Updated Jun 15th

Jun. 15- State Rep. Emilio Vázquez hosts Senior Fair at Mann Older Adult Ctr. & Rivera Rec. Ctr., 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Lunch 12:30 p.m. Assistance in English and Spanish. Registration required for lunch. For info: (215) 457-5281.
Jun. 15- State Sen. Art Haywood partners with Phila. CeaseFire on “Peace in the Northwest” at Simons Rec Ctr., 7200 Woolston Ave., 5-7 p.m.
Jun. 15- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts Town Hall Mtg. at Abbotsford Comm. Ctr., 3226 McMichael St., 7 p.m. Subject is state budget. For info: Jim Strine (717) 787-7895.
Jun. 15-18- Pa. Federation of Dem. Women holds Convention at Hilton Scranton, 100 Adams Ave., Scranton, Pa.
Jun. 17- Neighborhood Gardens Trusts kicks off citywide Community Gardens Day at Las Parcelas, 2248 N. Palethorpe St., starts 10 a.m. Live music, food. Councilwoman Maria Quiñones Sánchez to speak. For info: Alan Jaffe (215) 988-8833.
Jun. 18- Reunion Committee hosts Father’s Day Trip to Nat’l Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, D.C., lv. Progress Plaza 8:15 a.m. Video bus, MLK Memorial, complimentary museum passes, stop at Baltimore Harbor, gift for all fathers. Tickets $50. Payable to “Crisis Intervention Network, Inc.,” P.O. Box 9449, Phila., PA 19139. For info: Mike Reed (215) 796-5499.
Jun. 21- Republican Women of Phila. meet at James, 1835 Arch St., 7 p.m. Keynote speaker is Jen Stefano, VP of Commonwealth Fdn. For info: Barbara Coxe barbcoxe@gmail.com.
Jun. 22- Tribute to Commissioner Lisa Deeley is held at Field House, 1150 Filbert St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets $250 up. RSVP deeleyforphilly.com.
Jul. 9- Councilman Derek Green hosts an Evening of Jazz at the Trolley Car Café, 3269 S. Ferry Rd, 5-7 p.m. Tickets $50, Friends $100, Supporters $250. Donations online at www.dereksgreen.com/contribute or payable to “The Green Fund,” P.O. Box 4984, Phila., PA 19119. RSVP: Kelly Bauer kbauerr1122@gmail.com.
Jul. 10- Jobs with Justice hosts Solidarity Awards Dinner at NUHHCE Dist. 1199C, 1319 Locust St., 5:30 p.m. Honorees: Congressman Brendan Boyle, Chris Woods, Nijmie Dzurinko, Laura Wentz and Pa. ACLU. Open bar. For info: (2315) 670-5855.