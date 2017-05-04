Updated May 4th

May 4- Self Help Movement hosts Reception at Knowlton Mansion, 80012 Verree Rd., 6-10 p.m. Honoring Pa. National Guard’s 28th Div., 56th Brig. and Gary Tennis, former Secretary Dept. of Drug & Alcohol Programs. $125 per person. For info: (215) 992-6710.

May 4- Sen. Shirley Kitchen’s 20th Ward hosts meeting at APM, 1950 N. 9th St., at 6pm. All candidates invited free.

May 5- Victim/Witness Services of Services of S. Phila. hosts Awards Ceremony & Silent Auction at Fleisher Art Mem., 719 Catherine St., 6-8 p.m. Councilwoman Helen Gym receives Edward J. McLaughlin Award. Light fare, beer/wine. Tickets $50. Purchase online: www.vwssp.org.

May 5- Sid Booker & Sheriff Jewell Williams host Candidates Meet & Greet Night at Club LaPointe, Broad St. & Belfield Ave., 5:30-8 p.m. Meet elected celebrities as well.

May 5- Judicial candidate Wendi Barish is hosted 1st Friday Fundraiser at Old City Collective, 222b Race St., 6-8 p.m. Contribution Levels: Guests $50, Supporters $100, Friends $250, Advocates $500, Hosts $1,000, Patrons $1,500. Payable to “Friends of Wendi Barish.” For info: Ellen Ragone (609) 410-2640.

May 6- State Sen. Anthony Williams State Rep. Joanna McClinton host Shredding Event at Cobbs Ck. Shopping Ctr., 58th St. & Baltimore Ave., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. For info: (215) 492-2980 or (215) 748-6712.

May 6- State Rep. Vanessa Brown hosts 190th Legislative Dist. Spring Fling at Smith Mem. Plg., 3500 Reservoir Dr., Fairmount Pk. E., 2-4 p.m. Bring your own chair. To register: (215) 879-6615.

May 6- 36th Ward Community Progressives host Candidates Meet & Greet at Amer. Legion, 1944 Federal St., 6-9 p.m. Candidates $25.

May 7- Judicial candidate Shanese Johnson is hosted Fish Fry Fundraiser at Champagne, 121 E. Chelten Ave., 5-9 p.m. Donation $15.

May 8- Democratic City Committee hosts Jefferson Jackson Day Cocktail Party at Penn’s Landing Caterers, Washington Ave. & S. Columbus Blvd, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets $150. For info: DCC (215) 241-7800.

May 8- DA candidate Beth Grossman for DA Pyramid Club, 1735 Market St., 5:30-7 p.m. Featuring Congressman Pat Meehan.

May 9- Larry Ceisler & Lina Hartocollis host Fundraiser for Superior Ct. candidate Ellen Ceisler at Montgomery McCracken, Justice Roberts Rm., 123 S. Broad St., 28th fl., 5:30-7:30 p.m. RSVP: (215) 735-6760.

May 9- Republican City Committee hosts Spring Cocktail Party at Romano’s Catering, 1523 E. Wingohocking St., 6-8 p.m. Tickets $125, Sponsors $500. Checks payable to “Phila. Republican City Committee,” 3525 Cottman Ave., Phila., PA 19149.

May 9- Elliott Cohen, Carla Cain, Michael Lambert & Abu Edwards of Millennials in Action host Fundraiser for judicial candidate Rania Major at Pyramid Cl., 1735 Market St., 6-8 p.m. Candidates $100, Supporters $250, Friends $500, Sponsors $1,000, Benefactors $1000. $8 parking for attendees. Payable to “Friends of Rania Major,” 1806 Kater St., Phila., PA 19146. RSVP: Ryan Murphy (610) 509-4406.

May 9- Councilman David Oh & Small Business Council host Judicial Candidates at Saigon Maxim, 612 Washington Ave., 6:30-8:30 p.m. Public invited.

May 10- Marissa Brumbach is hosted Fundraiser at 1518 Bar & Grill, 1518 Sansom St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Complimentary drinks & buffet. Guests $50, Bronze $100, Silver $250, Gold $500, Platinum $1,000, Titanium $1,500. Payable to “Committee to Elect Marissa Brumbach,” 2408 S. Jessup St., Phila., PA 19148 or at door. For info: Karen Sugarman (215) 370-1423(c) or ksugarman1@gmail.com.

May 10- Lawrence Bozzelli is hosted Fundraiser at Mace’s Crossing, 1714 Cherry St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Donations $75. For info: (267) 251-7822.

May 10- Greet, Shop & Donate is hosted for judicial candidate Wendi Barish at Career Wardrobe, 1822 Spring Garden St., 5:30-7 p.m. Shopping is encouraged; 20% off. Clothing donations accepted. Contribution levels: Guests $50, Supporters $100, Friends $250, Advocates $500, Hosts $1,000, Patrons $1,500. Payable to “Friends of Wendi Barish.” For info: Ellen Ragone (609) 410-2640.

May 10- Judicial candidate Shanese Johnson is hosted Fish & Chicken Fry Fundraiser at X Marks the Spot, 6364 Stenton Ave., 7 p.m.

May 11- Michael Nix, Michael Lambert & Clayton Hall host Fundraiser for judicial candidate Shanese Johnson at 2101 Pine St., 5:30-7 p.m. Contribution levels $100, $250, $500 & $1,000.

May 11- CeasefirePA hosts “The Flow” at TGI Friday’s, 1776 B. Franklin Pkwy., 5:30-8:30 p.m. 1/2 –price apps & drinks. Councilman Kenyatta Johnson is DJ. Donations $10 or more. For info: Michael Cogbill (267) 239-3532.DJ.

