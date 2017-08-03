Updated Aug. 3rd

Aug. 3- State Sen. Sharif Street hosts Diverse & Minority Business Forum at Temple Univ., Ritter Ha., 13th & C.B. Moore Ave., 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Learn to do business with the city and state. Must preregister online at www.senatorsharifstreet.com/register. For info: sstreet@pasenate.com.

Aug. 3- State Sen. Tina Tartaglione hosts Community Picniic at Norris Sq. Pk., 2100 N. Howrd St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Child fingerprinting, back-to-school giveaways, refreshments & DJ. For info: Hugh Baird (717) 787-5166.

Aug. 5- State Rep. Angel Cruz hosts “Tire Roundup”, starting at 3503 N. B St., Unit 7, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Seeking volunteers! For info: (215) 291-5643.

Aug. 7- Councilwoman Helen Gym hosts Resistance Summer at Malcolm X Park, 51st & Pine Sts., 6-8 p.m. Rally for health care and education. For info: (215) 686-3420.

Aug. 9- Councilwoman Helen Gym hosts Resistance Summer at Columbus Sq. Pk., 12th & Wharton Sts., 6-8 p.m. Rally for health care and education. For info: (215) 686-3420.

Aug. 11- Councilman Mark Squilla hosts Summer Soirée at Keenan’s Pub,113 Olde New Jersey Ave., N. Wildwood, N.J., 7-10 p.m. Yachts $5,000, Sailboats $2,500, Paddleboats $1,000, General Admission $250. Payable to “Squilla for Council,” P.O. Box 37332, Phila., PA 19148. RSVP: Brittany@lperrygroup.com or (215) 893-4281.

Aug. 12- State Rep. Jason Dawkins hosts Frankford Community Day at Gambrel Plg., 1900 Wakeling St., 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Aug. 12- State Rep. Morgan Cephas hosts “Sound the Alarm, Save a Life” at Shepard Rec Ctr., 5700 Haverford Ave., 9 a.m.-12 m. Free smoke detectors & fire-safety tips for residents of the 192nd Legislative Dist. For info: Gwen (215) 879-6625.

Aug. 14- State Reps. Joanna McClinton and Morgan Cephas host Health & Wellness Summer Jam at 60th St. betw. Arch and Chestnut, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Health screenings & resources, children’s activities, entertainment, food & refreshments. For info: (215) 748-6712 or (215) 879-6625.

Aug. 14- Cocktail Reception launches book “Arlen Specter: An Oral History” at Phila. Univ., Field DEC Ctr., 4201 Henry Ave., 5:30 p.m. RSVP: whitneyfoote@pcntv.com or (717) 730-6000.

Aug. 17- State Rep. Emilio Vázquez hosts “Meet, Greet, Obtain Constituent Services” at Susquehanna Village, 1421 W. Susquehanna Ave., 3-4 p.m.

Aug. 17- Phila. Young Democrats host Summer Happy Hour at Manayunk Brewing Co., Jazz Rm., 6-9 p.m. RSVP: John Brady (267) 432-4254 or JohnPBrady215@gmail.com.

Aug. 18- State Sen. Art Haywood hosts “SEPTA Day” at 7106 Germantown Ave., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Residents 65+ can get SEPTA Photo ID.

Aug. 19- Ward Leader George Brooks hosts Baltimore Harbor Crab & Shrimp festival, bus at Progress Plaza, Broad & Oxford Sts., lv. 1 p.m.. Free lunch on bus. All you can eat, 35 liquors & beer, 6 p.m. Tickets $175. For info: George (215) 235-2235 or Ron (267) 974-7319.

Aug. 19- State Rep. Angel Cruz hosts Free Community Shredding at 3503 B St., Unit 7, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Also assistance on CHIP, Medicaid and property tax/rent rebate. For info: (215) 291-5643.

Aug. 19- State Rep. Morgan Cephas hosts Constituent District day at Tustin Rec Ctr., 5901 W. Columbia Ave, 12-4 p.m. Basketball tournament, live music, games, raffles, giveaways, food and refreshments. For info: Thais Carrero (717) 787-7895.

