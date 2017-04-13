Updated April 13th

Apr. 13- Lawrence Bozzelli is hosted Fundraiser at New Wave Café, 3rd & Catharine Sts., 5:30-7:30 p.m. For info: (267) 251-7822.
Apr. 13- Lindy Li hosts Reception for state judicial candidate Todd Eagen at Parc Rittenhouse, 228 S. 18th St., 6-8 p.m. Special guest Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Contribution levels Hosts $5,000, Co-Hosts $2,500, Sponsors $1,500, Donors $1,000, Supporters $500, Friends $250. RSVP: Seth Skversky (267) 815-1962 or seth@toddeagen.com.
Apr. 13- John McNesby hosts Fundraiser for Judge Vince Furlong at FOP Ha., 11630 Caroline Rd., 6-9 p.m. $50 for Individual Tickets. Sponsorships available. Payable to “Judge Furlong Election Committee.” For info and RSVP: (267) 571-5328 or info@electjudgefurlong.com.
Apr. 14- St. John the Evangelist hosts Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) at 21 S. 13th St., Upper Ch., 4-5 p.m.
Apr. 14- Judicial candidate Deborah Canty is hosted Fish Fry Fundraiser at Circles Lounge, 4800 N. Broad St., 5-9 p.m. Donation $15. For info: Cynthia Hayward or Pam Jones (267) 225-7902.
Apr 14- Judicial candidate Deborah Canty is hosted Fundraiser at Circles Lounge, 4800 N. Broad St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets $15.
Apr. 15- State Rep. Morgan Cephas hosts Youth Summer Employment Information Session at Rose Plg., 1300 N. 75th St., 10 a.m.-12 m. To register: (215) 879-6625.
Apr. 15- United Block Captains hosts Investiture for all block captains at Drexel U., Bossone Bldg., 32nd & Market Sts., 12-3 p.m. First 100 receive Key to the City! Must bring official card. RSVP by Apr. 7: (215) 309-5754.
Apr. 15- Ducky Birts Foundation hosts Awards at 1st Dist. Plaza, 3801 Market St., 12 m. For info & tickets: (215) 242-1220 or (215) 248-4765.
Apr. 17- Voter registration ends, 5 p.m.
Apr. 17- Easter Monday Dyngus Day Festivities at Polish Eagles Sports Cl.,, 3157 E. Thompson St., 3-8 p.m. Tickets $10, children under 12 free.
Apr. 17- Elliot Cohen & Mariola Strand host Fundraiser for judicial candidate Rania Major at Field Ho., 1150 Filbert St,.5-7 p./m. Levels: Candidates $100, Supporters $250, Friends $500, Sponsors $1,000, Benefactors $1,000+. Payable to “Friends of Rania Major,” 1806 Kater St., Phila., PA 19146. RSVP: Emelinda Diaz (215) 203-0733.
Apr. 17- 65th Ward Democratic Committee meets at Ashburner Inn, 8400 Torresdale Ave., 7 p.m. All candidates invited. For info: John (267) 334-3775 or Colleen (215) 500-0617.
Apr. 18- 11th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Fundraiser at 1900 W. Allegheny Ave., 5-7 p.m. For info: Dwayne Lilley (267) 432-3665.
Apr. 18- George Bochetto hosts Fundraiser for judicial candidate George Twardy at Bochetto & Lentz, 1542 Locust St., 6-8 p.m. Sponsorship levels $250, $500, $1,000 & $2,500.
Apr. 19- 8th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Spring Fundraiser at Vesper, 223 S. Sydenham St., 6-8 p.m. Sponsorships: Gold $750, Bronze $150, General Admission $50. RSVP: benwaxman@gmail.com by Apr. 12.
Apr. 19- Americans for Democratic Action S.E. Penna. Chapter holds Membership Mtg.at Wm. Way Ctr., 1315 Spruce St., mtg. 6:30-7:15 p.m., Talk & Discussion with Ada Nat’l Chair State Sen. Daylin Leach 7:15-9 p.m. To submit questions: SePaDA@gmail.com.
