Brady Bunch Weekend in Wildwood
North Wildwood’s Flip Flopz was the setting for Congressman Bob Brady’s annual Brady Bunch bash, which brought together seemingly everyone in the Philadelphia Democratic firmament to celebrate, schmooze and enjoy live music, great food and camaraderie. Photos by Wendell Douglas
Public Record executive editor Jim Tayoun enjoys the event with judicial candidate Deborah Canty and her husband, Frank.
ENJOYING TIME with Brady Bunch host, Congressmen Bob Brady, were Vince Furlong, Marissa Brumbach, Ken Washington. Photo by Wendell Douglas
From left: Mike Sullivan, Public Record editor Jim Tayoun, Carmella Jacquinto and the Democratic City Committee’s Charlie Bernard.
Vince DeFino and Judge Vince Furlong take a breather from the festivities.
Judge Vince Furlong poses with the Teamsters’ Danny Grace.
Ward leaders Shawn Dillon, Bob Dellavella, James Donnnelly and Bill Delbow join Councilman Bill Greenlee for a group photo.
Congressman Brady enjoys the company of, L-R, Sherman Toppin, judicial candidate Shanese Johnson, Bernard Lopez and Kevin Price.
56th Ward Leader John Sabatina Sr. and Jim Hannity
Congressman Brady takes a moment with Milton Street.
Carmella Jacquinto, senatorial aide Omar Sabir and Ward Leader Janice Sulman.
Mary Frances Fogg shares a moment with Charlie Bernard.
Former competitors in the Democratic judicial primary Rania Major, Deborah Canty and Sherman Toppin are joined by Melissa Robinson.
Congressman Brady enjoys the company of three judicial candidates in November’s election: Vikki Kristiansson, Deborah Canty and Stella Tsai.
Judicial candidate Danyl Patterson, L, is shown here with Alicia Burbage and Dhamana Dixon.
Congressman Brady is flanked by, L-R, Fred Druding, Matthew McIntyre and Mary
Frances Fogg.
Among the attendees were Democratic controller candidate Rebecca Rhynhart, 58th Ward Leader James Donnelly and his wife Teesa, Faye Stack and Eileen Mirsch.
Ducky Birts, Henry Nicholas, AFSCME 1199C president, and Milton Street were among the attendees.