Updated Aug. 24th

Aug. 24- State Rep. Emilio Vázquez hosts Pop-Up Constituent Service Office at Save-a-Lot, 2101 W. Lehigh Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Auto registrations & licenses, birth & death certificates, unemployment compensation & senior services. For info: (215) 457-5281.

Aug. 25- State Rep. Emilio Vázquez hosts Pop-Up Constituent Service Office at Save-a-Lot, 2101 W. Lehigh Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Auto registrations & licenses, birth & death certificates, unemployment compensation & senior services. For info: (215) 457-5281.

Aug. 26- State Rep. Stephen Kinsey hosts “Save, Give, Live,” a personal-finance workshop presented by Urban Seeds, at 5952 Germantown Ave., 10-11 a.m. RSVP: Naja (215) 518-6558.

Aug 26- State Sen. Art Haywood hosts Back to School Celebration at Lonnie Young Rec Ctr., 1100 E. Chelten Ave., 12-4 p.m.

Aug. 26- State Rep. Angel Cruz hosts Back-to-School Bookbag Giveaway at 1240 E. Erie Ave., 12-4 p.m. Also recycling bins; fire truck & police car; info on finger-printing, redevelopment grants and public safety. For info: (215) 291-5643.

Aug. 27- Republican City Committee hosts Bill Meehan Clam Bake at Cannstatter Volksfest Verein, 9130 Academy Rd., 4-8 p.m. Roast Pig, chicken, clams, chowder, corn, hot dogs, pretzels, water ice, open bar, live entertainment. Tickets $100. For info: (215) 561-0650.

Aug. 28- Councilwoman Cindy Bass hosts Showtime at the Apollo at Stenton Pk., 1701 W. Courtland St., 6-8 p.m. MC Derek Lee. Giveaways, prizes. Bring your own chair. For info: (215) 686-9182.

Aug. 31- State Rep. Emilio Vázquez hosts Pop-Up Constituent Service Office at Wyoming Br. Lib., 231 E. Wyoming Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Auto registrations & licenses, birth & death certificates, unemployment compensation & senior services. For info: (215) 457-5281.

Sep. 1- State Rep. Emilio Vázquez hosts Pop-Up Constituent Service Office at Satellite Office, 1421 W. Susquehanna Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Auto registrations & licenses, birth & death certificates, unemployment compensation & senior services. For info: (215) 457-5281.

Sep. 4- AFL-CIO hosts Labor Day Parade, starts at Sheet Metal Workers’ Ha., Washington Ave. & Columbus Blvd.

Sep. 8- Councilwoman Cherelle Parker hosts “Calling All Virgos – Birthday Celebration” at Temptations, 218 W. Chelten Ave., 8-11 p.m. Inter-generational old-school party featuring Patty Jackson and DJ Gary O. BOP, ’70s, ’80s, ’90s dance contests; $200 1st-place prize in each category. Tickets $25 in advance, $30 at door. Virgos buying tables contact in advance to get listing! Free light buffet, cash bar; can bring own food. Payable to “People for Parker,” P.O. Box 27647, Phila., PA 19118. For info: (215) 500-1679 or people4parker@gmail.com.

Sep. 8- Sheriff Jewell Williams is hosted 60th Birthday Celebration at Local 332 Union Ha., 1310 Wallace St., 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Tickets $100 Payable to “Citizens for Jewell Williams,” 2343 N. Smedley St., Phila., PA 19132.

Sep. 9- State Rep. Jason Dawkins hosts Women’s Health Fair at N.E. Frankford Boys & Girls Cl., 1709 Kinsey St., 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Cancer care, health insurance, opioid addiction, medical equipment, behavioral health, sexual violence, counseling. For info: (215) 744-7901.

Sep. 9- Sheriff Jewell Williams is hosted 60th Birthday Celebration at Local 332 Union Ha., 1310 Wallace St., 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Tickets $100. Payable to “Citizens for Jewell Williams,” 2343 N. Smedley St., Phila., PA 19132.

Sep. 9- Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 hosts Members’ Picnic at Clementon Pk., Berlin, N.J. For info: (215) 952-1999.

Sep. 14- State Rep. Stephen Kinsey hosts Human Services Job Fair at Treasures, 5540 Germantown Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For info: (215) 849-6592.

Sep. 14- State Rep. Emilio Vázquez hosts “Meet, Greet, Obtain Constituent Services” at Susquehanna Village, 1421 W. Susquehanna Ave, 3-4 p.m.