Apr. 19- Republican Women hold Meeting at United Republican Cl., 3156 Frankford Ave., 7 p.m. Parking free at dollar store across the street. Featured speaker Celeste Morales. Two awards to be given.
Apr. 20- City Commissioner Al Schmidt hosts Fundraiser at Grey Lodge Pub, 6235 Frankford Ave., 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Apr. 20- DA candidate Michael Untermeyer hosts Fundraiser at Rogues Gallery Bar & Restaurant, 11 S. 21st St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Donation $250.
Apr. 20- Joe Toogood. Esq. hosts Reception for judicial candidate George Twardy at 2704 E. County Line Rd., Ardmore, Pa., 6-8 p.m. Sponsorship levels $250, $500, $1,000 & $2,500. RSVP: Howard Mosely (267) 310-0033 or info@TwardyforJudge.Com.
Apr. 20- State Sen. Art Haywood hosts “State of the State town-hall meeting at Emanuel Rec Ctr., 8500 Pickering Ave., 7-8:30 p.m. For info: Michelle Welk (215) 242-8171.
Apr. 20- State Rep. Rosita Youngblood’s 13th Ward hosts Candidates Forum at Triumph Baptist Ch., Germantown & Hunting Pk. Aves., 6-8 p.m. Candidates contact: Charles Carn (267) 269-4608 or Cynthia Vincent (215) 704-4461 by Apr. 14.
Apr. 21- Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell and S.W. Phila. Dist. Services host Candidates Night at Kingsessing Rec Ctr., 50th St. & Kingsessing Ave., 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free dinner. All candidates invited to attend and can speak in order of attendance.
Apr. 22- State Rep. Jim Roebuck hosts Document Shredding at 4712 Baltimore Ave., 9 a.m.-12 m. No electronic or digital media. Free. For info: (215) 724-2227.
Apr. 22- Sky Community Partners hosts 5K Pt. Breeze Walk & Run at Wharton Sq. Pk., 2300 Wharton Ave., Registration 7:30 a.m., ceremony 8:15 a.m. Join many civic leaders. For info: info@skycommunitypartners.com.
Apr. 25- Judicial candidate George Twardy is hosted Fundraiser JJ Bootleggers, 35 S. 2nd St., 6-8 p.m. Sponsorship levels $250, $500, $1,000 & $2,500.
Apr. 26- Phila. Democratic Progressive Committee hosts Candidates Night at Kingsessing Free Lib., 1201 S. 51st St., 6-8 p.m.
Apr. 26- Councilman Mark Squilla hosts NFL Draft Party at Prime Stache Restaurant, 220 S. Broad St., 6-9 p.m. Special guests, signed Eagles gear. Hail Mary Pass $2,500, Touchdown $1,000, Field Goal $500, General Admission $100. Payable to “Squilla for Council,” P.O. Box 37332, Phila., PA 19148. RSVP: Brittany@lperrygroup.com. For info: (215) 893-4281.
Apr. 27- Committee to Re-elect Rep. John Taylor hosts annual Historical Site Cigar & Wine Tasting at Colonial Dames of Phila., 1630 Latimer St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets $250. Sponsorships available.
Apr. 27- Rebecca Womack and Fair Districts PA host “End Gerrymandering & Redistricting” Event at USciences, Griffith Ha. C, 600 S. 43rd St., 7-8:30 p.m.
Apr. 27- Green Party of Phila. holds Membership Mtg. at Shissler Rec, 1800 Blair St., 7 p.m.
Apr. 27- State Rep. Stephen Kinsey hosts “State of the State” town hall mtg. at 2nd Macedonia Bapt. Ch., 1301 W. Ruscomb St., 6-8 p.m. State & city elected officials & administrators. For info: (215) 849-6592.
Apr. 28- Mt. Hebron Bapt. Ch. Hosts Free Community Day at Church Ha., 1417 Wharton St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Items for kids, ladies, men, home, etc. Free to all. Bring shopping bags & carts. For info: 215) 336-8163.
Apr. 29- State Sen. John Sabatina hosts Shredding at12361 Academy Rd., 9 a.m.-12 m. Free. For info: (215) 695-1020.
