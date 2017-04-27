Updated April 27th

Apr. 27- Committee to Re-elect State Rep. John Taylor hosts Historical Site Cigar & Wine Tasting at Colonial Dames of Phila., 1630 Latimer St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets $250. Sponsorships available.

Apr. 27- Rebecca Womack and Fair Districts PA host “End Gerrymandering & Redistricting” Event at USciences, Griffith Ha. C, 600 S. 43rd St., 7-8:30 p.m.

Apr. 27- Green Party of Phila. holds Membership Mtg. at Shissler Rec, 1800 Blair St., 7 p.m.

Apr. 27- State Rep. Stephen Kinsey hosts “State of the State” town hall mtg. at 2nd Macedonia Bapt. Ch., 1301 W. Ruscomb St., 6-8 p.m. State & city elected officials & administrators. For info: (215) 849-6592.

Apr. 28- Mt. Hebron Bapt. Ch. Hosts Free Community Day at Church Ha., 1417 Wharton St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Items for kids, ladies, men, home, etc. Free to all. Bring shopping bags & carts. For info: 215) 336-8163.

Apr.28- Ohio Gov. John Kasich is featured at Speaker Series, Mus. of American Revolution, 101 S 3rd St., 6-7 p.m.

Apr. 28- 28th & 47th Ward Democratic Committees host Fundraiser at Pub Web, 1527 C.B. Moore Ave., 7 p.m. Donations $20, Candidates $45.

Apr. 29- State Sen. John Sabatina hosts Shredding at12361 Academy Rd., 9 a.m.-12 m. Free. For info: (215) 695-1020.

Apr. 29- AARP, with several elected officials host Shredding at Prince Hall Masonic Lodge, 4301 N. Broad St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. All items must be in paper bags. For info: 1 (866) 389-5654.

Apr. 29- 12th Ward, 23rd Div. hosts Community Breakfast at Wissahickon Boys & Girls Cl., 328 W. Coulter St., 10 a.m.-12 m. For info: Jeff Templeton www.jefftempleton.com.

Apr. 29- State Rep. John Taylor hosts Drug Take Back Day at Frankford & Cottman Aves., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. All pharmaceutical drugs must be in sealed containers. Liquid pharmaceuticals in the original container. Personal information should be removed or blotted out. Prescription and OTC medications and pet medicines.

Apr. 29- United Voices for Phila. hosts DA Candidates Forum at CCP, 1700 Spring Garden St., 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Apr. 29- Grands as Parents hosts Skating Party at Carmen Skating Rink, 3226 Germantown Ave., 4 p.m.

Apr. 29- Marissa Brumbach is hosted Beef & Beer Salute at Vikings New Year’s Cl., 1815 S. 11th St., 2nd fl., 7-11 p.m. $30 ticket at door.

Apr. 29- Congressman Dwight Evans hosts Birthday Party Pre-Election Fundraiser at Hilton City Li. Hot., 4200 City Ave., VIP Reception7:30-8:30 p.m., Party 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Patrons $70, Supporters $100, Friends $250, Sponsors $1,000, Hosts $2,500. For info: Mary Kate (215) 242-3213.

Apr. 30- Crisis Intervention Network Reunion Committee hosts Trip to Nat’l Mus. of African American History & Culture, Washington, D.C. Bus leaves Progress Plaza 10 a.m. Tickets $48. For info: Mike Reed (215) 796-5499.

May 1– Kensington Community Food Coop hosts Groundbreaking at Frankford & Lehigh Aves., 11 a.m.

May 1- Mike Cibik hosts Fundraiser for Judge Paula Patrick at Paddy Whack’s Irish Sports Pub, 150 South St, 6-9 p.m. Contributions $40, Host Committee $125, VIP $250.

May 2- Women for Vikki host judicial candidate Vikki Kristiansson Fundraiser at Pipeline Philly, 30 S. 15th St., 15th fl., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sponsors $500, Hosts $250, Co-Hosts $100, Friends $75. RSVP: bit.ly/womenforvikki or Melissa (215) 251-0585.

May 2- Judge Lucretia Clemons is hosted Cocktail Reception at Pyramid Cl., 1735 Market St., 51st fl., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Hors d’oeuvres. Contribution levels $1,000, $250, $100. For info: www.lucretia4judge.com.

May 2- State Rep. Mike Driscoll & Mike McAllister host Cocktail Reception for Judge Vincent Melchiorre at Ashburner Inn, 8400 Torresdale Ave., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets $50; Friends $200, Hosts $500, Supporters $12,000, Patrons $2,500. Payable to “Committee to Elect Vince Melchiorre Judge,” 1600 Locust St., Phila., PA 19103. RSVP: Taylor Daukaus (267) 671-7208 or judgemelchiorre@gmail.com.

May 2- Greater N.E. Chamber of Commerce hosts DA Candidate Debate at Cottage Green, 9001 Ashton Rd., 7-9 p.m.

