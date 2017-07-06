Updated July 6th

Jun. 29- State Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown hosts Citywide Job Fair at Deliverance Evangelistic Ch. Fellow Ha., 2001 W. Lehigh Ave., 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Employers, workshops on résumé writing, wardrobe & interviewing skills, entrepreneurship & re-entry opportunities. For info: (215) 879-6615.

Jul. 8- Congressman Bob Brady hosts Brady Bunch at Flip Flops, 106 W. Spruce Ave., N. Wildwood, N.J., 3-7 p.m. $35. For info: (215) 241-7804.

Jul. 9- Councilman Derek Green hosts an Evening of Jazz at the Trolley Car Café, 3269 S. Ferry Rd, 5-7 p.m. Tickets $50, Friends $100, Supporters $250. Donations online at www.dereksgreen.com/contribute or payable to “The Green Fund,” P.O. Box 4984, Phila., PA 19119. RSVP: Kelly Bauer kbauerr1122@gmail.com.

Jul. 10- Jobs with Justice hosts Solidarity Awards Dinner at NUHHCE Dist. 1199C, 1319 Locust St., 5:30 p.m. Honorees: Congressman Brendan Boyle, Chris Woods, Nijmie Dzurinko, Laura Wentz and Pa. ACLU. Open bar. For info: (2315) 670-5855.

Jul. 14- State Rep. John Taylor hosts Friday Night Shore Party at Peggy & Kevin Pasquay’s home, 509 Arctic Ave., N. Cape May, N.J. Donations $125. For info: (215) 545-2244.

Jul. 15- State Rep. Emilio Vázquez hosts Community Health & Wellness fair at Fairhill Pk., Lehigh Ave. & 4th St., 11 am.-3 p.m. Children’s activities, food, refreshments, screenings, exercise demonstrations, state agencies. Focus on domestic violence. For info: (215) 457-5281.

Jul. 29- State Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown hosts Citywide Job Fair at Deliverance Ch. Ha., 2001 W. Lehigh Ave., 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Jul. 31- Town Watch Integrated Services hosts Nat’l Night Out S. Phila. Kickoff Rally at Marconi Pk., 1300 Oregon Ave., 4-8 p.m.

Aug. 11- Councilman Mark Squilla hosts Summer Soirée at Keenan’s Pub,113 Olde New Jersey Ave., N. Wildwood, N.J., 7-10 p.m. Yachts $5,000, Sailboats $2,500, Paddleboats $1,00,General Admission $250. Payable to “Squilla for Council,” P.O. Box 37332, Phila., PA 19148. RSVP: Brittany@lperrygroup.conm or (215) 893-4281.

Aug. 17- State Rep. Emilio Vázquez hosts “Meet, Greet, Obtain Constituent Services” at Susquehanna Village, 1421 W. Susquehanna Ave, 3-4 p.m.

Sep. 9- Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 hosts Members’ Picnic at Clementon Pk., Berlin, N.J.

Sep. 14- State Rep. Emilio Vázquez hosts “Meet, Greet, Obtain Constituent Services” at Susquehanna Village, 1421 W. Susquehanna Ave, 3-4 p.m.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website. We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.