Aug. 22- State Rep. Rosita Youngblood hosts Back to School Event at Mercy Neighborhood Ministries, 1939 W. Venango St., 4-7 p.m. Free backpacks for first 150 registrants. Educational, financial and health resources. Must pre-register. For info: (215) 849-6426 or Robyn Moore rmoore@pahouse.net.

Aug. 23- 32nd Ward Democrats host “Jazz Under the Stars” at Smith Mem. Plg. & Mansion, 3500 Reservoir Dr., 6-10 p.m. Jazz trios, vocalist, “jazzoetry.” Bring chair (or not). Wine & Beer Bar, first drink free, drink tickets $1. Tickets $30. For info: Gary Williams (215) 906-9009.

Aug 26– State Sen. Art Haywood hosts Back to School Celebration at Lonnie Young Rec Ctr., 1100 E. Chelten Ave., 12-4 p.m.

Aug. 26- State Rep. Angel Cruz hosts Back-to-School Bookbag Giveaway at 1240 E. Erie Ave., 12-4 p.m. Also recycling bins; fire truck & police car; info on finger-printing, redevelopment grants and public safety. For info: (215) 291-5643.

Aug. 27- Republican City Committee hosts Bill Meehan Clam Bake at Cannstatter Volksfest Verein, 9130 Academy Rd., 4-8 p.m. Roast Pig, chicken, clams, chowder, corn, hot dogs, pretzels, water ice, open bar, live entertainment. Tickets $100. For info: (215) 561-0650.

Sep. 4- AFL-CIO hosts Labor Day Parade, starts at Sheet Metal Workers’ Ha., Washington Ave. & Columbus Blvd.

Sep. 9- Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 hosts Members’ Picnic at Clementon Pk., Berlin, N.J.

Sep. 14- State Rep. Emilio Vázquez hosts “Meet, Greet, Obtain Constituent Services” at Susquehanna Village, 1421 W. Susquehanna Ave, 3-4 p.m.

Sep. 21- Phila. Democratic Progressive Committee hosts “Back to Business: Get Involved Happy Hour” at Ladder 15, 1526 Sansom St., 6-8 p.m. Free admission & drink specials.

Sep. 27- Asian American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Phila. hosts Award Banquet at Sheraton Univ. City Hotel, 3549 Chestnut St., 5-9 p.m. Banquet catered by Michael Chow’s Sang Kee Restaurant. Tickets $75/person, $135/couple, $650/table. For info: (215) 642-2333.

Oct. 1- Vendemmia festival of wine & food is held at Girard Pk., 21st & Porter Sts., 2-6 p.m. Tickets $500 table of 10, $50 advance purchase, $55 at gate. To enter your home-made wine, return the registration form with your entries on Sep. 30, 10 a.m-2 p.m. at Prudential Savings bank Community Rm., off parking lot. 1-3 bottles per person. If possible, bring 2 bottles of each entry. For info: (215) 551-3859.

Oct. 3- Pa. Conference for Women features Michelle Obama as Keynote Speaker at Pa. Convention Ctr., Broad & Arch Sts.

Oct. 6- State Sen. John Sabatina hosts Senior Expo at Nat’l Guard Armory, 2700 Southampton Rd., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Refreshments. For info: (215) 695-1020.

Oct. 6- St. Casimir Ch. hosts Designer Bag Bingo at EOM, 144 Moore St., 7 p.m. 10 rounds; wine, cheese & desserts. Tickets $30 in advance, $35 at door. For info: Marge Petronis (215) 462-0464.

Oct. 19- State Rep. Emilio Vázquez hosts “Meet, Greet, Obtain Constituent Services” at Susquehanna Village, 1421 W. Susquehanna Ave, 3-4 p.m.

Oct. 26- SEAMAAC hosts 33rd Anniversary Gala at Univ. of Arts, Solmssen Ct., 6-9 p.m.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website. We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.