Sep. 16- Sheet Metal Workers host Drug Awareness Program at Sheet Metal Workers Ha., 1301 S. Columbus Blvd., 8 a.m. (215) 952-1999.

Sep. 20- Crisis Intervention Network Reunion Committee hosts Bus Trip to Stamford, Conn. For Live TCV Tapings of Steve Wilkos Show, lv. Haddington Mall, 56th & Vine Sts., 7 a.m. Tickets $15. Payable to “The Mary Mason Care Project,” 744 South St., Phila., PA 19147. For info: Mike Reed (215) 796-5499.

Sep. 21- Phila. Democratic Progressive Committee hosts “Back to Business: Get Involved Happy Hour” at Ladder 15, 1526 Sansom St., 6-8 p.m. Free admission & drink specials.

Sep. 21- State Rep. Emilio Vázquez is hosted Reception at Suite 215 Social Cl., 3401 N. 10th St., 6-8 p.m. Contribution levels $200, $500, $1,000. Payable to “Friends of Emilio Vázquez, 200 S. Broad St., Suite 410, Phila., PA 19102

Sep. 23- Chapel of 4 Chaplains hosts Appreciation Event at 1201 Constitution Ave., Navy Yard Bldg. 649, 11 a.m. Legion of Honor awards, unveiling of World War II Submarine Vets Memorial, Lost at Sea memorial. Free-will offering. For info: (215) 218-1943.

Sep. 25- Phila. Black Republican Council hosts Fundraiser for DA candidate Beth Grossman at Commodore Barry Cl., 6815 Emlen St., 5:30-8 p.m. Donations $50-$150. For info: (215) 694-9278.

Sep. 27- Asian American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Phila. hosts Award Banquet at Sheraton Univ. City Hotel, 3549 Chestnut St., 5-9 p.m. Banquet catered by Michael Chow’s Sang Kee Restaurant. Tickets $75/person, $135/couple, $650/table. For info: (215) 642-2333.

Sep. 28- Councilman Derek Green hosts Cocktail Reception at Time, 1315 Sansom St., 5-7 p.m. Tickets $250, Supporters $500, friends $750, Hosts $1,000. Payable to “The Green Fund,” P.O. Box 4984, Philadelphia, PA 19119. RSVP: Kelly Bauer kbauer1122@gmail.com.

Oct. 1- Vendemmia festival of wine & food is held at Girard Pk., 21st & Porter Sts., 2-6 p.m. Tickets $500 table of 10, $50 advance purchase, $55 at gate. To enter your home-made wine, return the registration form with your entries on Sep. 30, 10 a.m-2 p.m. at Prudential Savings bank Community Rm., off parking lot. 1-3 bottles per person. If possible, bring 2 bottles of each entry. For info: (215) 551-3859.

Oct. 3- Pa. Conference for Women features Michelle Obama as Keynote Speaker at Pa. Convention Ctr., Broad & Arch Sts.

Oct. 6- State Sen. John Sabatina hosts Senior Expo at Nat’l Guard Armory, 2700 Southampton Rd., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Refreshments. For info: (215) 695-1020.

Oct. 6- Sheet Metal Workers Golf Tournament at Northampton Valley C.C., 299 Newtown-Richboro Rd., Richboro, Pa., registration 12 m., shotgun start 1 p.m. Lunch, dinner, prizes. Golfers $100, Hole Sponsors $250. Checks payable to “Local 19 Scholarship Fund.” For info: (215) 952-1999.

Oct. 6- St. Casimir Ch. hosts Designer Bag Bingo at EOM, 144 Moore St., 7 p.m. 10 rounds; wine, cheese & desserts. Tickets $30 in advance, $35 at door. For info: Marge Petronis (215) 462-0464.

Oct. 19- State Rep. Emilio Vázquez hosts “Meet, Greet, Obtain Constituent Services” at Susquehanna Village, 1421 W. Susquehanna Ave, 3-4 p.m.

Oct. 26- SEAMAAC hosts 33rd Anniversary Gala at Univ. of Arts, Solmssen Ct., 6-9 p.m.

Oct. 28- State Rep. Isabella Fitzgerald hosts N. Housing Conference & Job Fair at W. Oak La. Charter Sch., 7115 Stenton Ave., 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Continental breakfast & lunch. For info: (215) 549-0220.

Nov. 2- 182nd Dist. Progressive Caucus hosts Social at Ladder 15, 1528 Sansom St., 6-8 p.m.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website. We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.