Apr. 29- Several elected officials host Shredding at Prince Hall Masonic Lodge, 4301 N. Broad St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free.
Apr. 29- 12th Ward, 23rd Div. hosts Community Breakfast at Wissahickon Boys & Girls Cl., 328 W. Coulter St., 10 a.m.-12 m. For info: Jeff Templeton www.jefftempleton.com.
Apr. 29- United Voices for Phila. hosts DA Candidates Forum at CCP, 1700 Spring Garden St., 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Apr. 29- DA Candidates Forum is held at CCP, 1600 Spring Garden St., 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Apr. 29- Grands as Parents host Skating Party at Carmen Skating Rink, 3226 Germantown Ave., 4 p.m.
Apr. 29- Congressman Dwight Evans hosts Birthday Party Pre-Election Fundraiser at Hilton City Li. Hot., 4200 City Ave., VIP Reception7:30-8:30 p.m., Party 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Patrons $70, Supporters $100, Friends $250, Sponsors $1,000, Hosts $2,500. For info: Mary Kate (215) 242-3213.
Apr. 30- Crisis Intervention Network Reunion Committee hosts Trip to Nat’l Mus. of African American History & Culture, Washington, D.C. Bus leaves Progress Plaza 10 a.m. Tickets $48. For info: Mike Reed (215) 796-5499.
May 2- Women for Vikki host judicial candidate Vikki Kristiansson Fundraiser at Pipeline Philly, 30 S. 15th St., 15th fl., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sponsors $500, Hosts $250, Co-Hosts $100, Friends $75. RSVP: bit.ly/womenforvikki or Melissa (215) 251-0585.
May 3- State Sen. Vincent Hughes hosts Spring Reception at South Kitchen & Jazz parlor, 600 N. Broad St., 5-7 p.m. Payable to “Citizens for Hughes,” P.O. Box 13031, Phila., PA 19101. For info: Greta Greta@RittenhousePolitical.com or (215) 251-0585.
May 3- Joseph J. Kelly hosts Fundraiser for judicial candidate George Twardy at 1925 Lounge, 111 S. 17th St., 6-8 p.m. Sponsorship levels $250, $500, $1,000 & $2,500.
May 3- Liquori Acad. hosts “Boundless Celebration” at Sheet Metal Workers Union Ha., 1301 S. Columbus Blvd., 6-9 p.m. MC Joe Piscopo. Concert performance by Hall of Famer Don Felder. 2017 Boundless Award to be given Bernie Parent. Tickets online: www.liquoriacademy.org.
May 4- Self Help Movement hosts Reception at Knowlton Mansion, 80012 Verree Rd., 6-10 p.m. Honoring Pa. National Guard’s 28th Div., 56th Brig. and Gary Tennis, former Secretary Dept. of Drug & Alcohol Programs. For info: (215) 992-6710.
May 5- Victim/Witness Services of Services of S. Phila. hosts Awards Ceremony & Silent Auction at Fleisher Art Memorial, 719 Catherine St., 6-8 p.m. Councilwoman Helen Gym receives Edward J. McLaughlin Award. Light fare, beer/wine. Tickets $50. Purchase online: www.vwssp.org.
May 6- State Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown hosts 190th Dist. Spring Fling at Smith Memorial Plg. & Playhouse, 3500 Reservoir Dr., Fairmount Pk. E., 2-4 p.m. Face-painting, silly hat parade, arts & crafts, healthy food, exercise demos; for parents, info on state programs. Bring your own chair. To register: (215)879-6615.
May 8– Democratic City Committee hosts Jefferson Jackson Day Cocktail Party at Penn’s Landing Caterers, Washington Ave. & S. Columbus Blvd, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets $150. For info: DCC (215) 241-7800.
May 9– Republican City Committee hosts Spring Cocktail Party, at Romano’s Catering, 1523 E. Wingohocking St., 6-8 p.m. Tickets $125, Sponsors $500. Checks payable to “Phila. Republican City Committee,” 3525 Cottman Ave., Phila., PA 19149
May 11- S. Phila. Business Ass’n holds Scholarship Banquet at Galdo’s Catering, 20th St. & Moyamensing Ave., cocktails 6 p.m., dinner 7 p.m. For info: spba1897@gmail.com.
