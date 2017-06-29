POLS ON THE STREET: Stop-and-Go Bill on the Move

BY JOE SHAHEELI

It’s not often the minority party in Harrisburg gets what it wants in the General Assembly. But the Philadelphia delegation in the State House of Representatives may be on the verge of scoring a rare win. The cause at hand is State Rep. Jordan Harris’ (D-S. Phila.) HB 1547, which aims to set sterner regulations on nuisance corner establishments that are said to foster unruly drinking, commonly known as “stop-and-go’s.”

The measure saw unanimous passage of an amendment by State Rep. Maria Donatucci (D-S. Phila.) that would make it easier to name specific areas as “saturated nuisance markets.” That vote in itself is a sign the overall bill faces little opposition in the Republican-controlled House.

A final vote was scheduled for Wednesday, as this newspaper went to press. If passed, its next stop will be the state Senate.

WAGNER DRAWS TRASH TALK

As the first Republican out of the gate in the 2018 gubernatorial race, State Sen. Scott Wagner (R-York) has become an inviting target for opposition research.

Wagner, who recently chaired a controversial hearing of the Local Government Committee in Philadelphia (see P. 6), is a newcomer to politics. He built his career as owner of Penn Waste, Inc., a waste-management company with a specialty in trash collection for small municipalities in South Central Pennsylvania.

Now Pennsylvania Spotlight, a progressive news site, is calling Wagner “a walking, talking, gavel-holding conflict of interest,” pointing out “local governments throughout Pennsylvania constitute potential future clients.”

WOODRUFF’s BAD NUMBERS

Allegheny County Common Pleas Court Judge Dwayne Woodruff, a former star on the Pittsburgh Steelers who is a Democratic nominee for Supreme Court Justice, appears to have fumbled a campaign report.

The initial filing of his Cycle 1 campaign-finance report, for the period Jan. 1-Mar. 27, dated Apr. 7, showed Woodruff with $280,000 in the bank – not a bad start for a statewide race, and impressive bait for other prospective donors.

But an amended filing dropped that number to about $35,000, down by a quarter million. That’s more than a rounding error. The corrections were not due to a single typo but reflect numerous downward adjustments, many quite substantial. Republicans

pounced on these discrepancies. Pennsylvania Republican Party Chairman Val DiGiorgio commented, “In a functioning democracy, we must have judges with the highest levels of integrity and respect for the law. By playing fast and loose with its campaign finance disclosures, Judge Woodruff’s campaign has demonstrated an appalling lack of both. This egregious misstatement of campaign contributions and deception of voters clearly calls into question Judge Woodruff’s candidacy to serve on Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court.”

OUR THOUGHTS WITH BLONDELL

Councilwoman Blondell Reynolds Brown gave this tribute to her late mother, Sadie “Toney” Reynolds:

“With a heavy heart, my siblings and I announce the passing of our mother, Sadie ‘Toney’ Reynolds which occurred on June 23.

“The entire Reynolds and Toney family is deeply saddened. Our mother was the true definition of a matriarch and the glue of our family. She dedicated her life to uplifting others. We are eternally grateful for the love, for the joy, for the Christian faith and for the life of our Mom. We ask that you keep us in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

“Sadie (Toney) Reynolds was born in Elliott, S.C. As one of 12 children, she was raised on a large family-owned farm, tending the animals, tilling the land and harvesting a variety of crops that provided sustenance for the entire family.

“She and her husband settled in Philadelphia and raised six daughters and one son. As a God-fearing woman baptized at and a member of New Zion Baptist Church, she reared her children in the church and instilled in them the value of an education, hard work, perseverance and excellence.”

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website. We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.