Labor Unions Team Up for Hurricane Harvey Relief Effort

The Philadelphia Building & Construction Trades Council in partnership with the AFL-CIO Philadelphia Council is organizing a major Hurricane Harvey Relief effort, beginning Labor Day, Monday, September 4th. The two labor groups will set up a large tractor-trailer on the parade route near the intersection of Columbus Boulevard and Reed Street. John J. Dougherty, Business Manager of the Building Trades, and Patrick J. Eiding, President of the AFL-CIO Philadelphia Council, are asking all labor groups that are participating in the parade, as well as all parade-goers to contribute items that are desperately needed by the thousands of victims of Hurricane Harvey along the Texas coast and parts of Louisiana. Those donated items include:

New and gently used clothing in all sizes, for men, women, children and infants.

Bottled Water

Blankets and bedding

Non-Perishable food

Canned meats

Dry Goods

Cleaning Supplies

Baby Diapers

Personal Hygiene Items – Soap, Shampoo. Deodorant, Toothbrushes, Toothbrushes

First-Aid Kits and standard medical supplies

Trash Bags

Tarps

“We have many union brothers and sisters in the impacted regions in Texas and Louisiana who are in desperate need of help,” says John J. Dougherty, Business Manager of the Building Trades. “When I saw that haunting image of the senior citizens sitting in four feet of water, waiting to be rescued, I said we cannot and will not sit back and watch our brothers and sisters get washed away. We’ll fill at least one tractor-trailer and have a Teamsters’ driver get it to the area as soon as possible.”

The AFL-CIO’s Pat Eiding added, “Labor stepped up to help after Hurricanes Katrina and Sandy and we’re answering the call again for the people along the Gulf Coast. Our hearts go out to all those affected by this tragedy and we’re going to do all we can to help.”

The Labor Day Parade begins at 10 am. Monday, September 4th at Columbus and Washington. The tractor-trailer will be on Columbus Boulevard during the entire parade, with union workers standing by to load donated goods. Union members, their families and friends, and all parade attendees are asked to bring donations.

