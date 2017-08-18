Hallahan Teaches Leadership with New Programs

Hallahan High School, the oldest Catholic girls’ high school in the country, has made a point of staying in the forefront of secondary education for more than a century. Hallahan has stayed abreast of the latest opportunities in local college partnerships and online offerings, to make the most of its elite Center City location.

In the upcoming academic year, Hallahan will introduce two new classes to prepare its graduates for leadership.

This fall, the school is adding a full-year statistics class to its math offerings. This is a great elective and one that would be most beneficial to anyone looking to start a career in nursing or other medical or scientific fields as well as education. Offered in response to long-standing interest, the course will be open to 11th and 12th grades.

Public Speaking is an incredibly useful course, no matter what you choose for a career. At some point in your life you will be asked to present, and this class can help you understand and practice the strategies necessary for a great presentation. It too is open to 11th and 12th grades.

Hallahan will offer four college-level courses in partnership with area colleges.

At University of the Arts, Hallahan will be starting its third year in an amazing program, “Spark, Fuel, Ignite.” This program is open to 10th-, 11th- and 12th-grade students. Students will be working with U of A graduate students and the Philly HOME project to design and build an interactive structure that will be on display during April 2018 throughout the city.

The only requirement for this class is that you are an “Outside the Box” thinker. It does not require artistic talent. Students who continue for the second semester of this course can earn college credits. This class is free and meets every other Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the University.

Two Cabrini University courses are on offer this year. In the fall semester is “Introduction to Criminal Justice.” This is a brand new partnership for Hallahan. Roman students will be invited to come to Hallahan and take a college course with college credit, taught by Cabrini professors.

This course offers a broad examination of the American system of criminal justice. The development and contemporary functions of the three subsystems (law enforcement, judicial system, and correctional system) are analyzed. This course provides the foundation for further criminal-justice studies.

The course will take place Tuesdays and Thursday, 2:45-4:00 p.m. It is worth 3 credits. The fee for this class is $300. Here is the big incentive: If you later attend Cabrini, you will receive an annual $1,000 scholarship because you chose to take a Cabrini class before graduation. That’s a possible $4,000 for a $300 investment.

In the spring, “Introduction to Media Communications” will be offered. Students are introduced to the latest developments in media communication, as well as to the significance of the 1st Amendment in preserving democratic freedoms. Students learn how the media have developed so that they can be critical consumers and producers of news, advertising, public relations and entertainment. A survey of the changing media landscape of journalism, entertainment, and persuasion, including evolving and emerging sources of news, radio, recording video, film, photography, advertising and public relations provides an overview of media career paths.

This course is worth 3 credits. It will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 2:45-4:00 p.m.

Hallahan students can a fall course at Arcadia University, “Introduction to Public Health.” This course provides an overview of public health globally, with an emphasis on the United States. It focuses on the population-health perspective, including the impact on the health-care system and the environment and the specific needs of under-served populations.

The course provides an introduction to disease incidence and prevalence, and how the frequency, distribution, and determinants of disease affect how resources are allocated to target health conditions and health disparities. Methods used to detect diseases within populations are described along with educational interventions used to facilitate behavior change and disease prevention.

Issues of health-care delivery are included with a discussion of health-care financing, reimbursement, cost containment and utilization.

Students are introduced to the social determinants of health promotion and disease prevention, including health communication and informatics, so that they may gain an understanding of the health disparities that exist today and the factors that contribute to this inequity.

This is a 4-credit course. The fee is $125 per credit for a total of $500; that is 1/3 of the price charged on campus.

For further information about Hallahan’s programing, call (215) 563-8930.

