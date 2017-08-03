Updated Aug. 3rd

Aug. 3- State Sen. Sharif Street hosts Diverse & Minority Business Forum at Temple Univ., Ritter Ha., 13th & C.B. Moore Ave., 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Learn to do business with the city and state. Must preregister online at www.senatorsharifstreet.com/register. For info: sstreet@pasenate.com.
Aug. 3- State Sen. Tina Tartaglione hosts Community Picniic at Norris Sq. Pk., 2100 N. Howrd St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Child fingerprinting, back-to-school giveaways, refreshments & DJ. For info: Hugh Baird (717) 787-5166.
Aug. 5- State Rep. Angel Cruz hosts “Tire Roundup”, starting at 3503 N. B St., Unit 7, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Seeking volunteers! For info: (215) 291-5643.
Aug. 7- Councilwoman Helen Gym hosts Resistance Summer at Malcolm X Park, 51st & Pine Sts., 6-8 p.m. Rally for health care and education. For info: (215) 686-3420.
Aug. 9- Councilwoman Helen Gym hosts Resistance Summer at Columbus Sq. Pk., 12th & Wharton Sts., 6-8 p.m. Rally for health care and education. For info: (215) 686-3420.
Aug. 11- Councilman Mark Squilla hosts Summer Soirée at Keenan’s Pub,113 Olde New Jersey Ave., N. Wildwood, N.J., 7-10 p.m. Yachts $5,000, Sailboats $2,500, Paddleboats $1,000, General Admission $250. Payable to “Squilla for Council,” P.O. Box 37332, Phila., PA 19148. RSVP: Brittany@lperrygroup.com or (215) 893-4281.
Aug. 12- State Rep. Jason Dawkins hosts Frankford Community Day at Gambrel Plg., 1900 Wakeling St., 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Aug. 12- State Rep. Morgan Cephas hosts “Sound the Alarm, Save a Life” at Shepard Rec Ctr., 5700 Haverford Ave., 9 a.m.-12 m. Free smoke detectors & fire-safety tips for residents of the 192nd Legislative Dist. For info: Gwen (215) 879-6625.
Aug. 14- State Reps. Joanna McClinton and Morgan Cephas host Health & Wellness Summer Jam at 60th St. betw. Arch and Chestnut, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Health screenings & resources, children’s activities, entertainment, food & refreshments. For info: (215) 748-6712 or (215) 879-6625.
Aug. 14- Cocktail Reception launches book “Arlen Specter: An Oral History” at Phila. Univ., Field DEC Ctr., 4201 Henry Ave., 5:30 p.m. RSVP: whitneyfoote@pcntv.com or (717) 730-6000.
Aug. 17- State Rep. Emilio Vázquez hosts “Meet, Greet, Obtain Constituent Services” at Susquehanna Village, 1421 W. Susquehanna Ave., 3-4 p.m.
Aug. 17- Phila. Young Democrats host Summer Happy Hour at Manayunk Brewing Co., Jazz Rm., 6-9 p.m. RSVP: John Brady (267) 432-4254 or JohnPBrady215@gmail.com.
Aug. 18- State Sen. Art Haywood hosts “SEPTA Day” at 7106 Germantown Ave., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Residents 65+ can get SEPTA Photo ID.
Aug. 19- Ward Leader George Brooks hosts Baltimore Harbor Crab & Shrimp festival, bus at Progress Plaza, Broad & Oxford Sts., lv. 1 p.m.. Free lunch on bus. All you can eat, 35 liquors & beer, 6 p.m. Tickets $175. For info: George (215) 235-2235 or Ron (267) 974-7319.
Aug. 19- State Rep. Angel Cruz hosts Free Community Shredding at 3503 B St., Unit 7, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Also assistance on CHIP, Medicaid and property tax/rent rebate. For info: (215) 291-5643.
Aug. 19- State Rep. Morgan Cephas hosts Constituent District day at Tustin Rec Ctr., 5901 W. Columbia Ave, 12-4 p.m. Basketball tournament, live music, games, raffles, giveaways, food and refreshments. For info: Thais Carrero (717) 787-7895.
