vice President Joe Biden attending and cutting the ceremonial ribbon. Be there to experience the revolution all over again.