May 3- State Rep. Morgan Cephas hosts Senor Chat ’N Chew at Mt. Carmel Bapt. Ch., 5732 Race St., 1:30-3:30 p.m. Medical screenings, government info. For info: (215) 879-6625.

May 3- State Sen. Vincent Hughes hosts Fundraiser at South Kitchen & Jazz Parlor, 600 N. Broad St., 5-7 p.m. For info: Greta at (215) 251-0585 or Greta@RittenhousePolitical.com.

May 3- Judicial candidate Leon Goodman is hosted Happy Hour at Ladder 15, 1528 Sansom St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Young Professionals $50, Guests $100, Friends $250, Sponsors $500. Payable to “Goodman for Judge,” 1515 Market St., Stu. 1200, Phila., PA 19102. Or http://goodmanforjudge.com/donate/.

May 3– Mike Cibik & Monika Czapla host reception for Judge Vincent Furlong at 334 S. Front St., 6-9 p.m. Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. Sponsors $100, higher sponsorships available. Checks payable to “Judge Furlong Election Committee.”

May 3- Joseph J. Kelly hosts Fundraiser for judicial candidate George Twardy at 1925 Lounge, 111 S. 17th St., 6-8 p.m. Sponsorship levels $250, $500, $1,000 & $2,500.

May 3- Liguori Acad. hosts “Boundless Celebration” at Sheet Metal Workers Union Ha., 1301 S. Columbus Blvd., 6-9 p.m. MC Joe Piscopo. Concert performance by Hall of Famer Don Felder. 2017 Boundless Award to be given Bernie Parent. Tickets online: www.liquoriacademy.org.

May 3- Michael Cibik & Monika Czapla host Reception for Judge Vincent Furlong at 334 S. Front St., 6-9 p.m. Cocktails & hors d’oeuvres. Sponsors $100, Silver $250, Gold $500, Platinum $1,000,

Titanium $2,500. Payable to “Judge Furlong Election Committee.” For info Mike (215) 704-5668.

May 4- Self Help Movement hosts Reception at Knowlton Mansion, 80012 Verree Rd., 6-10 p.m. Honoring Pa. National Guard’s 28th Div., 56th Brig. and Gary Tennis, former Secretary Dept. of Drug & Alcohol Programs. $125 per person. For info: (215) 992-6710.

May 5- Victim/Witness Services of Services of S. Phila. hosts Awards Ceremony & Silent Auction at Fleisher Art Mem., 719 Catherine St., 6-8 p.m. Councilwoman Helen Gym receives Edward J. McLaughlin Award. Light fare, beer/wine. Tickets $50. Purchase online: www.vwssp.org.

May 5- Sid Booker & Sheriff Jewell Williams host Candidates Meet & Greet Night at Club LaPointe, Broad St. & Belfield Ave., 5:30-8 p.m. Meet elected celebrities as well.

May 5- Judicial candidate Wendi Barish is hosted 1st Friday Fundraiser at Old City Collective, 222b Race St., 6-8 p.m. Contribution Levels: Guests $50, Supporters $100, Friends $250, Advocates $500, Hosts $1,000, Patrons $1,500. Payable to “Friends of Wendi Barish.” For info: Ellen Ragone (609) 410-2640.

May 6- State Sen. Anthony Williams State Rep. Joanna McClinton host Shredding Event at Cobbs Ck. Shopping Ctr., 58th St. & Baltimore Ave., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. For info: (215) 492-2980 or (215) 748-6712.

May 6- 36th Ward Community Progressives host Candidates Meet & Greet at Amer. Legion, 1944 Federal St., 6-9 p.m. Candidates $25.

May 8- Democratic City Committee hosts Jefferson Jackson Day Cocktail Party at Penn’s Landing Caterers, Washington Ave. & S. Columbus Blvd, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets $150. For info: DCC (215) 241-7800.

May 8- DA candidate Beth Grossman for DA Pyramid Club, 1735 Market St., 5:30-7 p.m. Featuring Congressman Pat Meehan.

May 9- Republican City Committee hosts Spring Cocktail Party at Romano’s Catering, 1523 E. Wingohocking St., 6-8 p.m. Tickets $125, Sponsors $500. Checks payable to “Phila. Republican City Committee,” 3525 Cottman Ave., Phila., PA 19149.

May 9- Elliott Cohen, Carla Cain, Michael Lambert & Abu Edwards of Millennials in Action host Fundraiser for judicial candidate Rania Major at Pyramid Cl., 1735 Market St., 6-8 p.m. Candidates $100, Supporters $1,000, Sponsors $2,000, Benefactors $2,500+. $8 parking for attendees. Payable to “Friends of Rania Major,” 1806 Kater St., Phila., PA 19146. RSVP: Ryan Murphy (610) 509-4406.

