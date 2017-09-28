Updated Sept. 18th

Sep. 28- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts Senior Expo at Roxborough Memorial Hosp., parking lot, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. rain or shine.

Sep. 28- State Rep. Joanna McClinton, State Sen. Anthony Williams & Lt. Gov. Mike Stack host “Pathways to Pardons & Expungements” at Myers Rec. Ctr., 5800 Chester Ave., 4-8 p.m. Resource fair on clearing records of minor past convictions. Free. For info: 215)492-2980.

Sep. 28- Councilman Derek Green hosts Cocktail Reception at Time, 1315 Sansom St., 5-7 p.m. Tickets $250, Supporters $500, friends $750, Hosts $1,000. Payable to “The Green Fund,” P.O. Box 4984, Philadelphia, PA 19119. RSVP: Kelly Bauer kbauer1122@gmail.com.

Sep. 28- State Rep. Jordan Harris hosts Town Hall Mtg. at Greater Phila. Health Action, 1401 S. 31st St., 6 p.m. Legislative developments, Q &A For info: (215) 952-3378.

Sep. 28- Green Party of Phila. holds Membership Mtg. at Shissler Rec Ctr., 1800 Blair St., 7 p.m. Free a& open to the public. For info: (215) 843-4256.

Sep. 28- City Commissioner Al Schmidt hosts Fundraiser at Hop Angel Brauhaus, 7980 Oxford Ave., 6-8 p.m. Contributions $40. Payable to “Friends of Al Schmidt,” P.O. Box 18538, Phila., PA 19129.

Sep. 30- State Rep. Jason Dawkins hosts Community Health Fair at 4900 bl. N. 5th St., 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Flu & shingles vaccines, health tests & fitness activities, giveaways. For info: (215) 744-7901.

Sep. 30- State Sen. John Sabatina, Jr. hosts Picnic at Cannstatter Volksfest Verein, 9130 Academy Rd., 12-4 p.m. Tickets $20, Candidates $100, Sponsors $1,000. RSVP: (215) 821-7606 or re.elect.johnsabatina@gmail.com.

Oct. 1- St. Nicholas of Tolentine Ch. Hosts Italian Festival & Procession of Saints at 1700 block S. 9th St., 12-9 p.m. Rain or shine. Free parking at Neumann-Goretti H.S., 10th & Moore Sts. For info: Rev. Nicholas Martorano (215) 463-1326.

Oct. 1- Councilman Mark Squilla hosts “Eagles vs. Chargers” at Toll Man Joe’s, 26 E. Oregon Ave., 4-7 p.m. Hail Mary Pass $2,500, Touchdown $1,000, Field Goal $500, General Admission $100. Payable to “Squilla for Council,” P.O. Box 37332, Phila., PA 19148 or online MarkSquilla.org. For info: Brittany@lperrygroup.com or (215) 893-4281.

Oct. 2- DA candidate Beth Grossman is hosted Olde City Fundraiser with Councilman David Oh at Han Dynasty, 123 Chestnut St., 6-8 p.m. Donations $50.

Oct. 3- Pa. Conference for Women features Michelle Obama as Keynote Speaker at Pa. Convention Ctr., Broad & Arch Sts.

Oct. 6- State Sen. John Sabatina hosts Senior Expo at Nat’l Guard Armory, 2700 Southampton Rd., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Refreshments. For info: (215) 695-1020.

Oct. 6- Sheet Metal Workers Golf Tournament at Northampton Valley C.C., 299 Newtown-Richboro Rd., Richboro, Pa., registration 12 m., shotgun start 1 p.m. Lunch, dinner, prizes. Golfers $100, Hole Sponsors $250. Checks payable to “Local 19 Scholarship Fund.” For info: (215) 952-1999.

Oct. 6- Councilman David Oh hosts Green Beret Foundation Fundraiser at Saigon Maxim Restaurant, 612 Washington Ave., 6-10 p.m. Guests include Gov. Ed Rendell & House Speaker Mike Turzai. Buffet dinner with live entertainment, auctions & raffles. Platinum $10,000, Gold $5,000, Silver $2,500, Bronze $1,000. Tickets $65, table of 10 $500. Payable to “Green Beret Foundation,” David Oh, City Ha. Rm. 319, Phila., PA 19107.For info: Donald Tippett (215) 686-3452.

Oct. 6- St. Casimir Ch. hosts Designer Bag Bingo at EOM, 144 Moore St., 7 p.m. 10 rounds; wine, cheese & desserts. Tickets $30 in advance, $35 at door. For info: Marge Petronis (215) 462-0464.

Oct. 7- United Republican Cl. hosts Shrimp Night at 3156 Frankford Ave., 7-11 p.m. Shrimp, hoagies, meatballs & more. Tickets $30.