May 14- Paul “Earthquake” Moore hosts Weekend of Peace at Elmwood Sk
Apr. 13- Lawrence Bozzelli is hosted Fundraiser at New Wave Café, 3rd & Catharine Sts., 5:30-7:30 p.m. For info: (267) 251-7822.
Apr. 13- Lindy Li hosts Reception for state judicial candidate Todd Eagen at Parc Rittenhouse, 228 S. 18th St., 6-8 p.m. Special guest Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Contribution levels Hosts $5,000, Co-Hosts $2,500, Sponsors $1,500, Donors $1,000, Supporters $500, Friends $250. RSVP: Seth Skversky (267) 815-1962 or seth@toddeagen.com.
Apr. 13- John McNesby hosts Fundraiser for Judge Vince Furlong at FOP Ha., 11630 Caroline Rd., 6-9 p.m. $50 for Individual Tickets. Sponsorships available. Payable to “Judge Furlong Election Committee.” For info and RSVP: (267) 571-5328 or info@electjudgefurlong.com.
Apr. 14- St. John the Evangelist hosts Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) at 21 S. 13th St., Upper Ch., 4-5 p.m.
Apr. 14- Judicial candidate Deborah Canty is hosted Fish Fry Fundraiser at Circles Lounge, 4800 N. Broad St., 5-9 p.m. Donation $15. For info: Cynthia Hayward or Pam Jones (267) 225-7902.
Apr 14- Judicial candidate Deborah Canty is hosted Fundraiser at Circles Lounge, 4800 N. Broad St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets $15.
Apr. 15- State Rep. Morgan Cephas hosts Youth Summer Employment Information Session at Rose Plg., 1300 N. 75th St., 10 a.m.-12 m. To register: (215) 879-6625.
Apr. 15- United Block Captains hosts Investiture for all block captains at Drexel U., Bossone Bldg., 32nd & Market Sts., 12-3 p.m. First 100 receive Key to the City! Must bring official card. RSVP by Apr. 7: (215) 309-5754.
Apr. 15- Ducky Birts Foundation hosts Awards at 1st Dist. Plaza, 3801 Market St., 12 m. For info & tickets: (215) 242-1220 or (215) 248-4765.
Apr. 17- Voter registration ends, 5 p.m.
Apr. 17- Easter Monday Dyngus Day Festivities at Polish Eagles Sports Cl.,, 3157 E. Thompson St., 3-8 p.m. Tickets $10, children under 12 free.
Apr. 17- 65th Ward Democratic Committee meets at Ashburner Inn, 8400 Torresdale Ave., 7 p.m. All candidates invited. For info: John (267) 334-3775 or Colleen (215) 500-0617.
Apr. 18- 11th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Fundraiser at 1900 W. Allegheny Ave., 5-7 p.m. For info: Dwayne Lilley (267) 432-3665.
Apr. 18- George Bochetto hosts Fundraiser for judicial candidate George Twardy at Bochetto & Lentz, 1542 Locust St., 6-8 p.m. Sponsorship levels $250, $500, $1,000 & $2,500.
Apr. 19- 8th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Spring Fundraiser at Vesper, 223 S. Sydenham St., 6-8 p.m. Sponsorships: Gold $750, Bronze $150, General Admission $50. RSVP: benwaxman@gmail.com by Apr. 12.
Apr. 19- Americans for Democratic Action S.E. Penna. Chapter holds Membership Mtg.at Wm. Way Ctr., 1315 Spruce St., mtg. 6:30-7:15 p.m., Talk & Discussion with Ada Nat’l Chair State Sen. Daylin Leach 7:15-9 p.m. To submit questions: SePaDA@gmail.com.
Apr. 19- Republican Women hold Meeting at United Republican Cl., 3156 Frankford Ave., 7 p.m. Parking free at dollar store across the street. Featured speaker Celeste Morales. Two awards to be given.