Aug. 22- State Rep. Rosita Youngblood hosts Back to School Event at Mercy Neighborhood Ministries, 1939 W. Venango St., 4-7 p.m. Free backpacks for first 150 registrants. Educational, financial and health resources. Must pre-register. For info: (215) 849-6426 or Robyn Moore rmoore@pahouse.net.
Aug. 23- 32nd Ward Democrats host “Jazz Under the Stars” at Smith Mem. Plg. & Mansion, 3500 Reservoir Dr., 6-10 p.m. Jazz trios, vocalist, “jazzoetry.” Bring chair (or not). Wine & Beer Bar, first drink free, drink tickets $1. Tickets $30. For info: Gary Williams (215) 906-9009.
Aug 26– State Sen. Art Haywood hosts Back to School Celebration at Lonnie Young Rec Ctr., 1100 E. Chelten Ave., 12-4 p.m.
Aug. 26- State Rep. Angel Cruz hosts Back-to-School Bookbag Giveaway at 1240 E. Erie Ave., 12-4 p.m. Also recycling bins; fire truck & police car; info on finger-printing, redevelopment grants and public safety. For info: (215) 291-5643.
Aug. 27- Republican City Committee hosts Bill Meehan Clam Bake at Cannstatter Volksfest Verein, 9130 Academy Rd., 4-8 p.m. Roast Pig, chicken, clams, chowder, corn, hot dogs, pretzels, water ice, open bar, live entertainment. Tickets $100. For info: (215) 561-0650.
Sep. 4- AFL-CIO hosts Labor Day Parade, starts at Sheet Metal Workers’ Ha., Washington Ave. & Columbus Blvd.
Sep. 9- Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 hosts Members’ Picnic at Clementon Pk., Berlin, N.J.
Sep. 14- State Rep. Emilio Vázquez hosts “Meet, Greet, Obtain Constituent Services” at Susquehanna Village, 1421 W. Susquehanna Ave, 3-4 p.m.
Sep. 21- Phila. Democratic Progressive Committee hosts “Back to Business: Get Involved Happy Hour” at Ladder 15, 1526 Sansom St., 6-8 p.m. Free admission & drink specials.
Sep. 27- Asian American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Phila. hosts Award Banquet at Sheraton Univ. City Hotel, 3549 Chestnut St., 5-9 p.m. Banquet catered by Michael Chow’s Sang Kee Restaurant. Tickets $75/person, $135/couple, $650/table. For info: (215) 642-2333.
Oct. 1- Vendemmia festival of wine & food is held at Girard Pk., 21st & Porter Sts., 2-6 p.m. Tickets $500 table of 10, $50 advance purchase, $55 at gate. To enter your home-made wine, return the registration form with your entries on Sep. 30, 10 a.m-2 p.m. at Prudential Savings bank Community Rm., off parking lot. 1-3 bottles per person. If possible, bring 2 bottles of each entry. For info: (215) 551-3859.
Oct. 3- Pa. Conference for Women features Michelle Obama as Keynote Speaker at Pa. Convention Ctr., Broad & Arch Sts.
Oct. 6- State Sen. John Sabatina hosts Senior Expo at Nat’l Guard Armory, 2700 Southampton Rd., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Refreshments. For info: (215) 695-1020.
Oct. 6- St. Casimir Ch. hosts Designer Bag Bingo at EOM, 144 Moore St., 7 p.m. 10 rounds; wine, cheese & desserts. Tickets $30 in advance, $35 at door. For info: Marge Petronis (215) 462-0464.
Oct. 19- State Rep. Emilio Vázquez hosts “Meet, Greet, Obtain Constituent Services” at Susquehanna Village, 1421 W. Susquehanna Ave, 3-4 p.m.
Oct. 26- SEAMAAC hosts 33rd Anniversary Gala at Univ. of Arts, Solmssen Ct., 6-9 p.m.