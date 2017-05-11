Updated May 11th

May 11- Michael Nix, Michael Lambert & Clayton Hall host Fundraiser for judicial candidate Shanese Johnson at 2101 Pine St., 5:30-7 p.m. Contribution levels $100, $250, $500 & $1,000.

May 11- CeasefirePA hosts “The Flow” at TGI Friday’s, 1776 B. Franklin Pkwy., 5:30-8:30 p.m. 1/2 –price apps & drinks. Councilman Kenyatta Johnson is DJ. Donations $10 or more. For info: Michael Cogbill (267) 239-3532.DJ.

May 11- S. Phila. Business Ass’n holds Scholarship Banquet at Galdo’s Catering, 20th St. & Moyamensing Ave., cocktails 6 p.m., dinner 7 p.m. For info: spba1897@gmail.com.

May 11– Tacony Holmesburg Town Watch meets at Tacony Baptist Ch., 4715 Disston St., 7 p.m. Candidates welcome.

May 11– Liberty City Democrats host Spring Fundraiser at Stir Lounge, 1705 Chancellor St., 7 p.m. Special guest: Gov. Tom Wolf. Contributions $40 to $1,000.

May 11- University City Republican Cl. Hosts Young Republicans Reception at 4256 Regent Sq., 7 p.m. Free intro to the 2017 primary. For info: Ross Wolfe (610) 745-1626 or RossWolfe@comcast.net.

May 12- 16th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Fish Fry at Lou & Choo’s, 2101 W. Hunting Pk. Ave., 5-9 p.m. Tickets $12. For info: Andrew Smith (215) 609) 5876.

May 13- Judicial candidate Shanese Johnson is hosted Fundraiser at Circles, Broad & Rockland Sts., 2-6 p.m.

May 13– Veteran Boxers Ass’n hosts Fundraiser at VBA Club, 2733 E. Clearfield St., 2-6 p.m. Draft beer, wine & food. Donations $30. For info: Fred Druding, Jr. (215) 221-2374.

May 13- Gateway to Re-Entry Local 2135 hosts Gala Dinner, Hilton City Line Hotel, 4200 City Ave., 6 p.m. Tickets $60. For info: Tracey L. Fisher (267) 622-5169.

May 14- Paul “Earthquake” Moore hosts Weekend of Peace at Elmwood Skating Rink, Friday 8-11 p.m. and at Motorcycle Ride for Peace, beginning at Broad St. & Pattison Ave., Saturday 11 a.m.

May 14- Reunion Committee hosts Mother’s Day Trip to Resorts Hotel & Casino, lv. Progress Plaza, Broad & Oxford Sts., 3:30 p.m. Video bus, long-stemmed rose for all mothers, champagne toast en route. Tickets $30. For info: Mike Reed (215) 796-5499.

May 16- Primary Election Day.

May 17- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts Town Hall Mtg. at Cook Wissahickon ES Cafeteria, 201 E. Salaignac St.,7 p.m. Focus on Henry Ave. safety project. For info: Will Hughes ((717) 787-7895, ext. 6136.

May 18- Union League Armed Services Council hosts Armed Forces Day Lunch at 140 S. Broad St., 11:30 a.m. Anthony Carrelli, Pa. Adjutant Gen’l, guest speaker. Tickets $40.

May 19- State Sen. Sharif Street, Divine Sources & Temple U. Health System host “Take Back Your Health” at Temple Admin. Services Bldg., 2450 W. Hunting Pk. Ave., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Control health and heal body. Must register with the Senator’s N.W. Dist. Office: (215) 457-5200.

May 20- State Rep. Joanna McClinton hosts Community Day at Add B. Anderson ES, 1034 S. 60th St., 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Parade for peace, health screenings & info, entertainment, children’s activities. For info: (215) 748-6712.