Apr. 20- City Commissioner Al Schmidt hosts Fundraiser at Grey Lodge Pub, 6235 Frankford Ave., 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Apr. 20- DA candidate Michael Untermeyer hosts Fundraiser at Rogues Gallery Bar & Restaurant, 11 S. 21st St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Donation $250.
Apr. 20- Joe Toogood. Esq. hosts Reception for judicial candidate George Twardy at 2704 E. County Line Rd., Ardmore, Pa., 6-8 p.m. Sponsorship levels $250, $500, $1,000 & $2,500. RSVP: Howard Mosely (267) 310-0033 or info@TwardyforJudge.Com.
Apr. 20- State Sen. Art Haywood hosts “State of the State town-hall meeting at Emanuel Rec Ctr., 8500 Pickering Ave., 7-8:30 p.m. For info: Michelle Welk (215) 242-8171.
Apr. 20- State Rep. Rosita Youngblood’s 13th Ward hosts Candidates Forum at Triumph Baptist Ch., Germantown & Hunting Pk. Aves., 6-8 p.m. Candidates contact: Charles Carn (267) 269-4608 or Cynthia Vincent (215) 704-4461 by Apr. 14.
Apr. 21- Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell and S.W. Phila. Dist. Services host Candidates Night at Kingsessing Rec Ctr., 50th St. & Kingsessing Ave., 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free dinner. All candidates invited to attend and can speak in order of attendance.
Apr. 22- State Rep. Jim Roebuck hosts Document Shredding at 4712 Baltimore Ave., 9 a.m.-12 m. No electronic or digital media. Free. For info: (215) 724-2227.
Apr. 22- Sky Community Partners hosts 5K Pt. Breeze Walk & Run at Wharton Sq. Pk., 2300 Wharton Ave., Registration 7:30 a.m., ceremony 8:15 a.m. Join many civic leaders. For info: info@skycommunitypartners.com.
Apr. 25- Judicial candidate George Twardy is hosted Fundraiser JJ Bootleggers, 35 S. 2nd St., 6-8 p.m. Sponsorship levels $250, $500, $1,000 & $2,500.
Apr. 26- Phila. Democratic Progressive Committee hosts Candidates Night at Kingsessing Free Lib., 1201 S. 51st St., 6-8 p.m.
Apr. 26- Councilman Mark Squilla hosts NFL Draft Party at Prime Stache Restaurant, 220 S. Broad St., 6-9 p.m. Special guests, signed Eagles gear. Hail Mary Pass $2,500, Touchdown $1,000, Field Goal $500, General Admission $100. Payable to “Squilla for Council,” P.O. Box 37332, Phila., PA 19148. RSVP: Brittany@lperrygroup.com. For info: (215) 893-4281.
Apr. 27- Committee to Re-elect Rep. John Taylor hosts annual Historical Site Cigar & Wine Tasting at Colonial Dames of Phila., 1630 Latimer St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets $250. Sponsorships available.
Apr. 27- Rebecca Womack and Fair Districts PA host “End Gerrymandering & Redistricting” Event at USciences, Griffith Ha. C, 600 S. 43rd St., 7-8:30 p.m.
Apr. 27- Green Party of Phila. holds Membership Mtg. at Shissler Rec, 1800 Blair St., 7 p.m.
Apr. 27- State Rep. Stephen Kinsey hosts “State of the State” town hall mtg. at 2nd Macedonia Bapt. Ch., 1301 W. Ruscomb St., 6-8 p.m. State & city elected officials & administrators. For info: (215) 849-6592.
Apr. 28- Mt. Hebron Bapt. Ch. Hosts Free Community Day at Church Ha., 1417 Wharton St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Items for kids, ladies, men, home, etc. Free to all. Bring shopping bags & carts. For info: 215) 336-8163.
Apr. 29- State Sen. John Sabatina hosts Shredding at12361 Academy Rd., 9 a.m.-12 m. Free. For info: (215) 695-1020.
Apr. 29- Several elected officials host Shredding at Prince Hall Masonic Lodge, 4301 N. Broad St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free.
