Blue-Collar Dems Meet with AFL-CIO Chief

Members of the Congressional Blue Collar Caucus met last week with Richard L. Trumka, president of the AFL-CIO, to discuss the needs of blue-collar workers and how House Democrats can make it clear they will continue to serve as their champion in Washington. Trumka began the discussion with remarks on the modern challenges of labor rights and the ongoing effort by Democrats to respond to the needs of working-class families.

“We have to do better for blue-collar workers in America. And the Democratic Party has to do a better job reaching out,” said Trumka. “So I greatly appreciate the House Blue Collar Caucus for hosting me. We had an important discussion about how best to advance a pro-worker legislative agenda on everything from infrastructure to trade. I look forward to a continued dialogue and a long-term partnership with the caucus co-chairs and members.”

The Blue Collar Caucus, founded in 2016 by Congressmen Brendan F. Boyle (D-Phila.) and Marc Veasey (D-Tex.), seeks to address the growing economic strain felt by working families and reignite a Democratic platform that champions job growth, economic opportunity and workers’ rights. Fifteen members of the caucus representing districts across the country attended the meeting for a frank discussion about issues ranging from infrastructure to preventing companies from shipping jobs overseas, and how the Democratic Party can lead the way legislatively on these and other critical economic issues.

“Blue-collar workers built this country and its economy from the ground up,” said Boyle. “Now, too many of them feel that we’ve let them down. They need to know they have strong voices here in Washington advocating for them every day, fighting for their fair shot at an economy that works for them, and confronting those in Washington that have let wages fall, let jobs and benefits disappear, and let communities crumble to the benefit of the wealthy and well-connected. I’m thrilled to have had this meeting with Richard Trumka, one of the strongest and most consistent champions for Americans workers, and my fellow Democrats who are taking that fight to Congress on behalf of our nation’s blue-collar families.”

The AFL-CIO represents 12.5 million working men and women through 55 national and international labor unions. By working with industry and labor leaders like Trumka and providing a strong Democratic voice for workers in Congress, the Blue Collar Caucus aims to hold the Trump Administration accountable to blue-collar workers and advocate for innovative policy and industry solutions to empower the American workforce amid technological and economic changes.

In addition to Co-chairs Veasey and Boyle, the caucus has 33 members.