Oct. 8- 35th, 53rd, 55th & 63rd Ward Democratic Committees host Picnic at Burholme Pk. Pavilion, Cottman & Central Aves. Sponsors $500; Friends $250; Guests $50, Candidates $100. For info: Bob Dellavella (215) 335-4004 or (215) 808-4240.

Oct. 8- Americans for Democratic Action S.E. Pa. hosts Awards Celebration at USciences, 45th St. & Woodland Ave., 6-8 p.m. Honoring civic leaders, community advocates and change agents. Gold Partners $1,000, Silver Partners $500, Bronze Partners $250. Payable to “Americans for Democratic Action SEPA,” 1735 Market St., Su. A495, Phila., PA 19103 or www.adasepa.org/partner. For info: (215) 923-6865.

Oct. 12- State Rep. Angel Cruz hosts Police Recruitment Drive at 3503 N. B St., Unit 7, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For info: (215) 291-5643.

Oct. 12- State Sen. Larry Farnese hosts Job & Career fair at Sheet metal Workers Ha., 1301 S. Columbus Blvd., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 40 employers, résumé clinic, continuing-education programs. For info: (215) 952-3121.

Oct. 13- NAACP Phila. Branch hosts Awards Gala at 1st Dist. Plaza, 3801 Market St., 5 p.m. Reception, 7 p.m. Gala. Guest honorees Baltimore State Attorney Marilyn Mosby, Ron Harper, Zed Smith and Sharon Powell. For info: 215) 455-1011 or www.philadelphianaacp.org.

Oct. 13- 57th & 65th Ward Republicans host Fundraiser at Cannstatter Volksfest Verein, 9130 Academy Rd., 6-9 p.m. Draft beer & appetizers. Tickets $40. Payable to “The Elephant Fund” or “65th Republican Ward.”

Oct. 14- State Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown sponsors “Walk for Domestic Violence Awareness” at New Birthing Worship Ctr., 5949 Spruce St., starting 9 a.m., to 12 m. For info: (215) 879-6615.

Oct. 14- State Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown hosts Fall Harvest festival at Clara Muhammad Sq. Pk., 47th & Lancaster Ave., 1-5 p.m. Help with state programs, Affordable Care Act & drug-abuse prevention. Games, food, moon bounce. For info: (215) 879-6615.

Oct. 15- Congregation Shaare Shamayim hosts “Meet the Candidates Brunch” at 9768 Verree Rd. Free. For info: Paul Kaplan (215) 715-1872 or paulkaplan.css@gmail.com.

Oct. 19- State Rep. Emilio Vázquez hosts “Meet, Greet, Obtain Constituent Services” at Susquehanna Village, 1421 W. Susquehanna Ave, 3-4 p.m.

Oct. 21- State Rep. James Roebuck hosts Document Shredding Event at 4712 Baltimore Ave., 9 a.m.-12 m. Free. No digital or electronic media. For info: (215) 724-2227.

Oct. 21- Phila. Council AFL-CIO hosts “Designer Bingo” at Workers United Joint Board, 22 S. 22nd St., 2nd fl., open 12 m., bingo starts 12:30 p.m. Prizes are designer handbags including Coach, Vera Bradley, Michael Kors, Dooney & Burke. 15 games. BYOP & snacks. Donations $50. Proceeds benefit “Holiday Adopt a Family Program.” Payable to “Phila. Council AFL-CIO,” 22 S. 22nd St., Phila., PA 19103.

Oct. 21- Philadelphians United for Progress hosts “A Conversation with Krasner & Grossman” at Arch St. United Methodist Ch., 55 N. Broad St., 1-3 p.m. Free.

Oct. 21- United Republican Cl. Hosts Candidates’ Fall Happy Hour at 3156 Frankford Ave., 3-5 p.m. Meet Beth Grossman & Mike Tomlinson. Free. Light food. Cash bar.

Oct. 25- WaxPAC hosts Fall Fundraiser for state rep candidate Ben Waxman at Judge Roberts Rm., 123 S. Broad St., 28th fl., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Host committee $1,000 per couple; sponsorship levels$500 & $250; general admission $100.

Oct. 26- SEAMAAC hosts 33rd Anniversary Gala at Univ. of Arts, Solmssen Ct., 6-9 p.m.

Oct. 28- State Rep. Isabella Fitzgerald hosts N. Housing Conference & Job Fair at W. Oak La. Charter Sch., 7115 Stenton Ave., 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Continental breakfast & lunch. For info: (215) 549-0220.

Nov. 2- 182nd Dist. Progressive Caucus hosts Social at Ladder 15, 1528 Sansom St., 6-8 p.m.

Nov. 7- General election day for DA, controller, judges.

Nov. 16- Phila. Public Record honors Ryan Boyer as Public Servant of the Year at Galdo’s Catering, 20th & Moyamensing Ave., 5:30-8:30 p.m. Cocktails, hors d’oeuvres & dinner. Tickets $50 in advance, $60 at door, tables of 10 for $450.For info: events@cityandstatepa.com.