Apr. 29- 12th Ward, 23rd Div. hosts Community Breakfast at Wissahickon Boys & Girls Cl., 328 W. Coulter St., 10 a.m.-12 m. For info: Jeff Templeton www.jefftempleton.com.
Apr. 29- United Voices for Phila. hosts DA Candidates Forum at CCP, 1700 Spring Garden St., 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Apr. 29- DA Candidates Forum is held at CCP, 1600 Spring Garden St., 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Apr. 29- Grands as Parents host Skating Party at Carmen Skating Rink, 3226 Germantown Ave., 4 p.m.
Apr. 29- Congressman Dwight Evans hosts Birthday Party Pre-Election Fundraiser at Hilton City Li. Hot., 4200 City Ave., VIP Reception7:30-8:30 p.m., Party 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Patrons $70, Supporters $100, Friends $250, Sponsors $1,000, Hosts $2,500. For info: Mary Kate (215) 242-3213.
Apr. 30- Crisis Intervention Network Reunion Committee hosts Trip to Nat’l Mus. of African American History & Culture, Washington, D.C. Bus leaves Progress Plaza 10 a.m. Tickets $48. For info: Mike Reed (215) 796-5499.
May 2- Women for Vikki host judicial candidate Vikki Kristiansson Fundraiser at Pipeline Philly, 30 S. 15th St., 15th fl., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sponsors $500, Hosts $250, Co-Hosts $100, Friends $75. RSVP: bit.ly/womenforvikki or Melissa (215) 251-0585.
May 3- State Sen. Vincent Hughes hosts Spring Reception at South Kitchen & Jazz parlor, 600 N. Broad St., 5-7 p.m. Payable to “Citizens for Hughes,” P.O. Box 13031, Phila., PA 19101. For info: Greta Greta@RittenhousePolitical.com or (215) 251-0585.
May 3- Joseph J. Kelly hosts Fundraiser for judicial candidate George Twardy at 1925 Lounge, 111 S. 17th St., 6-8 p.m. Sponsorship levels $250, $500, $1,000 & $2,500.
May 3- Liquori Acad. hosts “Boundless Celebration” at Sheet Metal Workers Union Ha., 1301 S. Columbus Blvd., 6-9 p.m. MC Joe Piscopo. Concert performance by Hall of Famer Don Felder. 2017 Boundless Award to be given Bernie Parent. Tickets online: www.liquoriacademy.org.
May 4- Self Help Movement hosts Reception at Knowlton Mansion, 80012 Verree Rd., 6-10 p.m. Honoring Pa. National Guard’s 28th Div., 56th Brig. and Gary Tennis, former Secretary Dept. of Drug & Alcohol Programs. For info: (215) 992-6710.
May 5- Victim/Witness Services of Services of S. Phila. hosts Awards Ceremony & Silent Auction at Fleisher Art Memorial, 719 Catherine St., 6-8 p.m. Councilwoman Helen Gym receives Edward J. McLaughlin Award. Light fare, beer/wine. Tickets $50. Purchase online: www.vwssp.org.
May 6- State Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown hosts 190th Dist. Spring Fling at Smith Memorial Plg. & Playhouse, 3500 Reservoir Dr., Fairmount Pk. E., 2-4 p.m. Face-painting, silly hat parade, arts & crafts, healthy food, exercise demos; for parents, info on state programs. Bring your own chair. To register: (215)879-6615.
May 8– Democratic City Committee hosts Jefferson Jackson Day Cocktail Party at Penn’s Landing Caterers, Washington Ave. & S. Columbus Blvd, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets $150. For info: DCC (215) 241-7800.
May 9– Republican City Committee hosts Spring Cocktail Party, at Romano’s Catering, 1523 E. Wingohocking St., 6-8 p.m. Tickets $125, Sponsors $500. Checks payable to “Phila. Republican City Committee,” 3525 Cottman Ave., Phila., PA 19149
May 11- S. Phila. Business Ass’n holds Scholarship Banquet at Galdo’s Catering, 20th St. & Moyamensing Ave., cocktails 6 p.m., dinner 7 p.m. For info: spba1897@gmail.com.
