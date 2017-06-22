Updated Jun 22nd

Jun. 22- Tribute to Commissioner Lisa Deeley is held at Field House, 1150 Filbert St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets $250 up. RSVP deeleyforphilly.com.

Jun. 29- State Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown hosts Citywide Job Fair at Deliverance Evangelistic Ch. Fellow Ha., 2001 W. Lehigh Ave., 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Employers, workshops on résumé writing, wardrobe & interviewing skills, entrepreneurship & re-entry opportunities. For info: (215) 879-6615.

Jul. 8- Congressman Bob Brady hosts Brady Bunch at Flip Flops, 106 W. Spruce Ave., N. Wildwood, N.J., 3-7 p.m. $35. For info: (215) 241-7804.

Jul. 9- Councilman Derek Green hosts an Evening of Jazz at the Trolley Car Café, 3269 S. Ferry Rd, 5-7 p.m. Tickets $50, Friends $100, Supporters $250. Donations online at www.dereksgreen.com/contribute or payable to “The Green Fund,” P.O. Box 4984, Phila., PA 19119. RSVP: Kelly Bauer kbauerr1122@gmail.com.

Jul. 10- Jobs with Justice hosts Solidarity Awards Dinner at NUHHCE Dist. 1199C, 1319 Locust St., 5:30 p.m. Honorees: Congressman Brendan Boyle, Chris Woods, Nijmie Dzurinko, Laura Wentz and Pa. ACLU. Open bar. For info: (2315) 670-5855.

Jul. 31- Town Watch Integrated Services hosts Nat’l Night Out S. Phila. Kickoff Rally at Marconi Pk., 1300 Oregon Ave., 4-8 p.m.

Aug. 11- Councilman Mark Squilla hosts Summer Soirée at Keenan’s Pub,113 Olde New Jersey Ave., N. Wildwood, N.J., 7-10 p.m. Yachts $5,000, Sailboats $2,500, Paddleboats $1,00,General Admission $250. Payable to “Squilla for Council,” P.O. Boox 37332, Phila., PA 19148. RSVP: Brittany@lperrygroup.conm or (215) 893-4281.