May 11- S. Phila. Business Ass’n holds Scholarship Banquet at Galdo’s Catering, 20th St. & Moyamensing Ave., cocktails 6 p.m., dinner 7 p.m. For info: spba1897@gmail.com.

May 11– Tacony Holmesburg Town Watch meets at Tacony Baptist Ch., 4715 Disston St., 7 p.m. Candidates welcome.

May 11– Liberty City Democrats host Spring Fundraiser at Stir Lounge, 1705 Chancellor St., 7 p.m. Special guest: Gov. Tom Wolf. Contributions $40 to $1,000.

May 12- 16th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Fish Fry at Lou & Choo’s, 2101 W. Hunting Pk. Ave., 5-9 p.m. Tickets $12. For info: Andrew Smith (215) 609) 5876.

May 13- Judicial candidate Shanese Johnson is hosted Fundraiser at Circles, Broad & Rockland Sts., 2-6 p.m.

May 13- Gateway to Re-Entry Local 2135 hosts Gala Dinner, Hilton City Line Hotel, 4200 City Ave., 6 p.m. Tickets $60. For info: Tracey L. Fisher (267) 622-5169.

May 14- Paul “Earthquake” Moore hosts Weekend of Peace at Elmwood Skating Rink, Friday 8-11 p.m. and at Motorcycle Ride for Peace, beginning at Broad St. & Pattison Ave., Saturday 11 a.m.

May 14- Reunion Committee hosts Mother’s Day Trip to Resorts Hotel & Casino, lv. Progress Plaza, Broad & Oxford Sts., 3:30 p.m. Video bus, long-stemmed rose for all mothers, champagne toast en route. Tickets $30. For info: Mike Reed (215) 796-5499.

May 16- Primary Election Day.

May 18- Union League Armed Services Council hosts Armed Forces Day Lunch at 140 S. Broad St., 11:30 a.m. Anthony Carrelli, Pa. Adjutant Gen’l, guest speaker. Tickets $40.

May 19- State Sen. Sharif Street, Divine Sources & Temple U. Health System host “Take Back Your Health” at Temple Admin. Services Bldg., 2450 W. Hunting Pk. Ave., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Control health and heal body. Must register with the Senator’s N.W. Dist. Office: (215) 457-5200.

May 20- State Rep. Joanna McClinton hosts Community Day at Add B. Anderson ES, 1034 S. 60th St., 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Parade for peace, health screenings & info, entertainment, children’s activities. For info: (215) 748-6712.

May 20- Asian American Heritage Month Celebration, Franklin Square Park, 6th & Race Sts., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

May 20&21- South 9th Street Italian Market Festival, along South 9th Street, from Wharton to Fitzwater Streets from 11am to 6pm, rain or shine.

May 22- Lindy Li hosts US Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand at Parc Rittenhouse, 225 S. 18th St., 12:30 p.m. Tickets $500.

May 24- City & State PA hosts “PA Power 100 2017” at SugarHouse Casino Event Ctr., 1001 N. Delaware Ave., 5:30 p.m. Open bar, hors d’oeuvres. Tickets $55, 4-pack $195, Power-Pack of 8 $375. For info: events@cityandstatepa.com or Allison Murphy (215) 755-2000. For info on programming, advertising or sponsorship: David Alpher dalpher@cityandstatepa.com.

May 25- Green Party of Philadelphia (GPOP, www.gpop.org) membership meeting, 7:00 pm at Shissler Recreation Center, 1800 Blair Street (near Girard Ave) in Fishtown.

Jun. 5- TWU Local 234 hosts “Take Care of Our Own” Golf Outing at Northampton Valley C.C. Contributions are tax-deductible. For info: (215) 972-4140.

Jun. 9- State Rep. Stephen Kinsey hosts Senior Fair at Ctr. in the Park, 5818 Germantown Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. State & local agencies, health-care providers, volunteer opportunities, screenings, giveaways & prizes. For info (215) 849-6592.

Jun. 10- State Rep. John Taylor hosts Kids Health & Safety Fair at Cione Plg., Aramingo & Lehigh Aves., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. RSVP: (215) 708-3139.

Jun. 11-12- Indigenous Muslim Sisters hosts Nat’l Reunion at Int’l Ho., 3701 Chestnut St. Tickets $50. For info and tickets: Aisha (443) 851-9212, Saeedah (215) 828-1969, Majeedah (215) 778-2748, Ayesha (979) 319-2983.

Jun. 12- CATCH hosts Golf Classic at Old York Rd. C.C., 801 Tennis Ave., Spring House, Pa., 8 a.m. Registration & Breakfast, 10 a.m. Shotgun, 3.p. 19th Hole Anniversary Celebration & Awards. Proceeds benefit CATCH Community Scholarship Fund. For info: (215) 735-7435.

Jun. 15-18- Pa. Federation of Dem. Women holds Convention at Hilton Scranton, 100 Adams Ave., Scranton Pa.

Jun. 18- Reunion Committee hosts Father’s Day Trip to Nat’l Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, D.C., lv. Progress Plaza 8:15 a.m. Video bus, MLK Memorial, complimentary museum passes, stop at Baltimore Harbor, gift for all fathers. Tickets $50. Payable to “Crisis Intervention Network, Inc.,” P.O. Box 9449, Phila., PA 19139. For info: Mike Reed (215) 796-5499.

Jun. 22- Tribute to Commissioner Lisa Deeley is held at Field House, 1150 Filbert St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets $250 up. RSVP deeleyforphilly.com.