May 9- Councilman David Oh & Small Business Council host Judicial Candidates at Saigon Maxim, 612 Washington Ave., 6:30-8:30 p.m. Public invited.

May 10- Marissa Brumbach is hosted Fundraiser at 1518 Bar & Grill, 1518 Sansom St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Complimentary drinks & buffet. Guests $$50, Bronze $100, Silver $250, Gold $500, Platinum $1,000, Titanium $1,500. Payable to “Committee to Elect Marissa Brumbach,” 2408 S. Jessup St., Phila., PA 19148 or at door. For info: Karen Sugarman (215) 370-1423(c) or ksugarman1@gmail.com.

May 10- Lawrence Bozzelli is hosted Fundraiser at Mace’s Crossing, 1714 Cherry St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Donations $75. For info: (267) 251-7822.

May 11- S. Phila. Business Ass’n holds Scholarship Banquet at Galdo’s Catering, 20th St. & Moyamensing Ave., cocktails 6 p.m., dinner 7 p.m. For info: spba1897@gmail.com.

May 11– Tacony Holmesburg Town Watch meets at Tacony Baptist Ch., 4715 Disston St., 7 p.m. Candidates welcome.

May 13- Gateway to Re-Entry Local 2135 hosts Gala Dinner, Hilton City Line Hotel, 4200 City Ave., 6 p.m. Tickets $60. For info: Tracey L. Fisher (267) 622-5169.

May 14- Paul “Earthquake” Moore hosts Weekend of Peace at Elmwood Skating Rink, Friday 8-11 p.m. and at Motorcycle Ride for Peace, beginning at Broad St. & Pattison Ave., Saturday 11 a.m.

May 14- Reunion Committee hosts Mother’s Day Trip to Resorts Hotel & Casino, lv. Progress Plaza, Broad & Oxford Sts., 3:30 p.m. Video bus, long-stemmed rose for all mothers, champagne toast en route. Tickets $30. For info: Mike Reed (215) 796-5499.

May 16- Primary Election Day.

May 18- Union League Armed Services Council hosts Armed Forces Day Lunch at 140 S. Broad St., 11:30 a.m. Anthony Carrelli, Pa. Adjutant Gen’l, guest speaker. Tickets $40.

May 20- State Rep. Joanna McClinton hosts Community Day at Add B. Anderson ES, 1034 S. 60th St., 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Parade for peace, health screenings & info, entertainment, children’s activities. For info: (215) 748-6712.

May 24- City & State PA hosts “PA Power 100 2017” at SugarHouse Casino Event Ctr., 1001 N. Delaware Ave., 5:30 p.m. Open bar, hors d’oeuvres. Tickets $55, 4-pack $195, Power-Pack of 8 $375. For info: events@cityandstatepa.com or Allison Murphy (215) 755-2000. For info on programming, advertising or sponsorship: David Alpher dalpher@cityandstatepa.com.

Jun. 5- TWU Local 234 hosts “Take Care of Our Own” Golf Outing at Northampton Valley C.C. Contributions are tax-deductible. For info: (215) 972-4140.

Jun. 9- State Rep. Stephen Kinsey hosts Senior Fair at Ctr. in the Park, 5818 Germantown Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. State & local agencies, health-care providers, volunteer opportunities, screenings, giveaways & prizes. For info (215) 849-6592.

Jun. 10- State Rep. John Taylor hosts Kids Health & Safety Fair at Cione Plg., Aramingo & Lehigh Aves., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. RSVP: (215) 708-3139.

Jun. 11-12- Indigenous Muslim Sisters hosts Nat’l Reunion at Int’l Ho., 3701 Chestnut St. Tickets $50. For info and tickets: Aisha (443) 851-9212, Saeedah (215) 828-1969, Majeedah (215) 778-2748, Ayesha (979) 319-2983.

Jun. 12- CATCH hosts Golf Classic at Old York Rd. C.C., 801 Tennis Ave., Spring House, Pa., 8 a.m. Registration & Breakfast, 10 a.m. Shotgun, 3.p. 19th Hole Anniversary Celebration & Awards. Proceeds benefit CATCH Community Scholarship Fund. For info: (215) 735-7435.

Jun. 15-18- Pa. Federation of Dem. Women holds Convention at Hilton Scranton, 100 Adams Ave., Scranton Pa.

Jun. 18- Reunion Committee hosts Father’s Day Trip to Nat’l Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, D.C., lv. Progress Plaza 8:15 a.m. Video bus, MLK Memorial, complimentary museum passes, stop at Baltimore Harbor, gift for all fathers. Tickets $50. Payable to “Crisis Intervention Network, Inc.,” P.O. Box 9449, Phila., PA 19139. For info: Mike Reed (215) 796-5499.

Jun. 22- Tribute to Commissioner Lisa Deeley is held at Field House, 1150 Filbert St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets $250 up. RSVP deeleyforphilly.com.

