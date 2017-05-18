Updated May 18th

May 18- Union League Armed Services Council hosts Armed Forces Day Lunch at 140 S. Broad St., 11:30 a.m. Anthony Carrelli, Pa. Adjutant Gen’l, guest speaker. Tickets $40.
May 19- State Sen. Sharif Street, Divine Sources & Temple U. Health System host “Take Back Your Health” at Temple Admin. Services Bldg., 2450 W. Hunting Pk. Ave., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Control health and heal body. Must register with the Senator’s N.W. Dist. Office: (215) 457-5200.
May 20- State Rep. Joanna McClinton hosts Community Day at Add B. Anderson ES, 1034 S. 60th St., 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Parade for peace, health screenings & info, entertainment, children’s activities. For info: (215) 748-6712.
May 20- State Rep. Steven Kinsey hosts “Vets Salute” at-Treasures, 5549 Germantown Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuskegee Airmen honored. Veterans services. Free
May 20- Asian American Heritage Month Celebration, Franklin Square Park, 6th & Race Sts., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
May 20-21- S. 9th Street Italian Mkt. Festival, along South 9th Street, from Wharton to Fitzwater Sts., 11 a.m.-6 p.m. rain or shine.
May 20- State Rep. Jim Roebuck hosts Senior Health-Care Seminar at Renaissance Health Care & Rehabilitation, 4712 Chester Ave., 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured speaker: Congressman Dwight Evans. Light refreshments. For info: (215) 724-2227.
May 20- State Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown hosts Community Day at Overbrook Beacon Comm. Empowerment Ctr., 5621 Lancaster Ave., 12-5 p.m. Food, fun, moonbounce, giveaways, info on state programs. For info: (215) 879-6615.
May 22- Lindy Li hosts US Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand at Parc Rittenhouse, 225 S. 18th St., 12:30 p.m. Tickets $500.
May 24- City & State PA hosts “PA Power 100 2017” at SugarHouse Casino Event Ctr., 1001 N. Delaware Ave., 5:30 p.m. Open bar, hors d’oeuvres. Tickets $55, 4-pack $195, Power-Pack of 8 $375. For info: events@cityandstatepa.com or Allison Murphy (215) 755-2000. For info on programming, advertising or sponsorship: David Alpher dalpher@cityandstatepa.com.
May 25- State Rep. Stephen Kinsey hosts “State of the State” town-hall mtg. at 1st United Meth. Ch., 6001 Germantown Ave., 6-8 p.m. City & state officials present to answer questions. For info: Marcia Willis (215) 849-6592.
May 25- Green Party of Phila. Membership Mtg. at Shissler Rec Ctr., 1800 Blair St. (near Girard Ave), 7 p.m. For info: www.gpop.org.
Jun. 2- Laborers’ Local 332 hosts retirement party for Cheryl Lee at 1310 Wallace St., 6-10 p.m. For info: Tamica Bacon (215) 765-6272 ext. 122.
Jun. 4– Phila. Ky. Colonels Fundraiser supports Morris Animal Refuge at Stephie’s Caterers, 1815 S. 11th St., 6-8 p.m. Animals for Adoption will be available. Sponsors welcome! For info: (267) 639-9939.
Jun. 5- TWU Local 234 hosts “Take Care of Our Own” Golf Outing at Northampton Valley C.C. Contributions are tax-deductible. For info: (215) 972-4140.
Jun. 9- State Rep. Stephen Kinsey hosts Senior Fair at Ctr. in the Park, 5818 Germantown Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. State & local agencies, health-care providers, volunteer opportunities, screenings, giveaways & prizes. For info (215) 849-6592.
Jun. 10- State Rep. John Taylor hosts Kids Health & Safety Fair at Cione Plg., Aramingo & Lehigh Aves., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. RSVP: (215) 708-3139.
Jun. 11-12- Indigenous Muslim Sisters hosts Nat’l Reunion at Int’l Ho., 3701 Chestnut St. Tickets $50. For info and tickets: Aisha (443) 851-9212, Saeedah (215) 828-1969, Majeedah (215) 778-2748, Ayesha (979) 319-2983.
Jun. 12- CATCH hosts Golf Classic at Old York Rd. C.C., 801 Tennis Ave., Spring House, Pa., 8 a.m. Registration & Breakfast, 10 a.m. Shotgun, 3.p. 19th Hole Anniversary Celebration & Awards. Proceeds benefit CATCH Community Scholarship Fund. For info: (215) 735-7435.
Jun. 15-18- Pa. Federation of Dem. Women holds Convention at Hilton Scranton, 100 Adams Ave., Scranton Pa.
Jun. 18- Reunion Committee hosts Father’s Day Trip to Nat’l Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, D.C., lv. Progress Plaza 8:15 a.m. Video bus, MLK Memorial, complimentary museum passes, stop at Baltimore Harbor, gift for all fathers. Tickets $50. Payable to “Crisis Intervention Network, Inc.,” P.O. Box 9449, Phila., PA 19139. For info: Mike Reed (215) 796-5499.
Jun. 22- Tribute to Commissioner Lisa Deeley is held at Field House, 1150 Filbert St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets $250 up. RSVP deeleyforphilly.com.