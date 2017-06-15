Updated Jun 15th

Jun. 15- State Rep. Emilio Vázquez hosts Senior Fair at Mann Older Adult Ctr. & Rivera Rec. Ctr., 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Lunch 12:30 p.m. Assistance in English and Spanish. Registration required for lunch. For info: (215) 457-5281.

Jun. 15- State Sen. Art Haywood partners with Phila. CeaseFire on “Peace in the Northwest” at Simons Rec Ctr., 7200 Woolston Ave., 5-7 p.m.

Jun. 15- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts Town Hall Mtg. at Abbotsford Comm. Ctr., 3226 McMichael St., 7 p.m. Subject is state budget. For info: Jim Strine (717) 787-7895.

Jun. 15-18- Pa. Federation of Dem. Women holds Convention at Hilton Scranton, 100 Adams Ave., Scranton, Pa.

Jun. 17- Neighborhood Gardens Trusts kicks off citywide Community Gardens Day at Las Parcelas, 2248 N. Palethorpe St., starts 10 a.m. Live music, food. Councilwoman Maria Quiñones Sánchez to speak. For info: Alan Jaffe (215) 988-8833.

Jun. 18- Reunion Committee hosts Father’s Day Trip to Nat’l Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, D.C., lv. Progress Plaza 8:15 a.m. Video bus, MLK Memorial, complimentary museum passes, stop at Baltimore Harbor, gift for all fathers. Tickets $50. Payable to “Crisis Intervention Network, Inc.,” P.O. Box 9449, Phila., PA 19139. For info: Mike Reed (215) 796-5499.

Jun. 21- Republican Women of Phila. meet at James, 1835 Arch St., 7 p.m. Keynote speaker is Jen Stefano, VP of Commonwealth Fdn. For info: Barbara Coxe barbcoxe@gmail.com.

Jun. 22- Tribute to Commissioner Lisa Deeley is held at Field House, 1150 Filbert St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets $250 up. RSVP deeleyforphilly.com.

Jul. 9- Councilman Derek Green hosts an Evening of Jazz at the Trolley Car Café, 3269 S. Ferry Rd, 5-7 p.m. Tickets $50, Friends $100, Supporters $250. Donations online at www.dereksgreen.com/contribute or payable to “The Green Fund,” P.O. Box 4984, Phila., PA 19119. RSVP: Kelly Bauer kbauerr1122@gmail.com.

Jul. 10- Jobs with Justice hosts Solidarity Awards Dinner at NUHHCE Dist. 1199C, 1319 Locust St., 5:30 p.m. Honorees: Congressman Brendan Boyle, Chris Woods, Nijmie Dzurinko, Laura Wentz and Pa. ACLU. Open bar. For info: (2315) 670-5855.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website. We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.