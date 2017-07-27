Updated July 27th

Jul. 29- Matt Wolfe & Denise Furey host Refreshments & Fellowship after Shakespeare in Clark Pk. at 4256 Regent Sq., play starts 7 p.m., party 8:30 p.m.

Jul. 31- Town Watch Integrated Services hosts Nat’l Night Out S. Phila. Kickoff Rally at Marconi Pk., 1300 Oregon Ave., 4-8 p.m.

Aug. 1- State Rep. Isabella Fitzgerald hosts National Night Out at Masjidullah, Inc., 7433 Limekiln Pk. 5:30-8 p.m. For info: (215) 549-0220.

Aug. 3- State Sen. Sharif Street hosts Diverse & Minority Business Forum at Temple Univ., Ritter Ha., 13th & C.B. Moore Ave., 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Learn to do business with the city and state. Must preregister online at www.senatorsharifstreet.com/register. For info: sstreet@pasenate.com.

Aug. 5- State Rep. Angel Cruz hosts “Tire Roundup”, starting at 3503 N. B St., Unit 7, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Seeking volunteers! For info: (215) 291-5643.

Aug. 7- Councilwoman Helen Gym hosts Resistance Summer at Malcolm X Park, 51st & Pine Sts., 6-8 p.m. Rally for health care and education. For info: (215) 686-3420.

Aug. 9- Councilwoman Helen Gym hosts Resistance Summer at Columbus Sq. Pk., 12th & Wharton Sts., 6-8 p.m. Rally for health care and education. For info: (215) 686-3420.

Aug. 11- Councilman Mark Squilla hosts Summer Soirée at Keenan’s Pub,113 Olde New Jersey Ave., N. Wildwood, N.J., 7-10 p.m. Yachts $5,000, Sailboats $2,500, Paddleboats $1,000, General Admission $250. Payable to “Squilla for Council,” P.O. Box 37332, Phila., PA 19148. RSVP: Brittany@lperrygroup.com or (215) 893-4281.

Aug. 12- State Rep. Jason Dawkins hosts Frankford Community Day at Gambrel Plg., 1900 Wakeling St., 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Aug. 12- State Rep. Morgan Cephas hosts “Sound the Alarm, Save a Life” at Shepard Rec Ctr., 5700 Haverford Ave., 9 a.m.-12 m. Free smoke detectors & fire-safety tips for residents of the 192nd Legislative Dist. For info: Gwen (215) 879-6625.

Aug. 17- State Rep. Emilio Vázquez hosts “Meet, Greet, Obtain Constituent Services” at Susquehanna Village, 1421 W. Susquehanna Ave., 3-4 p.m.

Aug. 17- Phila. Young Democrats host Summer Happy Hour at Manayunk Brewing Co., Jazz Rm., 6-9 p.m. RSVP: John Brady (267) 432-4254 or John PBrady215@gmail.com.

Aug. 18- State Sen. Art Haywood hosts “SEPTA Day” at 7106 Germantown Ave., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Residents 65+ can get SEPTA Photo ID.

Aug. 19- State Rep. Angel Cruz hosts Free Community Shredding at 3503 B St., Unit 7, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Also assistance on CHIP, Medicaid and property tax/rent rebate. For info: (215) 291-5643.

Aug. 22- State Rep. Rosita Youngblood hosts Back to School Event at Mercy Neighborhood Ministries, 1939 W. Venango St., 4-7 p.m. Free backpacks for first 150 registrants. Educational, financial and health resources. Must pre-register. For info: (215) 849-6426 or Robyn Moore rmoore@pahouse.net.

Aug. 23- 32nd Ward Democrats host “Jazz Under the Stars” at Smith Mem. Plg. & Mansion, 3500 Reservoir Dr., 6-10 p.m. Jazz trios, vocalist, “jazzoetry.” Bring chair (or not). Wine & Beer Bar, first drink free, drink tickets $1. Tickets $30. For info: Gary Williams (215) 906-9009.

Aug 26– State Sen. Art Haywood hosts Back to School Celebration at Lonnie Young Rec Ctr., 1100 E. Chelten Ave., 12-4 p.m.

Sep. 9- Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 hosts Members’ Picnic at Clementon Pk., Berlin, N.J.

Sep. 14- State Rep. Emilio Vázquez hosts “Meet, Greet, Obtain Constituent Services” at Susquehanna Village, 1421 W. Susquehanna Ave, 3-4 p.m.

Sep. 21- Phila. Democratic Progressive Committee hosts “Back to Business: Get Involved Happy Hour” at Ladder 15, 1526 Sansom St., 6-8 p.m. Free admission & drink specials.

Oct. 6- State Sen. John Sabatina hosts Senior Expo at Nat’l Guard Armory, 2700 Southampton Rd., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Refreshments. For info: (215) 695-1020.

Oct. 6- St. Casimir Ch. Hosts Designer Bag Bingo at EOM, 144 Moore St., 7 p.m. 10 rounds; wine, cheese & desserts. Tickets $30 in advance, $35 at door. For info: Marge Petronis (215) 462-0464.

Oct. 26- SEAMAAC hosts 33rd Anniversary Gala at Univ. of Arts, Solmssen Ct., 6-9 p.m.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website. We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.