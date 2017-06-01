Updated June 1st

Jun. 1- One Day at a Time hosts “Recovery Mode” Community Concert & HIV/AIDS Candlelight Vigil at 2400 bl. W. Lehigh Ave., resource fair 12-8 p.m., free concert 4 p.m., vigil at dusk. For info: (215) 226-7860.

Jun. 2- Laborers’ Local 332 hosts retirement party for Cheryl Lee at 1310 Wallace St., 6-10 p.m. For info: Tamica Bacon (215) 765-6272 ext. 122.

Jun. 4– Phila. Ky. Colonels Fundraiser supports Morris Animal Refuge at Stephie’s Caterers, 1815 S. 11th St., 6-8 p.m. Animals for Adoption will be available. Sponsors welcome! For info: (267) 639-9939.

Jun. 5- TWU Local 234 hosts “Take Care of Our Own” Golf Outing at Northampton Valley C.C. Contributions are tax-deductible. For info: (215) 972-4140.

Jun. 7- State Sen. Larry Farnese hosts Spring Event at Waterworks, 640 Waterworks Dr., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sponsors $5,000, Hosts $2,500, Tickets $1,000. For info: Taylor Daukaus (267) 671-7208 or farnese2016@gmail.com.

Jun. 8- Councilwoman Blondell Reynolds Brown hosts Arts & Culture Fundraiser at Bridget Foy’s, 200 South St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets $50. For info: Taylor (267) 671-7208.

Jun. 8- Gov. Tom Wolf is hosted Summer Rooftop BBQ at Griffin Rooftop, 1338 Chestnut St. 6:30-8:30 p.m. For tickets: action.wolfforpa.com.

Jun. 9- State Rep. Stephen Kinsey hosts Senior Fair at Ctr. in the Park, 5818 Germantown Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. State & local agencies, health-care providers, volunteer opportunities, screenings, giveaways & prizes. For info (215) 849-6592.

Jun. 10- State Rep. John Taylor hosts Kids Health & Safety Fair at Cione Plg., Aramingo & Lehigh Aves., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. RSVP: (215) 708-3139.

Jun. 11-12- Indigenous Muslim Sisters hosts Nat’l Reunion at Int’l Ho., 3701 Chestnut St. Tickets $50. For info and tickets: Aisha (443) 851-9212, Saeedah (215) 828-1969, Majeedah (215) 778-2748, Ayesha (979) 319-2983.

Jun. 12- CATCH hosts Golf Classic at Old York Rd. C.C., 801 Tennis Ave., Spring House, Pa., 8 a.m. Registration & Breakfast, 10 a.m. Shotgun, 3.p. 19th Hole Anniversary Celebration & Awards. Proceeds benefit CATCH Community Scholarship Fund. For info: (215) 735-7435.

Jun. 15-18- Pa. Federation of Dem. Women holds Convention at Hilton Scranton, 100 Adams Ave., Scranton Pa.

Jun. 18- Reunion Committee hosts Father’s Day Trip to Nat’l Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, D.C., lv. Progress Plaza 8:15 a.m. Video bus, MLK Memorial, complimentary museum passes, stop at Baltimore Harbor, gift for all fathers. Tickets $50. Payable to “Crisis Intervention Network, Inc.,” P.O. Box 9449, Phila., PA 19139. For info: Mike Reed (215) 796-5499.

Jun. 22- Tribute to Commissioner Lisa Deeley is held at Field House, 1150 Filbert St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets $250 up. RSVP deeleyforphilly.com.

Jul. 9- Councilman Derek Green hosts an Evening of Jazz at the Trolley Car Café, 3269 S. Ferry Rd, 5-7 p.m. Tickets $50, Friends $100, Supporters $250. Donations online at www.dereksgreen.com/contribute or payable to “The Green Fund,” P.O. Box 4984, Phila., PA 19119. RSVP: Kelly Bauer kbauerr1122@gmail.com.