May 20- State Rep. Steven Kinsey hosts “Vets Salute” at-Treasures, 5549 Germantown Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuskegee Airmen honored. Veterans services. Free

May 20- Asian American Heritage Month Celebration, Franklin Square Park, 6th & Race Sts., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

May 20-21- S. 9th Street Italian Mkt. Festival, along South 9th Street, from Wharton to Fitzwater Sts., 11 a.m.-6 p.m. rain or shine.

May 20- State Rep. Jim Roebuck hosts Senior Health-Care Seminar at Renaissance Health Care & Rehabilitation, 4712 Chester Ave., 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured speaker: Congressman Dwight Evans. Light refreshments. For info: (215) 724-2227.

May 22- Lindy Li hosts US Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand at Parc Rittenhouse, 225 S. 18th St., 12:30 p.m. Tickets $500.

May 24- City & State PA hosts “PA Power 100 2017” at SugarHouse Casino Event Ctr., 1001 N. Delaware Ave., 5:30 p.m. Open bar, hors d’oeuvres. Tickets $55, 4-pack $195, Power-Pack of 8 $375. For info: events@cityandstatepa.com or Allison Murphy (215) 755-2000. For info on programming, advertising or sponsorship: David Alpher dalpher@cityandstatepa.com.

May 25- State Rep. Stephen Kinsey hosts “State of the State” town-hall mtg. at 1st United Meth. Ch., 6001 Germantown Ave., 6-8 p.m. City & state officials present to answer questions. For info: Marcia Willis (215) 849-6592.

May 25- Green Party of Phila. Membership Mtg. at Shissler Rec Ctr., 1800 Blair St. (near Girard Ave), 7 p.m. For info: www.gpop.org.

Jun. 4— Phila. Ky. Colonels Fundraiser supports Morris Animal Refuge at Stephie’s Caterers, 1815 S. 11th St., 6-8 p.m. Animals for Adoption will be available. Sponsors welcome! For info: (267) 639-9939.

Jun. 5- TWU Local 234 hosts “Take Care of Our Own” Golf Outing at Northampton Valley C.C. Contributions are tax-deductible. For info: (215) 972-4140.

Jun. 9- State Rep. Stephen Kinsey hosts Senior Fair at Ctr. in the Park, 5818 Germantown Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. State & local agencies, health-care providers, volunteer opportunities, screenings, giveaways & prizes. For info (215) 849-6592.

Jun. 10- State Rep. John Taylor hosts Kids Health & Safety Fair at Cione Plg., Aramingo & Lehigh Aves., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. RSVP: (215) 708-3139.

Jun. 11-12- Indigenous Muslim Sisters hosts Nat’l Reunion at Int’l Ho., 3701 Chestnut St. Tickets $50. For info and tickets: Aisha (443) 851-9212, Saeedah (215) 828-1969, Majeedah (215) 778-2748, Ayesha (979) 319-2983.

Jun. 12- CATCH hosts Golf Classic at Old York Rd. C.C., 801 Tennis Ave., Spring House, Pa., 8 a.m. Registration & Breakfast, 10 a.m. Shotgun, 3.p. 19th Hole Anniversary Celebration & Awards. Proceeds benefit CATCH Community Scholarship Fund. For info: (215) 735-7435.

Jun. 15-18- Pa. Federation of Dem. Women holds Convention at Hilton Scranton, 100 Adams Ave., Scranton Pa.

Jun. 18- Reunion Committee hosts Father’s Day Trip to Nat’l Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, D.C., lv. Progress Plaza 8:15 a.m. Video bus, MLK Memorial, complimentary museum passes, stop at Baltimore Harbor, gift for all fathers. Tickets $50. Payable to “Crisis Intervention Network, Inc.,” P.O. Box 9449, Phila., PA 19139. For info: Mike Reed (215) 796-5499.

Jun. 22- Tribute to Commissioner Lisa Deeley is held at Field House, 1150 Filbert St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets $250 up. RSVP deeleyforphilly.com.

