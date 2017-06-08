East Passyunk Celebrates Italian National Day
RECORDING artist Felicia Punzo started the celebration by singing the Italian and American national anthems. She warmed the crowd up with a few musical numbers. Photos by Eldon Graham
It was nice for some to come on a nice day and enjoy the live entertainment underneath a shaded tree.
THINGS really got moving once people hopped aboard this train to enjoy a smooth ride on a downsized locomotive.
THIS BOAR’S HEAD was the star of the festival for most who got to sample the delectable pork from Esposito’s Porchetta.
STOGIE JOE’S Tavern served up delicious Italian goodness and even put on a musical show.
The merchants were out selling their wares to the thirsty festival walkers.
YOUNGSTER Giancarllo DeMarco had a rousing time at the Italian Street Festival jumping on the trampoline.
GLASSBORO High School Italian Club put on a festive dance in front of the excited crowd.
Italian Street Festival in celebration of Italian National Day was an exciting success as everyone got to experience some Italian culture on Passyunk Ave.
Stellar Mojo took center stage to ignite the festival with Philly native Lindsay Pagano, a former contestant on the hit television show The Voice and newest member of band.
History of Italian Immigration Museum was open for anyone who wanted to get a firsthand look at hundreds of years of Italian history on the day of celebration.