May 14- Paul “Earthquake” Moore hosts Weekend of Peace at Elmwood Skating Rink, Friday 8-11 p.m. and at Motorcycle Ride for Peace, beginning at Broad St. & Pattison Ave., Saturday 11 a.m.
May 14- Reunion Committee hosts Mother’s Day Trip to Resorts Hotel & Casino, lv. Progress Plaza, Broad & Oxford Sts., 3:30 p.m. Video bus, long-stemmed rose for all mothers, champagne toast en route. Tickets $30. For info: Mike Reed (215) 796-5499.
May 17- Primary Election
May 20- Friends of Beth Grossman, GOP candidate for DA welcomes Congressman at Meehan at reception at Pyramid Club, 1735 Market St. 5:30 to 7 pm. Contribution $250.
Jun. 9- State Rep. Stephen Kinsey hosts Senior Fair at Ctr. in the Park, 5818 Germantown Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. State & local agencies, health-care providers, volunteer opportunities, screenings, giveaways & prizes. For info (215) 849-6592.
Jun. 11-12- Indigenous Muslim Sisters hosts Nat’l Reunion at Int’l Ho., 3701 Chestnut St. Tickets $50. For info and tickets: Aisha (443) 851-9212, Saeedah (215) 828-1969, Majeedah (215) 778-2748, Ayesha (979) 319-2983.
Jun. 12- CATCH hosts Golf Classic at Old York Rd. C.C., 801 Tennis Ave., Spring House, Pa., 8 a.m. Registration & Breakfast, 10 a.m. Shotgun, 3.p. 19th Hole Anniversary Celebration & Awards. Proceeds benefit CATCH Community Scholarship Fund. For info: (215) 735-7435.
Jun. 18- Reunion Committee hosts Father’s Day Trip to Nat’l Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, D.C., lv. Progress Plaza 8:15 a.m. Video bus, MLK Memorial, complimentary museum passes, stop at Baltimore Harbor, gift for all fathers. Tickets $50. Payable to “Crisis Intervention Network, Inc.,” P.O. Box 9449, Phila., PA 19139. For info: Mike Reed (215) 796-5499.
ating Rink, Friday 8-11 p.m. and at Motorcycle Ride for Peace, beginning at Broad St. & Pattison Ave., Saturday 11 a.m.
May 14- Reunion Committee hosts Mother’s Day Trip to Resorts Hotel & Casino, lv. Progress Plaza, Broad & Oxford Sts., 3:30 p.m. Video bus, long-stemmed rose for all mothers, champagne toast en route. Tickets $30. For info: Mike Reed (215) 796-5499.
May 17- Primary Election
May 20- Friends of Beth Grossman, GOP candidate for DA welcomes Congressman at Meehan at reception at Pyramid Club, 1735 Market St. 5:30 to 7 pm. Contribution $250.
Jun. 9- State Rep. Stephen Kinsey hosts Senior Fair at Ctr. in the Park, 5818 Germantown Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. State & local agencies, health-care providers, volunteer opportunities, screenings, giveaways & prizes. For info (215) 849-6592.
Jun. 11-12- Indigenous Muslim Sisters hosts Nat’l Reunion at Int’l Ho., 3701 Chestnut St. Tickets $50. For info and tickets: Aisha (443) 851-9212, Saeedah (215) 828-1969, Majeedah (215) 778-2748, Ayesha (979) 319-2983.
Jun. 12- CATCH hosts Golf Classic at Old York Rd. C.C., 801 Tennis Ave., Spring House, Pa., 8 a.m. Registration & Breakfast, 10 a.m. Shotgun, 3.p. 19th Hole Anniversary Celebration & Awards. Proceeds benefit CATCH Community Scholarship Fund. For info: (215) 735-7435.
Jun. 18- Reunion Committee hosts Father’s Day Trip to Nat’l Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, D.C., lv. Progress Plaza 8:15 a.m. Video bus, MLK Memorial, complimentary museum passes, stop at Baltimore Harbor, gift for all fathers. Tickets $50. Payable to “Crisis Intervention Network, Inc.,” P.O. Box 9449, Phila., PA 19139. For info: Mike Reed (215) 796-5499.