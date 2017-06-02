Movers and Shakers Mark ‘Power 100’

CITY & STATE PA magazine honored its inaugural Power 100, the 100 most-powerful people in Pennsylvania, at an award ceremony at SugarHouse Casino. Fourth on the list was US Sen. Bob Casey. Casey staffers Erin Wilson and Jack Groarke flank AFL-CIO operative Danny Bauder. Photos by Wendell Douglas and Bill Myers

DANNY BAUDER, political ace at Philadelphia Council AFL-CIO, and consultant Teresa Lundy.

L-R, PHILADELPHIA Public Record Sales Director Melissa Barrett, Urban Affairs Coalition’s Jojy Varghese and The Veterans Multi-Service Center’s Debby Derricks.

L-R, JASMINE SESSOMS, State Rep. Morgan Cephas and Rittenhouse Political Partners’ Aubrey
Montgomery.

L-R, HONOREE lobbyists Gary W. Babin (#52) and Jeff Jubelirer (#85).

L-R, MATT MILLER, consultant Teresa Lundy, Philadelphia Public Record Sales Manager Melissa Barrett and Malcolm Kenyatta.

TEAM TASCO: L-R, Nadia Ralston, #39 honoree Marian Tasco, Jasmine Sessoms and Crystal Shipman.

LEGENDARY publisher, politician and restaurateur Jim Tayoun with his wife Dolores.

L-R, ENTREPRENEUR Todd Rose, State Rep. Morgan Cephas and District 1199C’s Marcus Spivey.

HONOREE State Rep. Martina White was NAMED #56 OF Pennsylvania’s “Power 100,” the 100 most-powerful people in the Keystone State. She was joined at a reception at SugarHouse Casino by Republican 58th Ward Leader Joe Giedemann.

HARRISBURG power lobbyist and honoree Patricia Mackavage (#60) came with her husband, Mike.

KEYNOTE SPEAKER Dr. Stephen Tang, head of the University City Science Center, with his proud mother,
Helen.

THE IBEW TEAM helps power their boss, #7 honoree John Dougherty, in absentia.

L-R, COUNCILMAN Derek Green, honoree attorney Bill Sasso (#43) and publicist Kevin Feeley.

Mike Lee, a key member of Larry Krasner’s DA primary win, and former City Councilwoman Marian Tasco.

