Philadelphia City Hall Hosts Iftar Celebration
GUESTS were invited to the annual celebration of Iftar, a holy Muslim ceremony, at City Hall. This year, the event was held in City Hall Courtyard. L-R were Mistress of Ceremonies Salima Suswell, Councilman Curtis Jones, Jr., senatorial aide Omar Sabir and State Sen. Sharif Street.
UNIVERSAL AFRICAN Dance & Drum Ensemble welcomed attendees with some high stepping.
IN ATTENDANCE were, L-R, State Rep. Joanna McClinton, Councilman Derek Green and Councilwoman Blondell Reynolds Brown.
STATE SEN. Sharif Street, the first Muslim to serve in the Pennsylvania Senate, circulated through the crowd that was waiting for sunset to break their daily fast during the Muslim month of Ramadan.
PHILADELPHIA Public Record Editor Greg Salisbury shared a moment with State Rep. Morgan Cephas.
SALIMA SUSWELL was a key organizer of this Iftar event.
YOUNG Mazin Bilal gave a traditional Qur’anic recitation from memory.
SALIMA SUSWELL with her daughter Laila.
IN A TOUCHING gesture, a mother adjusts her daughter’s hair.