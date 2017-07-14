Palumbo Park 2.0
City Councilman Mark Squilla and Parks & Recreation Executive Director Kathryn Ott Lovell were on hand for a grand ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome a host of improvements to Palumbo Park, located at 723 Catharine Street. Among the upgrades neighbors can now enjoy: new park benches, picnic tables, lighting, planted trees and landscaping.
Officially opening the park by cutting the ceremonial ribbon were L-R: Kathryn Ott Lovell, Parks Recreation Commissioner; Jeremy Bub, Palumbo Park Friends Group; Councilman Mark Squilla and Liz Grimaldi. Photos by Wendell Douglas
Councilman Mark Squilla showed up as always for his South Philadelphia constituents at Palumbo Park.
Barbara McCabe and Kathryn Ott Lovell have a nice discussion as they get ready to open a brand new space for the community
A newly painted Mural now resides at the site of Palumbo Park for all to enjoy.
Kathryn Ott Lovell and Councilman Mark Squilla wasted no time in dedicating the park so that the community cold quickly put it to use.
Councilman Mark Squilla shared a light-hearted moment with Meghan Geiser, and Jeremy Bub
Youngsters enjoying the newly dedicated playground at Palumbo Park