NEW YEAR SHOWS CAMBODIANS IN BLOOM
LEADERS of Philadelphia’s Cambodian American community, one of the largest in the USA, celebrated their New Year as well as Mother’s Day at 7th Street & Moyamensing Avenue last Sunday.
GRILLMISTRESS Thy prepares skewered meaty delicacies – a way Cambodians welcome in their mid-spring New Year.
WHILE younger kids scampered about, teenagers clustered together for selfies.
L-R AT THE street fair were business leader Hor Chou; S. Philly’s Dan Cheou, principal of Furness High School and the first Cambodian American in the school hierarchy; and Councilman Mark Squilla.
STATE POLICE Officers James and Chen manned a recruiting table, as did the Fire Department. These agencies offer good jobs for Asian Americans with high-school degrees.
L-R, CAMBODIAN Ambassador to the USA Bun Rong Chin, Laborers’ District Council strategist Ken Washington and Councilman Mark Squilla salute one of the USA’s largest Cambodian communities.
CAMBODIAN American Girls Empowering performed a traditional “wishing dance” with pizazz.